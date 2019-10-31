CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady after Fed, region's central banks keep stable rates outlook
By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were broadly steady versus the euro on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut and comments which dented the dollar and boosted risk sentiment globally.
Against the backdrop of monetary policy loosening by the world's largest central banks, central European rate-setters have generally adopted a wait-and-see mode, keeping rates on hold as the region has produced strong economic growth despite a slowdown in the eurozone, its main trading partner.
They look likely to maintain this stance even though some Czech policy makers have spoken in favour of rate hikes.
A blast of Czech central banker comments came on Wednesday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting next week, with most backing a view that rate stability will be maintained even as debate continues on a possible increase.
Governor Jiri Rusnok said the domestic economy was far from recession and balancing contradictory foreign and domestic factors implied rate stability.
Ceska Sporitelna economist Jiri Polansky said: "We expect next year inflation will stay above 2% and the bank will discuss the possibility of a hike even in 2020. But given the situation in the world economy and weak German data, they will wait and see how the situation evolves."
The state of Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks will be key, Polansky added.
Vice-Governor Marek Mora, one of two voting in the minority in September for a hike, was quoted by Lidove Noviny as saying he would probably vote for stability this time.
STABLE RATES
Central banker Oldrich Dedek told Reuters in an interview this week nothing had changed for him since the last meeting when he backed stable rates, adding debate on a cut was still far away.
In Hungary, the central bank has maintained its accommodative stance and has repeatedly said downward inflation risks have increased.
Poland's flash CPI stood at 2.5% in October, the statistics office said earlier on Thursday, in line with expectations.
"The data will not have an impact on the Monetary Policy Council (MCP) decision on interest rates next week. MPC has consequently announced a long-term stabilization in the cost of money," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, said in a note.
At 0847 GMT, the crownEURCZK= was flat versus the euro, while the Hungarian forintEURHUF= was 0.1% weaker, along with the Polish zloty EURPLN=.
"The Fed rate cut is good for emerging market currencies but for the time being we do not expect a significant forint strengthening," brokerage Equilor said.
Stock markets fell across the region, in a correction after significant gains in recent days.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1047 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4980
25.5055
+0.03%
+0.82%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
329.9000
329.5500
-0.11%
-2.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2620
4.2597
-0.06%
+0.65%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7570
4.7585
+0.03%
-2.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4550
7.4622
+0.10%
-0.60%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4900
+0.10%
+0.79%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1056.43
1061.8800
-0.51%
+7.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42231.83
42796.70
-1.32%
+7.90%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2204.50
2227.38
-1.03%
-3.17%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9630.77
9646.87
-0.17%
+30.43%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
853.56
853.56
+0.00%
+6.13%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1997.23
2002.26
-0.25%
+14.21%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
748.68
749.79
-0.15%
-1.71%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
556.04
555.86
+0.03%
-6.46%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2850
0.0460
+194bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0750
-0.0600
+172bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4080
-0.0030
+182bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4400
-0.0250
+210bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7160
-0.0470
+236bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9890
-0.0290
+240bps
+2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.24
2.12
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.31
0.34
0.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.71
1.68
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Krisztina Than Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by David Holmes)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.