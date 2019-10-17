CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rally on Brexit deal

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Hungarian forint jumping almost half a percent on news of a Brexit deal which boosted sentiment and allayed concerns about an unruly divorce.

"There is a currency rally on the Brexit news, the forint has jumped while yields are rising," a Hungarian dealer said.

The forintEURHUF= reversed its earlier losses and was 0.2% higher at 0945 GMT, and other currencies also firmed. Stocks rallied, with the Prague bourse's main index rising over 1%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.

The forint had underperformed its regional peers earlier on Thursday after a Hungarian central banker said "persistently" low interest rates were the new normal.

"Yesterday the comments by (Vice Governor) Marton Nagy moved the forint, as he basically implied that tightening would be nowhere in sight in the longer term," a dealer said.

The forint has weakened 3.4% so far this year, being the worst performer in the region.

On Wednesday, National Bank of Hungary Deputy Governor Nagy said persistently low interest rates were here to stay as global inflation rates are unlikely to return to their previous higher levels in the coming years.

Central Europe's most dovish central bank holds a rate meeting next Tuesday where it is expected to keep all interest rates on hold. Its overnight deposit rate is in negative territory at -0.05%.

In Prague, two Czech rate-setters spoke in favour of tightening interest rates earlier this week.

Monetary policy loosening by global central banks has put Central Europe's central bankers into a comfortable position. Economic growth in the region remains strong but risks from a euro zone slowdown are looming.

"The outlook for the Czech economy remains one of solid domestic fundamentals while the worsening of the external environment creates significant downside risks ahead," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1143 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6930

25.7480

+0.21%

+0.05%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

331.8400

332.4900

+0.20%

-3.24%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2812

4.2850

+0.09%

+0.20%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7550

4.7535

-0.03%

-2.12%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4380

7.4333

-0.06%

-0.38%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5500

+0.07%

+0.71%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1038.30

1026.9800

+1.10%

+5.24%

Budapest

.BUX

40712.73

40404.66

+0.76%

+4.02%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2164.12

2156.06

+0.37%

-4.94%

Bucharest

.BETI

9519.96

9510.94

+0.09%

+28.93%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

873.22

870.87

+0.27%

+8.57%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2010.55

1997.62

+0.65%

+14.97%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

747.32

745.22

+0.28%

-1.89%

Sofia

.SOFIX

561.38

560.07

+0.23%

-5.56%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3250

0.0550

+197bps

+4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0810

-0.0720

+170bps

-11bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4750

0.0390

+182bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5310

0.0040

+218bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8080

0.0360

+243bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0780

0.0730

+242bps

+3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.02

2.20

2.23

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.32

0.37

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.68

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.