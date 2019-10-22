CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady as investors eye Brexit, OTP Bank gains

By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets moved sideways in early trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited a Hungarian central bank interest rate decision due later in the day expected to result in no change in lending rates.
Elsewhere there was a dearth of regional political developments after a busy period featuring elections in Poland and Hungary, and a government collapse in Romania, mixing with overall market worries about Brexit and a global trade war.
"We are all waiting for the smoke to rise on Brexit," one dealer said in Budapest. "Mild gains in thin trading right now, but wouldn't read much of a trend into that. We'll know more once we see which way Brexit goes."
Currencies gained in recent sessions as the UK and the European Commission reached a preliminary deal at the weekend, and appeared to hold on to those gains on Tuesday after global sentiment turned bullish on Brexit and a Sino-U.S. trade deal.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is unanimously expected to keep its record low rates and other monetary conditions unchanged on Tuesday, with rates expected to remain at their current lows at least until the end of next year.
Hungary's inflation is near the bank's 3% medium-term target and economic growth is subsiding from recent highs, allowing the NBH to sit on the low rates it has championed in support of the economic policies of the government.
The forint, central Europe's biggest declining currency this year, hovered near the psychological level of 330 against the euro, after dipping below that level in the morning.
Hungarian stocks paced the region, adding half a percent in an otherwise flat equity market, driven mostly by OTP Bank OTPB.BU, the exchange's largest stock by far, which scaled record highs as investors remained bullish on the highly profitable lender.
OTP has posted record profits in recent years and just completed an ambitious expansion in the Balkans, with more acquisitions and organic growth projected on the medium term.
"Fundamentally OTP is attractive, with earnings per share projected at 1,379 forints this year and (set to) rise as far as 1,500 forints next year," Erste Bank said in a note to clients.
Historically OTP has been priced at around 10 times earnings per share, meaning such an earnings boom could help push the stock to 15,000 forints on the medium term, Erste noted.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1014 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5730
25.5750
+0.01%
+0.52%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.1800
330.0000
-0.05%
-2.75%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2755
4.2782
+0.06%
+0.33%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7599
4.7576
-0.05%
-2.22%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4395
7.4363
-0.04%
-0.40%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6600
117.6600
+0.00%
+0.54%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1053.44
1053.2500
+0.02%
+6.78%
Budapest
.BUX
41433.71
41234.58
+0.48%
+5.86%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2181.00
2183.25
-0.10%
-4.20%
Bucharest
.BETI
9580.30
9580.63
-0.00%
+29.75%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
871.85
873.33
-0.17%
+8.40%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2007.76
2008.19
-0.02%
+14.81%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
745.30
749.27
-0.53%
-2.15%
Sofia
.SOFIX
565.08
565.19
-0.02%
-4.94%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4070
0.1690
+207bps
+18bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1370
-0.0200
+177bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4170
-0.0070
+178bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4820
-0.0300
+214bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7700
-0.0170
+240bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0180
-0.0190
+238bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.27
2.24
2.18
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.29
0.32
0.35
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.71
1.68
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by David Holmes )
((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))
