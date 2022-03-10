CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken as concerns over war in Ukraine weigh

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Thursday in illiquid trade, giving up some of their hefty gains from the previous session as news on the war in Ukraine continued to weigh on market mood in the region.

"Some see yesterday's firming in the CEE as temporary, and not a reversal of recent trends because the general view is that it is still better to be cautious about assets in this region," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Central Europe has been hit hard by the flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 that prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.

The sharp falls in currencies have already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets and the Hungarian central bank to raise rates.

The National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 50 basis points to 5.85% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its rate tightening campaign.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.53% to 380 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.22% to trade at 25.255 per euro.

February inflation in the Czech Republic hit 11.1% year-on-year, above forecasts, backing expectations for further rate hikes when the Czech National Bank meets this month.

Governor Jiry Rusnok said on Wednesday that if the Czech National Bank raises interest rates at its next policy meeting on March 31, it will be just a small move.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.7% on the day and trading at 4.8050 per euro, giving up some gains from Wednesday when central bank Governor Adam Glapinksi said the monetary policy council was determined to fight a surge in inflation that will be fuelled by the war in Ukraine.

"What we are seeing today is basically profit taking in a very thin and illiquid market," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1106 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2550

25.2000

-0.22%

-1.52%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.0000

378.0000

-0.53%

-2.79%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8050

4.7715

-0.70%

-4.45%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9494

+0.01%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5625

-0.01%

-0.60%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5600

117.6500

+0.08%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1295.03

1293.0700

+0.15%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42858.37

42909.74

-0.12%

-15.50%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1969.02

1973.25

-0.21%

-13.14%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12138.29

11982.26

+1.30%

-7.07%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1084.59

1071.81

+1.19%

-13.61%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1964.18

1962.40

+0.09%

-5.54%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.22

836.56

-0.04%

+1.88%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

580.29

576.23

+0.70%

-8.71%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8160

0.0500

+534bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.9290

0.0470

+409bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.5910

0.0400

+343bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1200

0.0060

+565bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1870

0.0440

+535bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.9340

0.0770

+477bps

+10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.80

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.81

7.55

7.25

6.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.68

5.75

5.75

4.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

