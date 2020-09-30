CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks mixed as coronavirus worries persist

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as a surge in coronavirus numbers and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate worried investors.

"The FX market in the region is fragile because of the uncertainties in the world and just one piece of bad news can hit currencies like the forint very hard," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.26% and trading at 364.65 per euro.

"The last day of the quarter usually brings big flows and a strengthening of the forint. This is not a turn in the trend," the trader added.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.09% to 27.1500 per euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.04% and was trading at 4.5280 versus the common currency after gaining 1.3% in the previous session, its biggest intra-day gain since May.

Analysts said the jump in the zloty's exchange rate was a correction as previous losses were overdone and not justified by fundamentals.

"After such noticeable zloty strengthening and unsuccessful attempt to break 4.60, the Polish currency shall not be under pressure in the short-term," Santander Bank Polska wrote.

Central European currencies came under pressure in September from a surge in coronavirus cases and a strengthening of the dollar.

The Czech crown slid 3.5% versus the euro this month. The forint weakened 2.7% while the Polish zloty was down 3.1%.

"The forint is subject to maximum downside risk because of an ultra-dovish central bank which has dropped its real interest rate to deeper negative territory," Commerzbank said in a note.

The Czech ministry of finance holds a bond auction later today. Ten-year bond yields have dropped to their lowest since early August in the past week CZ10YT=RR.

A Reuters poll MBYP last week showed expectations of rising Czech yields in the months ahead.

CEE stocks slid on Wednesday, tracking other European markets. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 led losses, dropping 0.48%. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX was down 0.19% and Prague's stocks .PX slid 0.1%. Bucharest's equities .BETI edged down 0.08%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1500

27.1740

+0.09%

-6.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.6500

365.6000

+0.26%

-9.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5280

4.5263

-0.04%

-6.00%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8705

4.8690

-0.03%

-1.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5475

-0.03%

-1.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

863.12

862.2800

+0.10%

-22.63%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32642.80

32677.72

-0.11%

-29.16%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1710.41

1718.21

-0.45%

-20.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9001.66

9008.04

-0.07%

-9.78%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

848.96

845.17

+0.45%

-8.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1606.18

1607.90

-0.11%

-20.38%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

687.76

687.76

+0.00%

-14.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.66

426.90

-0.52%

-25.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0670

-0.0060

+077bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4700

-0.0800

+120bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8330

-0.0440

+138bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0700

-0.0200

+078bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5800

-0.0290

+131bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2990

-0.0040

+185bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.29

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.13

1.19

1.24

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)

