CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady as investors eye Brexit, OTP Bank gains

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets moved sideways in early trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited a Hungarian central bank interest rate decision due later in the day expected to result in no change in lending rates.

Elsewhere there was a dearth of regional political developments after a busy period featuring elections in Poland and Hungary, and a government collapse in Romania, mixing with overall market worries about Brexit and a global trade war.

"We are all waiting for the smoke to rise on Brexit," one dealer said in Budapest. "Mild gains in thin trading right now, but wouldn't read much of a trend into that. We'll know more once we see which way Brexit goes."

Currencies gained in recent sessions as the UK and the European Commission reached a preliminary deal at the weekend, and appeared to hold on to those gains on Tuesday after global sentiment turned bullish on Brexit and a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is unanimously expected to keep its record low rates and other monetary conditions unchanged on Tuesday, with rates expected to remain at their current lows at least until the end of next year.

Hungary's inflation is near the bank's 3% medium-term target and economic growth is subsiding from recent highs, allowing the NBH to sit on the low rates it has championed in support of the economic policies of the government.

The forint, central Europe's biggest declining currency this year, hovered near the psychological level of 330 against the euro, after dipping below that level in the morning.

Hungarian stocks paced the region, adding half a percent in an otherwise flat equity market, driven mostly by OTP Bank OTPB.BU, the exchange's largest stock by far, which scaled record highs as investors remained bullish on the highly profitable lender.

OTP has posted record profits in recent years and just completed an ambitious expansion in the Balkans, with more acquisitions and organic growth projected on the medium term.

"Fundamentally OTP is attractive, with earnings per share projected at 1,379 forints this year and (set to) rise as far as 1,500 forints next year," Erste Bank said in a note to clients.

Historically OTP has been priced at around 10 times earnings per share, meaning such an earnings boom could help push the stock to 15,000 forints on the medium term, Erste noted.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1014 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5730

25.5750

+0.01%

+0.52%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.1800

330.0000

-0.05%

-2.75%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2755

4.2782

+0.06%

+0.33%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7599

4.7576

-0.05%

-2.22%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4395

7.4363

-0.04%

-0.40%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6600

117.6600

+0.00%

+0.54%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1053.44

1053.2500

+0.02%

+6.78%

Budapest

.BUX

41433.71

41234.58

+0.48%

+5.86%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2181.00

2183.25

-0.10%

-4.20%

Bucharest

.BETI

9580.30

9580.63

-0.00%

+29.75%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

871.85

873.33

-0.17%

+8.40%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2007.76

2008.19

-0.02%

+14.81%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

745.30

749.27

-0.53%

-2.15%

Sofia

.SOFIX

565.08

565.19

-0.02%

-4.94%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4070

0.1690

+207bps

+18bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1370

-0.0200

+177bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4170

-0.0070

+178bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4820

-0.0300

+214bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7700

-0.0170

+240bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0180

-0.0190

+238bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.27

2.24

2.18

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.29

0.32

0.35

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.71

1.68

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by David Holmes )

((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.