CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks ease, shrugging off third-quarter GDP rebound
By 1110 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were each 0.1% weaker.
Hungary surprised on the upside, with the economy contracting by 4.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, milder than what analysts forecast. Analysts said the hit from the second wave in the fourth quarter would likely be less than earlier this year.
"Renewed containment measures will to a bigger extent dampen domestic demand, considering the worsening prospects of the labor market," Erste said.
Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department of Santander Bank Polska, said Poland was likely facing a quarter-on-quarter decline to end 2020.
In Romania, several analysts said third-quarter figures did not change their full-year estimates, as Romania, which holds a parliamentary election on Dec. 6, adopted less restrictive measures in the fourth quarter.
"We believe that although there is plenty of room to cut the key rate, the central bank will try to keep its firepower intact," ING Romania said in a note, after the central bank held steady on interest rates on Thursday.
"More meaningful easing of the policy is only likely if the economic situation deteriorates significantly."
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% higher versus the euro. The country published data for the third-quarter at the end of October, posting a stronger than expected rebound.
Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 led stock losses, falling 0.8%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.6%, while Hungary's .BUX fell 0.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1219 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4800
26.5050
+0.09%
-3.96%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.6500
354.2500
-0.39%
-6.89%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4916
4.4852
-0.14%
-5.24%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8700
4.8665
-0.07%
-1.68%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5720
7.5705
-0.02%
-1.67%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
911.49
908.5900
+0.32%
-18.30%
Budapest
.BUX
37591.51
37712.82
-0.32%
-18.43%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1754.18
1771.49
-0.98%
-18.41%
Bucharest
.BETI
8928.04
8977.75
-0.55%
-10.52%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
840.32
846.77
-0.76%
-9.24%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1647.54
1644.94
+0.16%
-18.33%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
705.63
710.02
-0.62%
-11.98%
Sofia
.SOFIX
426.97
428.07
-0.26%
-24.85%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0350
-0.0190
+076bps
-2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6790
-0.0120
+141bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1430
-0.0190
+169bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0260
-0.0050
+075bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4260
-0.0050
+116bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2270
-0.0050
+177bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.37
0.42
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.74
0.74
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
