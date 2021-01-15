CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks flat as virus, U.S.-China tensions dampen mood
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks were flat on Friday as investors' concerns about heightened U.S.-China tensions and a strengthening dollar kept most emerging currencies under pressure.
President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies and an investment ban on nine more firms on Thursday, offseting the optimism after President-elect Joe Biden announced a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
Looming new coronavirus lockdown measures in France and Germany, as well as a spike in cases in China also dampened risk appetite. L8N2JQ21V
Stocks in the region were flat or weaker, with Budapest's .BX and Prague's .PX stocks each edging up 0.06% while Warsaw slid 0.28%. Bucharest .BETI was up 0.01%.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.05% on Friday to 359.40 per euro, staying within the tight range in which it has traded this week.
The currency has been seeking direction since recovering from a plunge in volatile trade of the end of last year, traders said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07% and was trading at 4.5410 versus the common currency after weakening in the last two sessions.
The currency slid as much as 0.4% on Wednesday after the Polish central bank kept its key interest rate at 0.1% and said that it may intervene further in the FX market to weaken the zloty.
In the last few days "inflation data and monetary policy guidance from each country supported forint outperformance over zloty," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"We can see this move extending somewhat further as these dynamics are likely to continue through Q1."
The National Bank of Hungary "did not want to participate in any currency war," Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said of the Polish central bank's interventions, pledging caution ahead in monetary policy.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was unmoved while the Romanian leu EURRON= slipped 0.02% to 4.8740 per euro.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1135 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1550
26.1540
-0.00%
+0.28%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.4000
359.2200
-0.05%
+0.92%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5410
4.5444
+0.07%
+0.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8730
-0.02%
-0.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5570
7.5670
+0.13%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1076.27
1075.6100
+0.06%
+4.78%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44904.52
44876.42
+0.06%
+6.64%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2026.06
2031.71
-0.28%
+2.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10310.55
10309.15
+0.01%
+5.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
955.45
955.06
+0.04%
+6.06%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1825.58
1821.81
+0.21%
+4.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
736.19
743.13
-0.93%
-1.66%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
461.35
457.40
+0.86%
+3.09%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2410
0.0040
+096bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7600
-0.0370
+149bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2820
0.0010
+182bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0430
-0.0410
+076bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3820
-0.0350
+111bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2220
0.0140
+176bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.40
0.51
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.79
0.82
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.19
0.18
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
