CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks drift ahead of Fed policy announcement

Anita Komuves
Most Central European currencies and stock markets moved sideways on Wednesday, a day after the Polish central bank left its rates unchanged, and as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07%, trading at 4.4530 versus the euro a day after Poland's central bank decided to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, as expected.

The bank said that it saw the economic recovery continuing in the coming months, but that its scale may be limited by the Polish zloty's lack of exchange rate adjustment to the effects of the global pandemic.

"While NBP may not be about to take any concrete policy steps to weaken the exchange rate, it is clear which direction it would prefer," Commerzbank said in a note.

"The MPC remark acts as a deterrent to long zloty positions."

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.29% and was trading at 358.90 to the euro.

"It is a correction, the currency has been strengtening recently and now it retreats a bit in today's thin trade," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady on Wednesday after hitting a two-month low in the previous session, edging down 0.03% and trading at 26.769 per euro but could remain under pressure due to a rise in novel coronavirus cases.

The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 1,677 on Tuesday, the highest on record. The country has seen one of Europe's largest surges in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

"Sentiment remains poor in view of the current situation with coronavirus," Komercni Banka said in a morning note.

The Czech central bank's Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Bloomberg that the quickening spread of COVID-19 was making the central bank's regular forecast seem "rather optimistic".

Nidetzky also said that the bank should keep its benchmark rate steady just above zero for at least a year before considering any tightening.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7690

26.7600

-0.03%

-4.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.9000

357.8600

-0.29%

-7.73%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4530

4.4560

+0.07%

-4.42%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8595

4.8576

-0.04%

-1.47%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5395

7.5360

-0.05%

-1.25%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

898.84

898.3300

+0.06%

-19.43%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34214.80

34248.86

-0.10%

-25.75%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1743.00

1743.93

-0.05%

-18.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9305.20

9401.96

-1.03%

-6.74%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

847.66

847.22

+0.05%

-8.45%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1614.80

1617.08

-0.14%

-19.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

688.22

690.55

-0.34%

-14.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

429.63

430.66

-0.24%

-24.38%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1800

-0.0250

+087bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5930

-0.0750

+128bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0360

-0.0440

+152bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0690

0.0080

+076bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6800

-0.0190

+136bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3760

0.0050

+186bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.35

0.38

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.74

0.78

0.82

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.20

0.20

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

