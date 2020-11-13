CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks ease, shrugging off third-quarter GDP rebound

By 1110 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were each 0.1% weaker.

Hungary surprised on the upside, with the economy contracting by 4.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, milder than what analysts forecast. Analysts said the hit from the second wave in the fourth quarter would likely be less than earlier this year.

"Renewed containment measures will to a bigger extent dampen domestic demand, considering the worsening prospects of the labor market," Erste said.

Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department of Santander Bank Polska, said Poland was likely facing a quarter-on-quarter decline to end 2020.

In Romania, several analysts said third-quarter figures did not change their full-year estimates, as Romania, which holds a parliamentary election on Dec. 6, adopted less restrictive measures in the fourth quarter.

"We believe that although there is plenty of room to cut the key rate, the central bank will try to keep its firepower intact," ING Romania said in a note, after the central bank held steady on interest rates on Thursday.

"More meaningful easing of the policy is only likely if the economic situation deteriorates significantly."

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% higher versus the euro. The country published data for the third-quarter at the end of October, posting a stronger than expected rebound.

Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 led stock losses, falling 0.8%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.6%, while Hungary's .BUX fell 0.3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1219 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4800

26.5050

+0.09%

-3.96%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.6500

354.2500

-0.39%

-6.89%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4916

4.4852

-0.14%

-5.24%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8700

4.8665

-0.07%

-1.68%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5705

-0.02%

-1.67%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

911.49

908.5900

+0.32%

-18.30%

Budapest

.BUX

37591.51

37712.82

-0.32%

-18.43%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1754.18

1771.49

-0.98%

-18.41%

Bucharest

.BETI

8928.04

8977.75

-0.55%

-10.52%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

840.32

846.77

-0.76%

-9.24%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1647.54

1644.94

+0.16%

-18.33%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

705.63

710.02

-0.62%

-11.98%

Sofia

.SOFIX

426.97

428.07

-0.26%

-24.85%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0350

-0.0190

+076bps

-2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6790

-0.0120

+141bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1430

-0.0190

+169bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0260

-0.0050

+075bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4260

-0.0050

+116bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2270

-0.0050

+177bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.42

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.74

0.74

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

