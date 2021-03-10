CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, Hungarian bond yields stabilize in wake of central bank move

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies steadied on Wednesday after steep losses last week as an improved global mood helped emerging assets, while Hungarian bond yields stabilized after the central bank's comments that drove down yields the previous day.

The Hungarian central bank on Tuesday adjusted its bond-buying program, saying it would make purchases flexibly, without limits on individual bond series in order to ensure market stability.

Yields on the long end of the curve in Hungary were 2-3 basis ponts higher in thin trade, traders said, after a drop of about 10-15 basis points in Tuesday's session.

The yields on 10-year bonds were at around 2.6% on Wednesday, while 15-year yields were at 3.3%, traders said.

"It is hard to counter international trends but the long end had been underperforming peers and this (central bank) step could help that," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

Hungary has frontloaded its debt issuance this year to finance a widening budget deficit, which, coupled with the central bank's purchases could provide some support for the local bond market, Citigroup said in a note.

"Although NBH asset purchases primarily aim to support market stability and government financing needs and do not intend to control the long end of the curve in a rising global yield environment, stepped up NBH efforts and easing supply pressure may help to mute external pressure," they said.

Government bond yields across Central Europe ticked lower or stabilized tracking U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday, but were still near highs this year as they have been steadily rising since the beginning of February.

The yield on a Czech 10-year benchmark CZ10YT=RR is at around 22-month highs, above 1.80%. Polish 10-year bond yields are above 1.5%, at their highest since last April.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.06% to 4.5730 per euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was broadly flat, trading at 367.10 versus the common currency.

The Czech crown EURCZK= stabilised off a 3-month low hit on Monday and was trading at 26.216 per euro.

"Even when the mood on global markets is improving, it will be complicated for now to move further and attack the (psychological) 26 level," CSOB said.

The crown was unmoved by inflation data showing headline price growth eased to 2.1% year-on-year, the lowest since the end of 2018. Markets still see chances of rate hikes this year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1128 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2160

26.2300

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.1000

366.8000

-0.08%

-1.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5730

4.5759

+0.06%

-0.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8855

4.8880

+0.05%

-0.42%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5880

7.5905

+0.03%

-0.53%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1072.28

1065.4000

+0.65%

+4.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43764.32

43312.66

+1.04%

+3.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2015.40

1994.18

+1.06%

+1.58%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10653.76

10612.92

+0.38%

+8.65%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

989.60

992.13

-0.26%

+9.85%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1857.70

1863.19

-0.29%

+6.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

747.80

747.54

+0.03%

-0.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

488.54

488.05

+0.10%

+9.16%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4860

-0.1920

+117bps

-19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3880

-0.0300

+200bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8170

-0.0270

+212bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1050

-0.0200

+079bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8450

-0.0540

+145bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5220

-0.0530

+182bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.43

0.60

0.83

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.96

1.12

1.27

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.25

0.29

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

