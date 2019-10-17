CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rally on Brexit deal

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Hungarian forint jumping almost half a percent on news of a Brexit deal which boosted sentiment and allayed concerns about an unruly divorce.
"There is a currency rally on the Brexit news, the forint has jumped while yields are rising," a Hungarian dealer said.
The forintEURHUF= reversed its earlier losses and was 0.2% higher at 0945 GMT, and other currencies also firmed. Stocks rallied, with the Prague bourse's main index rising over 1%.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.
The forint had underperformed its regional peers earlier on Thursday after a Hungarian central banker said "persistently" low interest rates were the new normal.
"Yesterday the comments by (Vice Governor) Marton Nagy moved the forint, as he basically implied that tightening would be nowhere in sight in the longer term," a dealer said.
The forint has weakened 3.4% so far this year, being the worst performer in the region.
On Wednesday, National Bank of Hungary Deputy Governor Nagy said persistently low interest rates were here to stay as global inflation rates are unlikely to return to their previous higher levels in the coming years.
Central Europe's most dovish central bank holds a rate meeting next Tuesday where it is expected to keep all interest rates on hold. Its overnight deposit rate is in negative territory at -0.05%.
In Prague, two Czech rate-setters spoke in favour of tightening interest rates earlier this week.
Monetary policy loosening by global central banks has put Central Europe's central bankers into a comfortable position. Economic growth in the region remains strong but risks from a euro zone slowdown are looming.
"The outlook for the Czech economy remains one of solid domestic fundamentals while the worsening of the external environment creates significant downside risks ahead," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1143 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6930
25.7480
+0.21%
+0.05%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
331.8400
332.4900
+0.20%
-3.24%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2812
4.2850
+0.09%
+0.20%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7550
4.7535
-0.03%
-2.12%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4380
7.4333
-0.06%
-0.38%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5500
+0.07%
+0.71%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1038.30
1026.9800
+1.10%
+5.24%
Budapest
.BUX
40712.73
40404.66
+0.76%
+4.02%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2164.12
2156.06
+0.37%
-4.94%
Bucharest
.BETI
9519.96
9510.94
+0.09%
+28.93%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
873.22
870.87
+0.27%
+8.57%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2010.55
1997.62
+0.65%
+14.97%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
747.32
745.22
+0.28%
-1.89%
Sofia
.SOFIX
561.38
560.07
+0.23%
-5.56%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3250
0.0550
+197bps
+4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0810
-0.0720
+170bps
-11bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4750
0.0390
+182bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5310
0.0040
+218bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8080
0.0360
+243bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0780
0.0730
+242bps
+3bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.02
2.20
2.23
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.32
0.37
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.68
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.