CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks firm as PMI data shows resiliency in manufacturing

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks and most currencies gained on Monday as better-than-expected PMI data in Central Europe showed that manufacturing was strong, unfazed by a slow rollout of vaccinations and ongoing lockdowns.

"Despite the worsening of the pandemic in the euro area and few CEE countries in the first month of this year, manufacturing seems to be unscratched and benefits from better global prospect," Erste Bank wrote in a note.

In Poland, IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in January from 51.7 in December, driven by a growth in exports.

Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI grew to 54.9 in January, up from a revised 51.6 in December. Czech PMI was unchanged at 57.0, still at its second-highest level since April 2018.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

Meanwhile, most lockdown measures are being kept in place. The Czech government banned non-essential entry into the country as of Saturday and Hungary last week announced an extension of lockdown measures until March 1.

Poland reopened shopping malls on Monday, but is keeping most other restrictions in place.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed at 25.975, below the psychological level of 26 per euro that it managed to break last week after hawkish comments from the central bank.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.21% and trading at 4.5122 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was flat.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added to its gains from Friday and was up 0.27% on Monday, trading at 356.34 per euro. The strengthening of the currency is mainly caused by technical factors, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"There is a consensus in the market these days that levels above 360 are a sign to sell," one trader said. "I expect range trading to continue between 355 and 360."

Stock markets gained in the region in the global risk-on mood. Budapest's index .BUX was up 1.43% while Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.64%. Prague's stocks .PX strengthened 1.55%.

The shares of the Czech Republic's sixht largest bank, MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR gained with the wider market after the bank said PPF's proposed offer of a tie-up with PPF's Air Bank could be beneficial but that due diligence was needed.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9750

25.9840

+0.03%

+0.98%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.3400

357.3000

+0.27%

+1.79%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5122

4.5215

+0.21%

+1.04%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8750

+0.00%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5790

7.5675

-0.15%

-0.42%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1033.08

1017.3600

+1.55%

+0.58%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44137.77

43517.12

+1.43%

+4.82%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1960.50

1948.01

+0.64%

-1.18%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10365.36

10306.47

+0.57%

+5.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

940.60

941.87

-0.13%

+4.41%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1789.88

1786.24

+0.20%

+2.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

731.46

733.78

-0.32%

-2.29%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

497.51

499.38

-0.37%

+11.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2630

-0.0480

+099bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8310

-0.0820

+156bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3150

-0.0300

+183bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0130

-0.0480

+074bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4130

-0.0470

+114bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1600

-0.0010

+167bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.45

0.58

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.79

0.85

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.19

0.21

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague)

