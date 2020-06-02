CEE MARKETS-Currencies strengthen on economic recovery hopes

WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Tuesday, continuing a strong run supported by increased risk-appetite in global markets as investors bet that the worst of the economic pain caused by the coronavirus crisis may have passed.
More and more countries are taking steps to ease their lockdowns and many economists believe the global economy will start to recover after a big hit in the second quarter.
"It was a very bad second quarter but I think the belief in the market is that it was related mainly the start of the second quarter, to April and from May onwards there should be some gradual improvement," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE.
At 0940 GMT the Czech Crown EURCZK= was 0.56% firmer against the euro at 26.596, its strongest since March 16, when it suffered its heaviest losses in the coronavirus outbreak. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.14% to 344.40.
The Polish zloty was 0.44% stronger at 4.3837, breaking through a 4.40 support level just over a week after it crossed 4.50.
"Recently the zloty is sort of strong ignoring all the negative economic data or the NBP lowering rates," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
The Romanian Leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8415.
Romania faces a rating review from S&P later this week, and some analysts said it could see a downgrade which would put it below investment grade.
A 40% pension increase approved by the country's previous leftist cabinet had put pressure on ratings and financial assets even before the new coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that while his centrist minority government will raise pensions this year, it will not be by 40%.
The region's main stock indices were up 0.1-0.9% as investors focused on brightening economic prospects.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose more than 3 basis points to 1.279%, continuing to increase after plummeting on Thursday following Poland's surprise rate cut.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell more than 4 basis points to 0.754%.
Hungary's central bank will not buy any government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday, scrapping its weekly tender for the first time since launching the purchases last month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5960
26.7450
+0.56%
-4.38%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.4000
344.8750
+0.14%
-3.85%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3837
4.4032
+0.44%
-2.90%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8415
4.8405
-0.02%
-1.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5875
7.5885
+0.01%
-1.87%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6000
+0.03%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
911.46
907.6200
+0.42%
-18.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36180.78
35875.71
+0.85%
-21.49%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1735.12
1733.52
+0.09%
-19.30%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8767.03
8701.29
+0.76%
-12.13%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
841.32
835.49
+0.70%
-9.13%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1652.59
1636.51
+0.98%
-18.08%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
674.70
672.05
+0.39%
-15.84%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
459.65
461.06
-0.31%
-19.10%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2900
0.1890
+094bps
+19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3710
-0.0350
+098bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7540
-0.0470
+116bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2480
0.0110
+090bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8230
0.0950
+143bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2790
0.0360
+168bps
+4bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.28
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.72
0.67
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.26
0.27
0.28
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest. Editing by Jane Merriman)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.