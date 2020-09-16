CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks drift ahead of Fed policy announcement

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies and stock markets moved sideways on Wednesday, a day after the Polish central bank left its rates unchanged, and as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07%, trading at 4.4530 versus the euro a day after Poland's central bank decided to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, as expected.
The bank said that it saw the economic recovery continuing in the coming months, but that its scale may be limited by the Polish zloty's lack of exchange rate adjustment to the effects of the global pandemic.
"While NBP may not be about to take any concrete policy steps to weaken the exchange rate, it is clear which direction it would prefer," Commerzbank said in a note.
"The MPC remark acts as a deterrent to long zloty positions."
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.29% and was trading at 358.90 to the euro.
"It is a correction, the currency has been strengtening recently and now it retreats a bit in today's thin trade," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady on Wednesday after hitting a two-month low in the previous session, edging down 0.03% and trading at 26.769 per euro but could remain under pressure due to a rise in novel coronavirus cases.
The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 1,677 on Tuesday, the highest on record. The country has seen one of Europe's largest surges in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
"Sentiment remains poor in view of the current situation with coronavirus," Komercni Banka said in a morning note.
The Czech central bank's Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Bloomberg that the quickening spread of COVID-19 was making the central bank's regular forecast seem "rather optimistic".
Nidetzky also said that the bank should keep its benchmark rate steady just above zero for at least a year before considering any tightening.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7690
26.7600
-0.03%
-4.99%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.9000
357.8600
-0.29%
-7.73%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4530
4.4560
+0.07%
-4.42%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8595
4.8576
-0.04%
-1.47%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5395
7.5360
-0.05%
-1.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
898.84
898.3300
+0.06%
-19.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34214.80
34248.86
-0.10%
-25.75%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1743.00
1743.93
-0.05%
-18.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9305.20
9401.96
-1.03%
-6.74%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
847.66
847.22
+0.05%
-8.45%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1614.80
1617.08
-0.14%
-19.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.22
690.55
-0.34%
-14.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
429.63
430.66
-0.24%
-24.38%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1800
-0.0250
+087bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5930
-0.0750
+128bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0360
-0.0440
+152bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0690
0.0080
+076bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6800
-0.0190
+136bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3760
0.0050
+186bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.35
0.38
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.74
0.78
0.82
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.20
0.20
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.