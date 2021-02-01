CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks firm as PMI data shows resiliency in manufacturing

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks and most currencies gained on Monday as better-than-expected PMI data in Central Europe showed that manufacturing was strong, unfazed by a slow rollout of vaccinations and ongoing lockdowns.
"Despite the worsening of the pandemic in the euro area and few CEE countries in the first month of this year, manufacturing seems to be unscratched and benefits from better global prospect," Erste Bank wrote in a note.
In Poland, IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in January from 51.7 in December, driven by a growth in exports.
Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI grew to 54.9 in January, up from a revised 51.6 in December. Czech PMI was unchanged at 57.0, still at its second-highest level since April 2018.
The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.
Meanwhile, most lockdown measures are being kept in place. The Czech government banned non-essential entry into the country as of Saturday and Hungary last week announced an extension of lockdown measures until March 1.
Poland reopened shopping malls on Monday, but is keeping most other restrictions in place.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed at 25.975, below the psychological level of 26 per euro that it managed to break last week after hawkish comments from the central bank.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.21% and trading at 4.5122 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was flat.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added to its gains from Friday and was up 0.27% on Monday, trading at 356.34 per euro. The strengthening of the currency is mainly caused by technical factors, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"There is a consensus in the market these days that levels above 360 are a sign to sell," one trader said. "I expect range trading to continue between 355 and 360."
Stock markets gained in the region in the global risk-on mood. Budapest's index .BUX was up 1.43% while Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.64%. Prague's stocks .PX strengthened 1.55%.
The shares of the Czech Republic's sixht largest bank, MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR gained with the wider market after the bank said PPF's proposed offer of a tie-up with PPF's Air Bank could be beneficial but that due diligence was needed.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9750
25.9840
+0.03%
+0.98%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.3400
357.3000
+0.27%
+1.79%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5122
4.5215
+0.21%
+1.04%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8750
+0.00%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5790
7.5675
-0.15%
-0.42%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1033.08
1017.3600
+1.55%
+0.58%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44137.77
43517.12
+1.43%
+4.82%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1960.50
1948.01
+0.64%
-1.18%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10365.36
10306.47
+0.57%
+5.71%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
940.60
941.87
-0.13%
+4.41%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1789.88
1786.24
+0.20%
+2.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
731.46
733.78
-0.32%
-2.29%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
497.51
499.38
-0.37%
+11.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2630
-0.0480
+099bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8310
-0.0820
+156bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3150
-0.0300
+183bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0130
-0.0480
+074bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4130
-0.0470
+114bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1600
-0.0010
+167bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.45
0.58
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.79
0.85
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.19
0.21
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague)
