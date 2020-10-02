CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks weaken in risk-off mood as Trump tests positive
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday in a global risk-off mood after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, prompting uncertainty around a new fiscal stimulus package and the outcome of the presidential election.
Currencies slid, giving up some of their gains from the previous days. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.17% and trading at 26.905 per euro and the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.38% to 4.4940 to the euro.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.02% to 358.84 per euro after gaining more than 1% in the previous session. The currency was supported by comments from the central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag, Equilor said in a morning note.
The central bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment that has weighed on emerging-market assets, including the forint, Virag told Reuters on Thursday.
"We interpret the statement as another way of saying that a weaker currency can lead to another deposit rate hike," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
The central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday after raising it by 15 basis points last week.
"The decision was due to a stabilisation in the HUF after last week's hike but was somewhat contrary to market pricing. Despite that, the HUF continued to appreciate, likely driven by global factors," Morgan Stanley added.
Central European stock markets weakened, tracking their European peers. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX was down 0.41% by 0837 GMT and Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 slid 0.56%. Bucharest's equities .BETI fell 0.98%.
Prague's stock market .PX was down 0.17%. Czech firearms maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka CZG.PR shares rose as much as 4.8% on its Prague debut after having to cut its offer sharply. Sources had told Reuters on Thursday the listing drew weak demand.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1037 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9050
26.8600
-0.17%
-5.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.8400
358.7600
-0.02%
-7.72%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4940
4.4776
-0.36%
-5.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8745
4.8749
+0.01%
-1.77%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5620
+0.03%
-1.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
857.69
859.1100
-0.17%
-23.12%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33520.65
33657.71
-0.41%
-27.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1684.69
1694.18
-0.56%
-21.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8911.86
9000.43
-0.98%
-10.68%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
854.08
854.53
-0.05%
-7.75%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1607.81
1608.30
-0.03%
-20.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
691.95
691.83
+0.02%
-13.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.62
425.63
-0.47%
-25.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0900
0.0180
+080bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5010
0.0150
+123bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8830
0.0490
+142bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0350
-0.0230
+075bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5660
-0.0280
+130bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3170
-0.0060
+186bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.31
0.34
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.05
1.06
1.10
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.21
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
