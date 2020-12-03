CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks mixed as EU budget veto dominates market mood

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty recouped some of their losses from the previous session on Thursday as markets in the CEE region were eyeing developments in the row over the European Union's budget and recovery fund, analysts said.

Poland and Hungary are blocking about 1.8 trillion euros worth of EU funds, including hundreds of billions due to be disbursed soon to help pull the 27-country bloc out of a double-dip recession caused by a second wave of COVID-19.

If there is no agreement and an emergency budget comes into force next year, that will affect Poland and Hungary in particular as they are among the biggest net receivers of financial provisions from the EU, Commerzbank wrote.

"That is likely to have contributed to the forint and zloty losses yesterday," they added.

The forint EURHUF= regained some of its losses from the previous session, adding 0.1% on Thursday and trading at 359.00 per euro.

"If no good news arrives about the EU budget crisis in the next few days, I expect the forint to weaken past the 360 level," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The budget veto dominates the market mood now instead of the pandemic, even though coronavirus numbers are getting worse."

Hungary reported 182 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.17% and was trading at 4.4800 per euro a day after the central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1%.

Poland slashed rates three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the pandemic to shore up its economy.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.18% and was trading at 26.445 versus the common currency. The currency posted its biggest monthly gain in November since June 2009.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved, easing 0.05% to 4.8735.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.45% while Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.7%. Bucharest's equities .BETI were up 0.22%.

Budapest's main index .BUX eased 0.06%. Shares of pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU were down 0.07% by 0928 GMT after announcing it was buying Janssen's Evra contraceptive patch for $263.5 mln.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1025 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= 26.4450 26.3980 -0.18% -3.83% EURHUF= 359.0000 359.3500 +0.10% -7.76% EURPLN= 4.4800 4.4875 +0.17% -4.99% EURRON= 4.8735 4.8711 -0.05% -1.75% EURHRK= 7.5470 7.5525 +0.07% -1.35% EURRSD= 117.4600 117.5700 +0.09% +0.09% calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX 966.07 961.7000 +0.45% -13.41% .BUX 39166.12 39191.11 -0.06% -15.01% .WIG20 1884.66 1897.97 -0.70% -12.35% .BETI 9395.30 9375.08 +0.22% -5.83% .SBITOP 892.90 887.79 +0.58% -3.56% .CRBEX 1750.30 1749.58 +0.04% -13.24% .BELEX15 711.49 714.32 -0.40% -11.25% .SOFIX 427.34 427.28 +0.01% -24.78% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in spread CZ2YT=RR 0.1120 -0.0520 +083bps -5bps CZ5YT=RR 0.8200 -0.0580 +155bps -5bps CZ10YT=RR 1.2750 -0.0200 +181bps -1bps PL2YT=RR 0.0730 -0.0420 +079bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 0.4690 -0.0580 +120bps -5bps PL10YT=RR 1.2730 0.0020 +181bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.38 0.44 0.55 0.35 HUFFRABUBOR= 0.70 0.72 0.74 0.75 PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.22 are for ask prices (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

