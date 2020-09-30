CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks mixed as coronavirus worries persist

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as a surge in coronavirus numbers and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate worried investors.
"The FX market in the region is fragile because of the uncertainties in the world and just one piece of bad news can hit currencies like the forint very hard," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.26% and trading at 364.65 per euro.
"The last day of the quarter usually brings big flows and a strengthening of the forint. This is not a turn in the trend," the trader added.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.09% to 27.1500 per euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.04% and was trading at 4.5280 versus the common currency after gaining 1.3% in the previous session, its biggest intra-day gain since May.
Analysts said the jump in the zloty's exchange rate was a correction as previous losses were overdone and not justified by fundamentals.
"After such noticeable zloty strengthening and unsuccessful attempt to break 4.60, the Polish currency shall not be under pressure in the short-term," Santander Bank Polska wrote.
Central European currencies came under pressure in September from a surge in coronavirus cases and a strengthening of the dollar.
The Czech crown slid 3.5% versus the euro this month. The forint weakened 2.7% while the Polish zloty was down 3.1%.
"The forint is subject to maximum downside risk because of an ultra-dovish central bank which has dropped its real interest rate to deeper negative territory," Commerzbank said in a note.
The Czech ministry of finance holds a bond auction later today. Ten-year bond yields have dropped to their lowest since early August in the past week CZ10YT=RR.
A Reuters poll MBYP last week showed expectations of rising Czech yields in the months ahead.
CEE stocks slid on Wednesday, tracking other European markets. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 led losses, dropping 0.48%. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX was down 0.19% and Prague's stocks .PX slid 0.1%. Bucharest's equities .BETI edged down 0.08%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1500
27.1740
+0.09%
-6.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.6500
365.6000
+0.26%
-9.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5280
4.5263
-0.04%
-6.00%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8705
4.8690
-0.03%
-1.69%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5475
-0.03%
-1.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
863.12
862.2800
+0.10%
-22.63%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32642.80
32677.72
-0.11%
-29.16%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1710.41
1718.21
-0.45%
-20.45%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9001.66
9008.04
-0.07%
-9.78%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
848.96
845.17
+0.45%
-8.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1606.18
1607.90
-0.11%
-20.38%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
687.76
687.76
+0.00%
-14.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.66
426.90
-0.52%
-25.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0670
-0.0060
+077bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4700
-0.0800
+120bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8330
-0.0440
+138bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0700
-0.0200
+078bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5800
-0.0290
+131bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2990
-0.0040
+185bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.29
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.13
1.19
1.24
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.