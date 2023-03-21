CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rebound as markets take a breather ahead of Fed

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, March 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed and stocks rebounded on Tuesday as global sentiment improved after the rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS UBSG.S, with shares in Hungary's OTP jumping 3.1% in early trade.

Hungary's forint EURHUF=D3, which hit an 11-week low on Monday past 400 to the euro, was trading at 392 to the euro, rising 1.07% and outperforming its peers.

"The forint's exchange rate reversed (its retreat) above the 200-day moving average ... with an improvement in international sentiment coming at the best possible time," brokerage Equilor said in a note. "Today's trading also looks exciting with volatility remaining above average."

The Hungarian central bank holds a tender for short-term discount bills on Tuesday, where it is offering 1 trillion forints worth of bills NBHJ as part of its efforts to drain forint liquidity from the market. It is also holding FX swap tenders offering euro liquidity to banks. NBHM

The bank has maintained an 18% quick deposit rate since last October, when the forint hit record lows beyond 434 to the euro. Its base rate of 13% is also the highest in the European Union, with annual inflation running at 25.4% in February.

Apart from watching news related to the bank sector in Europe, investors are also looking forward to this week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors will be watching to see "whether the tensions in the banking system would prevent further rate hikes," said analysts at Magyar Bankholding in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also firmed, by 0.2% to 4.6965 to the euro, along with the Czech crown EURCZK=.

Analysts at Commerzbank said the zloty could have more room to firm this year as inflation is expected to decline.

"The Polish inflation trend looks set to turn more benign over the coming quarters as it has done in the Czech Republic (Hungary remains an exception in the hawkish direction)," Commerzbank said.

"This in turn supports our view that the zloty could appreciate by the end of this year, other disruptive market factors permitting."

Stock markets across the region gained on Tuesday, with Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG2 rising 1.3% and Budapest .BUX up 1.6% by 0833 GMT.

Prague's index, which on Monday hit a two-month low, was also up 1.3%, benefiting from improved sentiment. Shares in utility CEZCEZP.PR rose, but underperformed, after 2022 earnings indicated a record dividend. Profits this year are set to fall.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0933 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.9400

23.9880

+0.20%

+0.91%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

392.0000

396.2000

+1.07%

+1.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6965

4.7065

+0.21%

-0.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9170

4.9220

+0.10%

+0.52%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3000

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1341.90

1324.5500

+1.31%

+11.66%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41988.51

41343.62

+1.56%

-4.12%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1708.55

1686.56

+1.30%

-4.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12142.88

12053.59

+0.74%

+4.11%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1175.94

1174.39

+0.13%

+12.12%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2242.40

2242.40

+0.00%

+753.37%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

895.28

895.28

+0.00%

+8.57%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

595.64

595.64

+0.00%

-0.97%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3650

0.0710

+290bps

-7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7250

0.0000

+255bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4000

0.0240

+222bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8670

0.0300

+341bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8850

0.0280

+371bps

-8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9980

0.0360

+382bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.01

6.58

5.92

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.10

13.37

12.12

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.74

6.52

6.04

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Mark Potter)

