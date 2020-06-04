CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks ease, with eyes on ECB stimulus moves
By 0910 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell by 0.6% on the day to as low as 26.73 and 4.44 against the euro respectively.
Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a radio interview on Thursday the crown was likely to stabilise around current levels it reached after recent strengthening.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased 0.2% and the Romanian leu edged down 0.1%.
Market watchers expect the ECB to increase bond purchases by 500 billion euros, but a key question is whether it will act on Thursday or hold out until July as a deal on European Union-wide fiscal support strengthens the case for patience.
"Trade is pretty sluggish right now. The general focus is now on the ECB's next policy moves and their timing," said one dealer in Bucharest.
Stocks also fell, with Budapest's .BUX leading losses with a 0.9% decline. MOL MOLB.BU and OTP Bank OTPB.BU fell 1.74% and 3.16% respectively.
Elsewhere, Romania's finance ministry plans to sell 700 million lei worth of 2027 treasury bonds and an additional 500 million lei of 2023 debt.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1129 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7300
26.5510
-0.67%
-4.86%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.5500
344.8000
-0.22%
-4.17%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4430
4.4100
-0.74%
-4.20%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8370
4.8315
-0.11%
-1.01%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5720
7.5715
-0.01%
-1.67%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6100
117.6200
+0.01%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
932.89
927.5300
+0.58%
-16.38%
Budapest
.BUX
36937.69
37317.04
-1.02%
-19.84%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1758.90
1766.85
-0.45%
-18.19%
Bucharest
.BETI
8927.32
8981.80
-0.61%
-10.52%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
861.34
860.56
+0.09%
-6.97%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1669.26
1673.45
-0.25%
-17.26%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
676.28
678.37
-0.31%
-15.64%
Sofia
.SOFIX
456.92
458.87
-0.42%
-19.58%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1000
0.0570
+072bps
+4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3870
0.0240
+097bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7840
0.0700
+114bps
+8bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2260
-0.0140
+085bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7810
0.0170
+136bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3810
0.0250
+174bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.28
0.30
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.73
0.68
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.28
0.30
0.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
