CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks recoup losses, Hungary cenbank decision in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies recouped on Tuesday some of their steep losses from the previous session, but worries about the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic persisted as markets eyed a rate decision by the National Bank of Hungary.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.06% to 362.49 per euro ahead of the central bank meeting, but stayed near five-month lows hit on Monday.

The NBH's rate decision will be announced at 1200 GMT and a statement is due at 1300 GMT. Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag will hold an online briefing from 1330 GMT.

The bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%, a Reuters poll of economists said. It will also publish new economic forecasts, including a likely sharp downgrade to its 2020 GDP outlook.

"If inflation is emphasized and messages are hawkish, the forint could strengthen," Equilor said in a client note.

"However, if economic stimulus will be underlined, the currency could weaken.

"The authorities remain in an easing mode, but given the complex monetary policy issues, the central bank will likely coordinate with the government on targeted stimulus programmes rather than using policy rates," Bank of America wrote.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, recently under pressure from a spike in coronavirus cases, firmed 0.13% and was trading at 27.128 after losing more than 1% of its value on Monday.

"The Czech Republic is now among the hardest-hit places on the continent," Raiffeisen said in a note.

"This gets currently reflected in the value of the exchange rate."

The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million on Monday.

Bucking the regional trend, the Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to weaken amid the global risk-off mood on Tuesday, sliding 0.15% and breaking through the psychologically important barrier of 4.50 against the euro.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat ahead of a vote in parliament on a pension hike, as markets are concerned that lawmakers will approve a bigger increase in pensions than the budget can sustain ahead of elections.

Stock markets firmed, with Prague's equities .PX up 0.85%. Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 firmed 0.84% while Budapest .BUX gained 0.65%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were up 1.24%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1054 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1280

27.1630

+0.13%

-6.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

362.4900

362.7100

+0.06%

-8.65%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5045

4.4976

-0.15%

-5.51%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8590

4.8590

+0.00%

-1.46%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5420

7.5435

+0.02%

-1.28%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

869.23

861.8700

+0.85%

-22.09%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32431.98

32223.20

+0.65%

-29.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1696.38

1682.26

+0.84%

-21.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9002.09

8891.59

+1.24%

-9.77%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

833.44

831.10

+0.28%

-9.98%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1617.10

1613.96

+0.19%

-19.84%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

683.13

688.68

-0.81%

-14.79%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

423.59

423.59

+0.00%

-25.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1010

-0.0920

+082bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5640

-0.0220

+129bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8810

-0.0340

+141bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0510

-0.0190

+077bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6380

-0.0130

+136bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3200

0.0190

+185bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.34

0.34

0.33

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.86

0.93

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)

