CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, Hungarian bond yields stabilize in wake of central bank move
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies steadied on Wednesday after steep losses last week as an improved global mood helped emerging assets, while Hungarian bond yields stabilized after the central bank's comments that drove down yields the previous day.
The Hungarian central bank on Tuesday adjusted its bond-buying program, saying it would make purchases flexibly, without limits on individual bond series in order to ensure market stability.
Yields on the long end of the curve in Hungary were 2-3 basis ponts higher in thin trade, traders said, after a drop of about 10-15 basis points in Tuesday's session.
The yields on 10-year bonds were at around 2.6% on Wednesday, while 15-year yields were at 3.3%, traders said.
"It is hard to counter international trends but the long end had been underperforming peers and this (central bank) step could help that," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
Hungary has frontloaded its debt issuance this year to finance a widening budget deficit, which, coupled with the central bank's purchases could provide some support for the local bond market, Citigroup said in a note.
"Although NBH asset purchases primarily aim to support market stability and government financing needs and do not intend to control the long end of the curve in a rising global yield environment, stepped up NBH efforts and easing supply pressure may help to mute external pressure," they said.
Government bond yields across Central Europe ticked lower or stabilized tracking U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday, but were still near highs this year as they have been steadily rising since the beginning of February.
The yield on a Czech 10-year benchmark CZ10YT=RR is at around 22-month highs, above 1.80%. Polish 10-year bond yields are above 1.5%, at their highest since last April.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.06% to 4.5730 per euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was broadly flat, trading at 367.10 versus the common currency.
The Czech crown EURCZK= stabilised off a 3-month low hit on Monday and was trading at 26.216 per euro.
"Even when the mood on global markets is improving, it will be complicated for now to move further and attack the (psychological) 26 level," CSOB said.
The crown was unmoved by inflation data showing headline price growth eased to 2.1% year-on-year, the lowest since the end of 2018. Markets still see chances of rate hikes this year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1128 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2160
26.2300
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.1000
366.8000
-0.08%
-1.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5730
4.5759
+0.06%
-0.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8855
4.8880
+0.05%
-0.42%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5880
7.5905
+0.03%
-0.53%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1072.28
1065.4000
+0.65%
+4.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43764.32
43312.66
+1.04%
+3.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2015.40
1994.18
+1.06%
+1.58%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10653.76
10612.92
+0.38%
+8.65%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
989.60
992.13
-0.26%
+9.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1857.70
1863.19
-0.29%
+6.81%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
747.80
747.54
+0.03%
-0.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
488.54
488.05
+0.10%
+9.16%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4860
-0.1920
+117bps
-19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3880
-0.0300
+200bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8170
-0.0270
+212bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1050
-0.0200
+079bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8450
-0.0540
+145bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5220
-0.0530
+182bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.60
0.83
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.96
1.12
1.27
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.25
0.29
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
