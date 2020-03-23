CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks resume losses as coronavirus fears worsen, recession in sight

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - Central European stocks fell and most currencies eased as a steep jump in new coronavirus cases in the United States and a further drop in oil prices unnerved investors around the world.

Western European and Asian indexes gave up their gains from previous days and U.S. equity markets were expected to open with losses on Monday. Market sentiment was also dampened by the failure of the U.S. Senate to approve a proposed $2 trillion economic stimulus plan on Sunday.

"Until there is convincing good news about the virus (the number of cases stops rising), markets will not be able to turn substantively positive," CIB Bank analysts said in a note in Budapest.

The coronavirus has infected more than 337,500 people worldwide and more than 14,500 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

In line with central banks and governments around the world, central European policymakers have announced a series of emergency steps in the past weeks to ease the economic effects of the coronavirus.

The Romanian, the Czech and Polish central banks have delivered rate cuts and Hungary's central bank on Thursday gave details of more help to banks, after a blanket moratorium on all household and business loans imposed by the government until the end of this year.

Most regional currencies hit new record lows last week before firming on Friday. They gave up those gains on Monday, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= dropping 1% and trading at 4.5626 to the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.7% and was trading at 353.40 vs the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were stable.

Romania's central bank was the latest to announce a rate cut. It curt its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.0% at a surprise meeting on Friday and narrowed the corridor between its lending and deposit facilities.

The bank flagged further easing down the road and said it will provide liquidity to banks via repo transactions and purchase leu-denominated debt on the secondary market.

Romanian bank BCR said the measures would be a "large multiplier for the economy, could lead to up to a cumulated 1 ppt higher GDP growth profile over the next couple of years."

Romanian debt managers tender 700 million lei worth of August 2022 treasury bonds later on Monday. The finance ministry has failed to sell debt at its last four tenders.

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday. The NBH is expected to leave key rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll, although some analysts have pencilled in small rate cuts. Others say the bank could launch quantitative easing to dampen the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

"I think the NBH will not touch anything tomorrow, which is a smart decision," a trader in Budapest said.

"But they could say a few things to try and cool the market, such as reassuring investors that liquidity will be all right," he added.

The NBH will hold its usual swap tender later on Monday.

Poland's central bank will conduct another tender to buy treasury bonds worth up to 10 billion zloty on Monday, the central bank said on Friday.

Regional stock markets plunged on Monday. Bucharest's index .BETI led losses by dropping more than 5% by 0847 GMT. Warsaw .WIG20 fell 3.4% while Prague's .PX and Budapest's .BUX equities were down more than 2%.

All of the above indexes fell more than 30% this year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0947 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.3500

27.3450

-0.02%

-7.01%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.4000

351.0000

-0.68%

-6.30%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5626

4.5178

-0.98%

-6.71%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8505

4.8520

+0.03%

-1.28%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6050

7.6073

+0.03%

-2.10%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5500

+0.06%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

720.24

738.8000

-2.51%

-35.44%

Budapest

.BUX

30169.68

30959.94

-2.55%

-34.53%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1437.29

1488.42

-3.44%

-33.15%

Bucharest

.BETI

6975.43

7347.75

-5.07%

-30.09%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

688.75

714.27

-3.57%

-25.61%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1325.61

1407.45

-5.81%

-34.29%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

630.12

630.12

+0.00%

-21.40%

Sofia

.SOFIX

405.89

413.03

-1.73%

-28.56%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4010

-0.0170

+208bps

-2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6010

0.0620

+214bps

+7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7350

0.0000

+210bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3290

0.0670

+201bps

+6bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.5590

-0.0060

+210bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9990

0.0000

+237bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.78

0.40

0.35

1.78

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.48

0.45

0.43

0.59

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.67

0.58

0.58

1.18

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Timothy Hertage)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))

