CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks recoup losses, Hungary cenbank decision in focus
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies recouped on Tuesday some of their steep losses from the previous session, but worries about the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic persisted as markets eyed a rate decision by the National Bank of Hungary.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.06% to 362.49 per euro ahead of the central bank meeting, but stayed near five-month lows hit on Monday.
The NBH's rate decision will be announced at 1200 GMT and a statement is due at 1300 GMT. Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag will hold an online briefing from 1330 GMT.
The bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%, a Reuters poll of economists said. It will also publish new economic forecasts, including a likely sharp downgrade to its 2020 GDP outlook.
"If inflation is emphasized and messages are hawkish, the forint could strengthen," Equilor said in a client note.
"However, if economic stimulus will be underlined, the currency could weaken.
"The authorities remain in an easing mode, but given the complex monetary policy issues, the central bank will likely coordinate with the government on targeted stimulus programmes rather than using policy rates," Bank of America wrote.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, recently under pressure from a spike in coronavirus cases, firmed 0.13% and was trading at 27.128 after losing more than 1% of its value on Monday.
"The Czech Republic is now among the hardest-hit places on the continent," Raiffeisen said in a note.
"This gets currently reflected in the value of the exchange rate."
The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million on Monday.
Bucking the regional trend, the Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to weaken amid the global risk-off mood on Tuesday, sliding 0.15% and breaking through the psychologically important barrier of 4.50 against the euro.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat ahead of a vote in parliament on a pension hike, as markets are concerned that lawmakers will approve a bigger increase in pensions than the budget can sustain ahead of elections.
Stock markets firmed, with Prague's equities .PX up 0.85%. Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 firmed 0.84% while Budapest .BUX gained 0.65%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were up 1.24%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1054 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1280
27.1630
+0.13%
-6.25%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.4900
362.7100
+0.06%
-8.65%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5045
4.4976
-0.15%
-5.51%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8590
4.8590
+0.00%
-1.46%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5420
7.5435
+0.02%
-1.28%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
869.23
861.8700
+0.85%
-22.09%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32431.98
32223.20
+0.65%
-29.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1696.38
1682.26
+0.84%
-21.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9002.09
8891.59
+1.24%
-9.77%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
833.44
831.10
+0.28%
-9.98%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1617.10
1613.96
+0.19%
-19.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
683.13
688.68
-0.81%
-14.79%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.59
423.59
+0.00%
-25.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1010
-0.0920
+082bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5640
-0.0220
+129bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8810
-0.0340
+141bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0510
-0.0190
+077bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6380
-0.0130
+136bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3200
0.0190
+185bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.34
0.34
0.33
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.86
0.93
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)
