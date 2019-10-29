CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken after strong run; CME shares sink
WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gave up some of their recent gains on Tuesday after a strong run in recent weeks, while in Prague Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETV.PRCETV.O shares plunged on disappointment at the price of a acquisition bid.
CME shares were down over 6% as investors ditched the stock after AT&T's T.N agreement to sell its majority stake to Czech investor PPF in a $2.1 billion deal missed price expectations.
Analysts said investors had expected a better price per share given the recent stock and company performance. Shareholders also had little chance to fight for a higher price before the deal's completion expected in the middle of next year.
On currency markets, the Czech crown EURCZK= shed 0.2% to be bid at 25.56 to the euro and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.1% to 328.55. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was steady at 4.272.
"Current movements... are a consolidation after significant strengthening of PLN in recent weeks," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko said in a note.
"Investors are waiting for tomorrow's Fed rate cut."
In their two-day policy meeting this week, U.S. Federal Reserve officials look set to cut rates for the third time this year, lowering the overnight benchmark lending rate to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.757, ahead of parliamentary committee hearings of the proposed cabinet ministers of centre-right Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban, with a vote of confidence expected on Nov. 4.
After rounds of negotiations, Orban's cabinet remains just short of the 233 votes it needs to pass, with more talks planned.
In Hungary, the average unemployment rate for the July-September period came in at 3.5%, up slightly from 3.4% in June-August.
"Despite some signs that the slowdown has arrived in Hungary, the labour market has remained resilient," Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist at ING in Hungary said in a note.
Stocks were mainly higher, with all of the region's main indices in positive territory.
The WIG 20 .WIG20 in Warsaw was up 0.5%, with Orange Polska OPL.WA rising 3.5% after it posted results broadly in line with market expectations and confirmed its guidance.
In Prague the PX index .PX was up 0.2% while Budapest's main index .BUX gained 0.3%.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 2.022%. Czech 10-year bonds CZ10YT=RR traded at 1.382%, up 1 basis point.
"The Polish yield curve has... moved up, reflecting movement in the core markets. In the coming days, the Polish market will remain under the dominant influence of foreign events," PKO BP analysts said in a note
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1158 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5600
25.5020
-0.23%
+0.58%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
328.5500
328.2400
-0.09%
-2.27%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2720
4.2730
+0.02%
+0.41%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7570
4.7548
-0.05%
-2.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4550
7.4530
-0.03%
-0.60%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.4200
+0.02%
+0.77%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1064.08
1061.5400
+0.24%
+7.86%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42052.70
41938.54
+0.27%
+7.44%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2220.32
2211.80
+0.39%
-2.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9698.71
9681.80
+0.17%
+31.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
860.67
865.48
-0.56%
+7.01%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2027.44
2014.73
+0.63%
+15.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
746.90
747.46
-0.07%
-1.94%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
560.79
560.16
+0.11%
-5.66%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2940
0.0360
+194bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0850
-0.0660
+169bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3820
0.0110
+172bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4640
-0.0190
+211bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7490
-0.0100
+235bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0220
0.0020
+236bps
+2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.24
2.22
2.13
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.33
0.31
0.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.70
1.68
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.