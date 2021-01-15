CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks flat as virus, U.S.-China tensions dampen mood

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks were flat on Friday as investors' concerns about heightened U.S.-China tensions and a strengthening dollar kept most emerging currencies under pressure.

President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies and an investment ban on nine more firms on Thursday, offseting the optimism after President-elect Joe Biden announced a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

Looming new coronavirus lockdown measures in France and Germany, as well as a spike in cases in China also dampened risk appetite. L8N2JQ21V

Stocks in the region were flat or weaker, with Budapest's .BX and Prague's .PX stocks each edging up 0.06% while Warsaw slid 0.28%. Bucharest .BETI was up 0.01%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.05% on Friday to 359.40 per euro, staying within the tight range in which it has traded this week.

The currency has been seeking direction since recovering from a plunge in volatile trade of the end of last year, traders said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07% and was trading at 4.5410 versus the common currency after weakening in the last two sessions.

The currency slid as much as 0.4% on Wednesday after the Polish central bank kept its key interest rate at 0.1% and said that it may intervene further in the FX market to weaken the zloty.

In the last few days "inflation data and monetary policy guidance from each country supported forint outperformance over zloty," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"We can see this move extending somewhat further as these dynamics are likely to continue through Q1."

The National Bank of Hungary "did not want to participate in any currency war," Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said of the Polish central bank's interventions, pledging caution ahead in monetary policy.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was unmoved while the Romanian leu EURRON= slipped 0.02% to 4.8740 per euro.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1135 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1550 26.1540 -0.00% +0.28% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 359.4000 359.2200 -0.05% +0.92% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5410 4.5444 +0.07% +0.40% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8740 4.8730 -0.02% -0.18% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5570 7.5670 +0.13% -0.13% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1076.27 1075.6100 +0.06% +4.78% .BUX Budapest .BUX 44904.52 44876.42 +0.06% +6.64% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2026.06 2031.71 -0.28% +2.12% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10310.55 10309.15 +0.01% +5.15% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 955.45 955.06 +0.04% +6.06% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1825.58 1821.81 +0.21% +4.96% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 736.19 743.13 -0.93% -1.66% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 461.35 457.40 +0.86% +3.09% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.2410 0.0040 +096bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.7600 -0.0370 +149bps -5bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.2820 0.0010 +182bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0430 -0.0410 +076bps -5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.3820 -0.0350 +111bps -5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2220 0.0140 +176bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.38 0.40 0.51 0.36 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.76 0.79 0.82 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.17 0.19 0.18 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

