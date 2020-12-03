CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks mixed as EU budget veto dominates market mood

The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty recouped some of their losses from the previous session on Thursday as markets in the CEE region were eyeing developments in the row over the European Union's budget and recovery fund, analysts said.

Poland and Hungary are blocking about 1.8 trillion euros worth of EU funds, including hundreds of billions due to be disbursed soon to help pull the 27-country bloc out of a double-dip recession caused by a second wave of COVID-19.

If there is no agreement and an emergency budget comes into force next year, that will affect Poland and Hungary in particular as they are among the biggest net receivers of financial provisions from the EU, Commerzbank wrote.

"That is likely to have contributed to the forint and zloty losses yesterday," they added.

The forint EURHUF= regained some of its losses from the previous session, adding 0.1% on Thursday and trading at 359.00 per euro.

"If no good news arrives about the EU budget crisis in the next few days, I expect the forint to weaken past the 360 level," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The budget veto dominates the market mood now instead of the pandemic, even though coronavirus numbers are getting worse."

Hungary reported 182 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.17% and was trading at 4.4800 per euro a day after the central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1%.

Poland slashed rates three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the pandemic to shore up its economy.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.18% and was trading at 26.445 versus the common currency. The currency posted its biggest monthly gain in November since June 2009.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved, easing 0.05% to 4.8735.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.45% while Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.7%. Bucharest's equities .BETI were up 0.22%.

Budapest's main index .BUX eased 0.06%. Shares of pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU were down 0.07% by 0928 GMT after announcing it was buying Janssen's Evra contraceptive patch for $263.5 mln.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1025 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

26.4450

26.3980

-0.18%

-3.83%

EURHUF=

359.0000

359.3500

+0.10%

-7.76%

EURPLN=

4.4800

4.4875

+0.17%

-4.99%

EURRON=

4.8735

4.8711

-0.05%

-1.75%

EURHRK=

7.5470

7.5525

+0.07%

-1.35%

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

966.07

961.7000

+0.45%

-13.41%

.BUX

39166.12

39191.11

-0.06%

-15.01%

.WIG20

1884.66

1897.97

-0.70%

-12.35%

.BETI

9395.30

9375.08

+0.22%

-5.83%

.SBITOP

892.90

887.79

+0.58%

-3.56%

.CRBEX

1750.30

1749.58

+0.04%

-13.24%

.BELEX15

711.49

714.32

-0.40%

-11.25%

.SOFIX

427.34

427.28

+0.01%

-24.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

spread

CZ2YT=RR

0.1120

-0.0520

+083bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

0.8200

-0.0580

+155bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

1.2750

-0.0200

+181bps

-1bps

PL2YT=RR

0.0730

-0.0420

+079bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

0.4690

-0.0580

+120bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

1.2730

0.0020

+181bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.44

0.55

0.35

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.70

0.72

0.74

0.75

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.20

0.20

0.22

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

