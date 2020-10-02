CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks weaken in risk-off mood as Trump tests positive

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday in a global risk-off mood after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, prompting uncertainty around a new fiscal stimulus package and the outcome of the presidential election.

Currencies slid, giving up some of their gains from the previous days. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.17% and trading at 26.905 per euro and the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.38% to 4.4940 to the euro.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.02% to 358.84 per euro after gaining more than 1% in the previous session. The currency was supported by comments from the central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag, Equilor said in a morning note.

The central bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment that has weighed on emerging-market assets, including the forint, Virag told Reuters on Thursday.

"We interpret the statement as another way of saying that a weaker currency can lead to another deposit rate hike," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

The central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday after raising it by 15 basis points last week.

"The decision was due to a stabilisation in the HUF after last week's hike but was somewhat contrary to market pricing. Despite that, the HUF continued to appreciate, likely driven by global factors," Morgan Stanley added.

Central European stock markets weakened, tracking their European peers. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX was down 0.41% by 0837 GMT and Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 slid 0.56%. Bucharest's equities .BETI fell 0.98%.

Prague's stock market .PX was down 0.17%. Czech firearms maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka CZG.PR shares rose as much as 4.8% on its Prague debut after having to cut its offer sharply. Sources had told Reuters on Thursday the listing drew weak demand.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1037 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.9050 26.8600 -0.17% -5.47% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 358.8400 358.7600 -0.02% -7.72% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4940 4.4776 -0.36% -5.29% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8745 4.8749 +0.01% -1.77% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5600 7.5620 +0.03% -1.52% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.5800 +0.04% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 857.69 859.1100 -0.17% -23.12% .BUX Budapest .BUX 33520.65 33657.71 -0.41% -27.26% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1684.69 1694.18 -0.56% -21.65% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8911.86 9000.43 -0.98% -10.68% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 854.08 854.53 -0.05% -7.75% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1607.81 1608.30 -0.03% -20.30% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 691.95 691.83 +0.02% -13.69% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 423.62 425.63 -0.47% -25.44% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0900 0.0180 +080bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5010 0.0150 +123bps +3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8830 0.0490 +142bps +6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0350 -0.0230 +075bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.5660 -0.0280 +130bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3170 -0.0060 +186bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.31 0.31 0.34 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 1.05 1.06 1.10 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.