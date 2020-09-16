CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks drift ahead of Fed policy announcement

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies and stock markets moved sideways on Wednesday, a day after the Polish central bank left its rates unchanged, and as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07%, trading at 4.4530 versus the euro a day after Poland's central bank decided to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, as expected.

The bank said that it saw the economic recovery continuing in the coming months, but that its scale may be limited by the Polish zloty's lack of exchange rate adjustment to the effects of the global pandemic.

"While NBP may not be about to take any concrete policy steps to weaken the exchange rate, it is clear which direction it would prefer," Commerzbank said in a note.

"The MPC remark acts as a deterrent to long zloty positions."

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.29% and was trading at 358.90 to the euro.

"It is a correction, the currency has been strengtening recently and now it retreats a bit in today's thin trade," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady on Wednesday after hitting a two-month low in the previous session, edging down 0.03% and trading at 26.769 per euro but could remain under pressure due to a rise in novel coronavirus cases.

The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 1,677 on Tuesday, the highest on record. The country has seen one of Europe's largest surges in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

"Sentiment remains poor in view of the current situation with coronavirus," Komercni Banka said in a morning note.

The Czech central bank's Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Bloomberg that the quickening spread of COVID-19 was making the central bank's regular forecast seem "rather optimistic".

Nidetzky also said that the bank should keep its benchmark rate steady just above zero for at least a year before considering any tightening.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1100 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.7690 26.7600 -0.03% -4.99% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 358.9000 357.8600 -0.29% -7.73% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4530 4.4560 +0.07% -4.42% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8595 4.8576 -0.04% -1.47% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5395 7.5360 -0.05% -1.25% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.5800 +0.03% +0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 898.84 898.3300 +0.06% -19.43% .BUX Budapest .BUX 34214.80 34248.86 -0.10% -25.75% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1743.00 1743.93 -0.05% -18.93% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9305.20 9401.96 -1.03% -6.74% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 847.66 847.22 +0.05% -8.45% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1614.80 1617.08 -0.14% -19.96% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 688.22 690.55 -0.34% -14.15% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 429.63 430.66 -0.24% -24.38% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1800 -0.0250 +087bps -3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5930 -0.0750 +128bps -8bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0360 -0.0440 +152bps -5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0690 0.0080 +076bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.6800 -0.0190 +136bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3760 0.0050 +186bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.35 0.35 0.38 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.74 0.78 0.82 0.63 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.23 0.20 0.20 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

