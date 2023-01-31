PX

CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady with central banks in focus

January 31, 2023 — 05:31 am EST

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies remained mostly steady on Tuesday, ahead of a series of interest rate decisions later in the week, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and locally the Czech central bank.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.04% at 389.3500 per euro by 0920 GMT, having fallen on Monday after S&P downgraded the country's debt rating to 'BBB-/A-3', citing persistently high inflation.

"The scare over the S&P downgrade did not pass, but it could not really make its impact felt, as the 18% quick deposit rate is keeping the forint strong," a Budapest-based dealer said.

"I think we will remain in the 386-395 range versus the euro over the next one or two weeks unless there is a major development. Over the longer term, I think the forint is more prone towards weakening."

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed on the day at 23.8460 per euro ahead of a Czech central bank meeting on Thursday. Analysts expect the bank to keep the main rate steady at 7.00% a fifth month in a row.

The Fed will set interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was slightly weaker at 4.7130 per euro. The market is waiting for information from the finance ministry on debt supply for February.

Romanian debt managers are also expected to announce their domestic issuance plans for next month.

On Monday, they tapped 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) worth of Eurobonds, their second outing on foreign markets this year after they sold $4 billion worth of 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds on Jan. 5.

Romania has also sold five times more domestic debt than planned in January, with tenders oversubscribed and yields buoyed by a central bank rate hike.

The Romanian leu EURRON= weakened on Tuesday by 0.17% to 4.9200 per euro.

Central European stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, and Bucharest .BETI up 0.3%.

Prague .PX was litle changed on Tuesday but it is on course for its best month since November 2020, driven higher mainly by a rise in CEZ CEZP.PR shares, as the majority state-owned utility has its best month since 2005, driven by expectations of a potential restructuring of the group.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1020 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8460

23.8400

-0.03%

+1.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

389.3500

389.5000

+0.04%

+2.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7130

4.7095

-0.07%

-0.50%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9200

4.9115

-0.17%

+0.46%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.3700

+0.04%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1332.03

1331.3000

+0.05%

+10.84%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45496.39

45642.32

-0.32%

+3.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1886.18

1889.82

-0.19%

+5.25%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12161.74

12123.71

+0.31%

+4.27%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1123.78

1120.28

+0.31%

+7.15%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2116.37

2115.20

+0.06%

+705.41%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

854.61

854.89

-0.03%

+3.64%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.69

614.77

-0.01%

+2.19%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7130

-0.2020

+306bps

-18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0100

-0.0250

+270bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6310

-0.0310

+234bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0030

0.0070

+335bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9590

0.0570

+365bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9740

0.0560

+369bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.93

6.44

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.76

13.02

11.14

16.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.96

6.87

6.47

6.95

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9241 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

