CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken as concerns over war in Ukraine weigh
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Thursday in illiquid trade, giving up some of their hefty gains from the previous session as news on the war in Ukraine continued to weigh on market mood in the region.
"Some see yesterday's firming in the CEE as temporary, and not a reversal of recent trends because the general view is that it is still better to be cautious about assets in this region," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Central Europe has been hit hard by the flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 that prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.
The sharp falls in currencies have already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets and the Hungarian central bank to raise rates.
The National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 50 basis points to 5.85% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its rate tightening campaign.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.53% to 380 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.22% to trade at 25.255 per euro.
February inflation in the Czech Republic hit 11.1% year-on-year, above forecasts, backing expectations for further rate hikes when the Czech National Bank meets this month.
Governor Jiry Rusnok said on Wednesday that if the Czech National Bank raises interest rates at its next policy meeting on March 31, it will be just a small move.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.7% on the day and trading at 4.8050 per euro, giving up some gains from Wednesday when central bank Governor Adam Glapinksi said the monetary policy council was determined to fight a surge in inflation that will be fuelled by the war in Ukraine.
"What we are seeing today is basically profit taking in a very thin and illiquid market," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1106 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2550
25.2000
-0.22%
-1.52%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.0000
378.0000
-0.53%
-2.79%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8050
4.7715
-0.70%
-4.45%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9494
+0.01%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5625
-0.01%
-0.60%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.6500
+0.08%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1295.03
1293.0700
+0.15%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42858.37
42909.74
-0.12%
-15.50%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1969.02
1973.25
-0.21%
-13.14%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12138.29
11982.26
+1.30%
-7.07%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1084.59
1071.81
+1.19%
-13.61%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1964.18
1962.40
+0.09%
-5.54%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
836.22
836.56
-0.04%
+1.88%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
580.29
576.23
+0.70%
-8.71%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8160
0.0500
+534bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.9290
0.0470
+409bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.5910
0.0400
+343bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1200
0.0060
+565bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1870
0.0440
+535bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.9340
0.0770
+477bps
+10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.80
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.81
7.55
7.25
6.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.68
5.75
5.75
4.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
