CEE MARKETS-Currencies unmoved, stocks down before EU summit

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were looking for direction and stocks were down on Friday before a European Union summit to discuss a 750 billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund.
Opposition from the Netherlands and the threat of a Hungarian veto weighed on chances of a deal.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.16% and trading at 354.05 to the euro, in a range where it has been stuck for weeks.
"The next impetus will come from the central bank's rate meeting next Tuesday," Equilor said in a note.
The bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% at the meeting, according to Reuters poll of analysts.
"This new 15 basis point rate cut has already been priced in by markets," CIB Bank wrote in a note. "If the bank confirms after Tuesday's meeting that no more easing is to be expected for the time being, then the effect on the forint could be modest."
Elsewhere, higher-than-expected inflation was expected by analysts to influence FX markets.
Czech consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in June, above the central bank's target of 2% with a 1 percentage-point tolerance band.
Komercni Banka said that the crown could resume strengthening as market rates rise, since higher-than-expected inflation data last week led investors to scale back bets on a rate cut.
The crown EURCZK= was little changed on Friday, trading at 26.690 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was unchanged at 4.479 versus the euro.
Polish net inflation rose to 4.1% year on year in June, above the NBP's upper tolerance limit of 3.5%.
"A high inflation rate makes the real interest rate more negative and if this does not change, it will hurt the zloty," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Stocks in the region slid, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 down 0.6%, Budapest .BUX losing 0.5% and Prague .PX easing 0.3%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI edged up 0.08%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1016 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6900
26.6990
+0.03%
-4.71%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.0500
353.5000
-0.16%
-6.47%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4790
4.4790
+0.00%
-4.97%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8435
4.8428
-0.01%
-1.14%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5370
7.5403
+0.04%
-1.22%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.6300
+0.06%
+0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
946.61
949.0900
-0.26%
-15.15%
Budapest
.BUX
35069.92
35229.08
-0.45%
-23.90%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1787.95
1799.08
-0.62%
-16.84%
Bucharest
.BETI
8433.15
8426.66
+0.08%
-15.48%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
870.90
870.43
+0.05%
-5.94%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1605.71
1609.10
-0.21%
-20.41%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
656.84
656.61
+0.04%
-18.07%
Sofia
.SOFIX
444.77
444.77
+0.00%
-21.71%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2080
0.0560
+089bps
+5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3760
-0.0680
+104bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8790
-0.0460
+135bps
-5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1190
-0.0250
+080bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7560
-0.0270
+142bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3310
-0.0160
+180bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.34
0.35
0.35
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.67
0.66
0.65
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.22
0.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.