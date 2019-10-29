CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken after strong run; CME shares sink

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gave up some of their recent gains on Tuesday after a strong run in recent weeks, while in Prague Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETV.PRCETV.O shares plunged on disappointment at the price of a acquisition bid.

CME shares were down over 6% as investors ditched the stock after AT&T's T.N agreement to sell its majority stake to Czech investor PPF in a $2.1 billion deal missed price expectations.

Analysts said investors had expected a better price per share given the recent stock and company performance. Shareholders also had little chance to fight for a higher price before the deal's completion expected in the middle of next year.

On currency markets, the Czech crown EURCZK= shed 0.2% to be bid at 25.56 to the euro and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.1% to 328.55. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was steady at 4.272.

"Current movements... are a consolidation after significant strengthening of PLN in recent weeks," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko said in a note.

"Investors are waiting for tomorrow's Fed rate cut."

In their two-day policy meeting this week, U.S. Federal Reserve officials look set to cut rates for the third time this year, lowering the overnight benchmark lending rate to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.757, ahead of parliamentary committee hearings of the proposed cabinet ministers of centre-right Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban, with a vote of confidence expected on Nov. 4.

After rounds of negotiations, Orban's cabinet remains just short of the 233 votes it needs to pass, with more talks planned.

In Hungary, the average unemployment rate for the July-September period came in at 3.5%, up slightly from 3.4% in June-August.

"Despite some signs that the slowdown has arrived in Hungary, the labour market has remained resilient," Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist at ING in Hungary said in a note.

Stocks were mainly higher, with all of the region's main indices in positive territory.

The WIG 20 .WIG20 in Warsaw was up 0.5%, with Orange Polska OPL.WA rising 3.5% after it posted results broadly in line with market expectations and confirmed its guidance.

In Prague the PX index .PX was up 0.2% while Budapest's main index .BUX gained 0.3%.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 2.022%. Czech 10-year bonds CZ10YT=RR traded at 1.382%, up 1 basis point.

"The Polish yield curve has... moved up, reflecting movement in the core markets. In the coming days, the Polish market will remain under the dominant influence of foreign events," PKO BP analysts said in a note

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1158 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5600

25.5020

-0.23%

+0.58%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

328.5500

328.2400

-0.09%

-2.27%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2720

4.2730

+0.02%

+0.41%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7570

4.7548

-0.05%

-2.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4550

7.4530

-0.03%

-0.60%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.4200

+0.02%

+0.77%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1064.08

1061.5400

+0.24%

+7.86%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42052.70

41938.54

+0.27%

+7.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2220.32

2211.80

+0.39%

-2.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9698.71

9681.80

+0.17%

+31.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

860.67

865.48

-0.56%

+7.01%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2027.44

2014.73

+0.63%

+15.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

746.90

747.46

-0.07%

-1.94%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

560.79

560.16

+0.11%

-5.66%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2940

0.0360

+194bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0850

-0.0660

+169bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3820

0.0110

+172bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4640

-0.0190

+211bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7490

-0.0100

+235bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0220

0.0020

+236bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.24

2.22

2.13

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.33

0.31

0.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.70

1.68

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

