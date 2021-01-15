US Markets

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks flat as virus, U.S.-China tensions dampen mood

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Central European currencies and stocks were flat on Friday as investors' concerns about heightened U.S.-China tensions and a strengthening dollar kept most emerging currencies under pressure.

President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies and an investment ban on nine more firms on Thursday, offseting the optimism after President-elect Joe Biden announced a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

Looming new coronavirus lockdown measures in France and Germany, as well as a spike in cases in China also dampened risk appetite. L8N2JQ21V

Stocks in the region were flat or weaker, with Budapest's .BX and Prague's .PX stocks each edging up 0.06% while Warsaw slid 0.28%. Bucharest .BETI was up 0.01%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.05% on Friday to 359.40 per euro, staying within the tight range in which it has traded this week.

The currency has been seeking direction since recovering from a plunge in volatile trade of the end of last year, traders said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07% and was trading at 4.5410 versus the common currency after weakening in the last two sessions.

The currency slid as much as 0.4% on Wednesday after the Polish central bank kept its key interest rate at 0.1% and said that it may intervene further in the FX market to weaken the zloty.

In the last few days "inflation data and monetary policy guidance from each country supported forint outperformance over zloty," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"We can see this move extending somewhat further as these dynamics are likely to continue through Q1."

The National Bank of Hungary "did not want to participate in any currency war," Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said of the Polish central bank's interventions, pledging caution ahead in monetary policy.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was unmoved while the Romanian leu EURRON= slipped 0.02% to 4.8740 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1135 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1550

26.1540

-0.00%

+0.28%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.4000

359.2200

-0.05%

+0.92%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5410

4.5444

+0.07%

+0.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8730

-0.02%

-0.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5570

7.5670

+0.13%

-0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1076.27

1075.6100

+0.06%

+4.78%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44904.52

44876.42

+0.06%

+6.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2026.06

2031.71

-0.28%

+2.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10310.55

10309.15

+0.01%

+5.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

955.45

955.06

+0.04%

+6.06%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1825.58

1821.81

+0.21%

+4.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

736.19

743.13

-0.93%

-1.66%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

461.35

457.40

+0.86%

+3.09%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2410

0.0040

+096bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7600

-0.0370

+149bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2820

0.0010

+182bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0430

-0.0410

+076bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3820

-0.0350

+111bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2220

0.0140

+176bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.40

0.51

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.79

0.82

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.19

0.18

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis)

