CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks ease, with eyes on ECB stimulus moves

By 0910 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell by 0.6% on the day to as low as 26.73 and 4.44 against the euro respectively.

Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a radio interview on Thursday the crown was likely to stabilise around current levels it reached after recent strengthening.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased 0.2% and the Romanian leu edged down 0.1%.

Market watchers expect the ECB to increase bond purchases by 500 billion euros, but a key question is whether it will act on Thursday or hold out until July as a deal on European Union-wide fiscal support strengthens the case for patience.

"Trade is pretty sluggish right now. The general focus is now on the ECB's next policy moves and their timing," said one dealer in Bucharest.

Stocks also fell, with Budapest's .BUX leading losses with a 0.9% decline. MOL MOLB.BU and OTP Bank OTPB.BU fell 1.74% and 3.16% respectively.

Elsewhere, Romania's finance ministry plans to sell 700 million lei worth of 2027 treasury bonds and an additional 500 million lei of 2023 debt.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1129 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7300

26.5510

-0.67%

-4.86%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.5500

344.8000

-0.22%

-4.17%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4430

4.4100

-0.74%

-4.20%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8370

4.8315

-0.11%

-1.01%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5715

-0.01%

-1.67%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.6200

+0.01%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

932.89

927.5300

+0.58%

-16.38%

Budapest

.BUX

36937.69

37317.04

-1.02%

-19.84%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1758.90

1766.85

-0.45%

-18.19%

Bucharest

.BETI

8927.32

8981.80

-0.61%

-10.52%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

861.34

860.56

+0.09%

-6.97%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1669.26

1673.45

-0.25%

-17.26%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

676.28

678.37

-0.31%

-15.64%

Sofia

.SOFIX

456.92

458.87

-0.42%

-19.58%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1000

0.0570

+072bps

+4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3870

0.0240

+097bps

+3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7840

0.0700

+114bps

+8bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2260

-0.0140

+085bps

-3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7810

0.0170

+136bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3810

0.0250

+174bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.28

0.30

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.73

0.68

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.28

0.30

0.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

