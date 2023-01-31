CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady with central banks in focus

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies remained mostly steady on Tuesday, ahead of a series of interest rate decisions later in the week, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and locally the Czech central bank.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.04% at 389.3500 per euro by 0920 GMT, having fallen on Monday after S&P downgraded the country's debt rating to 'BBB-/A-3', citing persistently high inflation.
"The scare over the S&P downgrade did not pass, but it could not really make its impact felt, as the 18% quick deposit rate is keeping the forint strong," a Budapest-based dealer said.
"I think we will remain in the 386-395 range versus the euro over the next one or two weeks unless there is a major development. Over the longer term, I think the forint is more prone towards weakening."
The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed on the day at 23.8460 per euro ahead of a Czech central bank meeting on Thursday. Analysts expect the bank to keep the main rate steady at 7.00% a fifth month in a row.
The Fed will set interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was slightly weaker at 4.7130 per euro. The market is waiting for information from the finance ministry on debt supply for February.
Romanian debt managers are also expected to announce their domestic issuance plans for next month.
On Monday, they tapped 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) worth of Eurobonds, their second outing on foreign markets this year after they sold $4 billion worth of 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds on Jan. 5.
Romania has also sold five times more domestic debt than planned in January, with tenders oversubscribed and yields buoyed by a central bank rate hike.
The Romanian leu EURRON= weakened on Tuesday by 0.17% to 4.9200 per euro.
Central European stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, and Bucharest .BETI up 0.3%.
Prague .PX was litle changed on Tuesday but it is on course for its best month since November 2020, driven higher mainly by a rise in CEZ CEZP.PR shares, as the majority state-owned utility has its best month since 2005, driven by expectations of a potential restructuring of the group.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.8460
23.8400
-0.03%
+1.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
389.3500
389.5000
+0.04%
+2.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7130
4.7095
-0.07%
-0.50%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9200
4.9115
-0.17%
+0.46%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3200
117.3700
+0.04%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1332.03
1331.3000
+0.05%
+10.84%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45496.39
45642.32
-0.32%
+3.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1886.18
1889.82
-0.19%
+5.25%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12161.74
12123.71
+0.31%
+4.27%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1123.78
1120.28
+0.31%
+7.15%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2116.37
2115.20
+0.06%
+705.41%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
854.61
854.89
-0.03%
+3.64%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.69
614.77
-0.01%
+2.19%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7130
-0.2020
+306bps
-18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0100
-0.0250
+270bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6310
-0.0310
+234bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0030
0.0070
+335bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9590
0.0570
+365bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9740
0.0560
+369bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.93
6.44
7.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.76
13.02
11.14
16.04
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.96
6.87
6.47
6.95
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9241 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
