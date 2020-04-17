CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise amid U.S. reopening plans, shrug off China data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks indexes firmed on Friday as global market sentiment rose on plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and promising test results from a drug with potential to treat coronavirus patients.

The positive developments helped investors shrug off news that China's economy shrank by 6.8% in January-March year-on-year, the first contraction since current records began almost three decades ago.

Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was up 1.6% by 0807 GMT and led gains in the region. Poland's equities .WIG20 firmed 1.3%. The stock market in Bucharest was closed for Easter.

Prague stocks .PX were up 1.35% on Friday as shares in majority-state owned Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR hit a six-week high, continuing this month's winning streak.

The Czech Senate on Thursday approved a bill giving the central bank powers to buy a wider array of assets from the market.

However, the bank has said it does not plan to use its new powers at the moment, which has taken some of the pressure off the crown. The currency EURCZK= firmed 0.3% and was trading at 27.160 versus the euro.

Czech yields were mixed, but mostly lower in the short end of the curve which has been most in demand among investors, evidenced in debt auctions this week.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added to its previous gains and was up 0.2%, at 350.4500 to the euro. The currency bounced back from a record low near 370 to the euro on April 1 after the central bank tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy.

The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy.

Part of the NBH's new tools is a 1-week deposit tender every Thursday. The bank accepted 700 billion forints ($2.18 billion) worth of funds from banks on Thursday at a rate of 0.9%.

The bank's deputy governor Marton Nagy last week said the NBH can raise the 0.9% rate on the one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify it and that this will be the strongest interest rate in the future.

The deputy governor also said last Tuesday that the NBH's new tools "could lead to a flattening of the yield curve".

Yields on the 10- and 15-year government bonds have dropped 50 basis points since the time of the NBH's announcements, according to the Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency's page on Eikon.

This is the result of both global trends and the NBH's new tenders, an FI trader in Budapest said.

"We are fitting into the regional trends. Yields are lower in Poland as well, for example," he said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was up 0.2%, at 4.535 to the common currency as the government announced that it would start easing its lockdown measures fom April 20, starting with opening forests and parks.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1600

27.2500

+0.33%

-6.36%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.4500

351.1900

+0.21%

-5.51%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5352

4.5460

+0.24%

-6.15%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8376

4.8390

+0.03%

-1.02%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6000

7.6015

+0.02%

-2.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

855.86

844.4600

+1.35%

-23.28%

Budapest

.BUX

32722.30

32217.99

+1.57%

-28.99%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1618.91

1597.90

+1.31%

-24.71%

Bucharest

.BETI

7935.06

7935.06

+0.00%

-20.47%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

807.62

793.31

+1.80%

-12.77%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1564.81

1558.22

+0.42%

-22.44%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

689.82

689.82

+0.00%

-13.95%

Sofia

.SOFIX

447.27

447.27

+0.00%

-21.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6940

-0.0730

+137bps

-8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8800

-0.2630

+153bps

-27bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3280

-0.0450

+179bps

-6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6280

-0.0020

+131bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0330

0.0160

+168bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3690

0.0000

+183bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.32

0.32

0.36

0.98

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.17

1.11

1.03

1.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.38

0.33

0.32

0.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Nick Macfie)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

