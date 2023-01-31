CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady with central banks in focus

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies remained mostly steady on Tuesday, ahead of a series of interest rate decisions later in the week, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and locally the Czech central bank.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.04% at 389.3500 per euro by 0920 GMT, having fallen on Monday after S&P downgraded the country's debt rating to 'BBB-/A-3', citing persistently high inflation.

"The scare over the S&P downgrade did not pass, but it could not really make its impact felt, as the 18% quick deposit rate is keeping the forint strong," a Budapest-based dealer said.

"I think we will remain in the 386-395 range versus the euro over the next one or two weeks unless there is a major development. Over the longer term, I think the forint is more prone towards weakening."

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed on the day at 23.8460 per euro ahead of a Czech central bank meeting on Thursday. Analysts expect the bank to keep the main rate steady at 7.00% a fifth month in a row.

The Fed will set interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was slightly weaker at 4.7130 per euro. The market is waiting for information from the finance ministry on debt supply for February.

Romanian debt managers are also expected to announce their domestic issuance plans for next month.

On Monday, they tapped 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) worth of Eurobonds, their second outing on foreign markets this year after they sold $4 billion worth of 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds on Jan. 5.

Romania has also sold five times more domestic debt than planned in January, with tenders oversubscribed and yields buoyed by a central bank rate hike.

The Romanian leu EURRON= weakened on Tuesday by 0.17% to 4.9200 per euro.

Central European stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, and Bucharest .BETI up 0.3%.

Prague .PX was litle changed on Tuesday but it is on course for its best month since November 2020, driven higher mainly by a rise in CEZ CEZP.PR shares, as the majority state-owned utility has its best month since 2005, driven by expectations of a potential restructuring of the group.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 23.8460 23.8400 -0.03% +1.31% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 389.3500 389.5000 +0.04% +2.59% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7130 4.7095 -0.07% -0.50% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9200 4.9115 -0.17% +0.46% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5330 7.5365 +0.05% +0.05% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3200 117.3700 +0.04% -0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1332.03 1331.3000 +0.05% +10.84% .BUX Budapest .BUX 45496.39 45642.32 -0.32% +3.89% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1886.18 1889.82 -0.19% +5.25% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12161.74 12123.71 +0.31% +4.27% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1123.78 1120.28 +0.31% +7.15% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2116.37 2115.20 +0.06% +705.41% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 854.61 854.89 -0.03% +3.64% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 614.69 614.77 -0.01% +2.19% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.7130 -0.2020 +306bps -18bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.0100 -0.0250 +270bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.6310 -0.0310 +234bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.0030 0.0070 +335bps +3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.9590 0.0570 +365bps +9bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.9740 0.0560 +369bps +8bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.17 6.93 6.44 7.21 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.76 13.02 11.14 16.04 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.96 6.87 6.47 6.95 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

