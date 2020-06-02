CEE MARKETS-Currencies strengthen on economic recovery hopes

WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Tuesday, continuing a strong run supported by increased risk-appetite in global markets as investors bet that the worst of the economic pain caused by the coronavirus crisis may have passed.

More and more countries are taking steps to ease their lockdowns and many economists believe the global economy will start to recover after a big hit in the second quarter.

"It was a very bad second quarter but I think the belief in the market is that it was related mainly the start of the second quarter, to April and from May onwards there should be some gradual improvement," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE.

At 0940 GMT the Czech Crown EURCZK= was 0.56% firmer against the euro at 26.596, its strongest since March 16, when it suffered its heaviest losses in the coronavirus outbreak. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.14% to 344.40.

The Polish zloty was 0.44% stronger at 4.3837, breaking through a 4.40 support level just over a week after it crossed 4.50.

"Recently the zloty is sort of strong ignoring all the negative economic data or the NBP lowering rates," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

The Romanian Leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8415.

Romania faces a rating review from S&P later this week, and some analysts said it could see a downgrade which would put it below investment grade.

A 40% pension increase approved by the country's previous leftist cabinet had put pressure on ratings and financial assets even before the new coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that while his centrist minority government will raise pensions this year, it will not be by 40%.

The region's main stock indices were up 0.1-0.9% as investors focused on brightening economic prospects.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose more than 3 basis points to 1.279%, continuing to increase after plummeting on Thursday following Poland's surprise rate cut.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell more than 4 basis points to 0.754%.

Hungary's central bank will not buy any government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday, scrapping its weekly tender for the first time since launching the purchases last month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5960

26.7450

+0.56%

-4.38%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.4000

344.8750

+0.14%

-3.85%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3837

4.4032

+0.44%

-2.90%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8415

4.8405

-0.02%

-1.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5875

7.5885

+0.01%

-1.87%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6000

+0.03%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

911.46

907.6200

+0.42%

-18.30%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36180.78

35875.71

+0.85%

-21.49%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1735.12

1733.52

+0.09%

-19.30%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8767.03

8701.29

+0.76%

-12.13%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

841.32

835.49

+0.70%

-9.13%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1652.59

1636.51

+0.98%

-18.08%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

674.70

672.05

+0.39%

-15.84%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

459.65

461.06

-0.31%

-19.10%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2900

0.1890

+094bps

+19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3710

-0.0350

+098bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7540

-0.0470

+116bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2480

0.0110

+090bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8230

0.0950

+143bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2790

0.0360

+168bps

+4bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.28

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.72

0.67

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.26

0.27

0.28

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.