US Markets

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks weaken in risk-off mood as Trump tests positive

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published

Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday in a global risk-off mood after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, prompting uncertainty around a new fiscal stimulus package and the outcome of the presidential election.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday in a global risk-off mood after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, prompting uncertainty around a new fiscal stimulus package and the outcome of the presidential election.

Currencies slid, giving up some of their gains from the previous days. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.17% and trading at 26.905 per euro and the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.38% to 4.4940 to the euro.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.02% to 358.84 per euro after gaining more than 1% in the previous session. The currency was supported by comments from the central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag, Equilor said in a morning note.

The central bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment that has weighed on emerging-market assets, including the forint, Virag told Reuters on Thursday.

"We interpret the statement as another way of saying that a weaker currency can lead to another deposit rate hike," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

The central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday after raising it by 15 basis points last week.

"The decision was due to a stabilisation in the HUF after last week's hike but was somewhat contrary to market pricing. Despite that, the HUF continued to appreciate, likely driven by global factors," Morgan Stanley added.

Central European stock markets weakened, tracking their European peers. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX was down 0.41% by 0837 GMT and Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 slid 0.56%. Bucharest's equities .BETI fell 0.98%.

Prague's stock market .PX was down 0.17%. Czech firearms maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka CZG.PR shares rose as much as 4.8% on its Prague debut after having to cut its offer sharply. Sources had told Reuters on Thursday the listing drew weak demand.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1037 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.9050

26.8600

-0.17%

-5.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.8400

358.7600

-0.02%

-7.72%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4940

4.4776

-0.36%

-5.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8745

4.8749

+0.01%

-1.77%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5620

+0.03%

-1.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

857.69

859.1100

-0.17%

-23.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33520.65

33657.71

-0.41%

-27.26%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1684.69

1694.18

-0.56%

-21.65%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8911.86

9000.43

-0.98%

-10.68%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

854.08

854.53

-0.05%

-7.75%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1607.81

1608.30

-0.03%

-20.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

691.95

691.83

+0.02%

-13.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

423.62

425.63

-0.47%

-25.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0900

0.0180

+080bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5010

0.0150

+123bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8830

0.0490

+142bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0350

-0.0230

+075bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5660

-0.0280

+130bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3170

-0.0060

+186bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.31

0.34

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.05

1.06

1.10

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.21

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    19 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular