CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady after Fed, region's central banks keep stable rates outlook

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were broadly steady versus the euro on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut and comments which dented the dollar and boosted risk sentiment globally.

Against the backdrop of monetary policy loosening by the world's largest central banks, central European rate-setters have generally adopted a wait-and-see mode, keeping rates on hold as the region has produced strong economic growth despite a slowdown in the eurozone, its main trading partner.

They look likely to maintain this stance even though some Czech policy makers have spoken in favour of rate hikes.

A blast of Czech central banker comments came on Wednesday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting next week, with most backing a view that rate stability will be maintained even as debate continues on a possible increase.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said the domestic economy was far from recession and balancing contradictory foreign and domestic factors implied rate stability.

Ceska Sporitelna economist Jiri Polansky said: "We expect next year inflation will stay above 2% and the bank will discuss the possibility of a hike even in 2020. But given the situation in the world economy and weak German data, they will wait and see how the situation evolves."

The state of Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks will be key, Polansky added.

Vice-Governor Marek Mora, one of two voting in the minority in September for a hike, was quoted by Lidove Noviny as saying he would probably vote for stability this time.

STABLE RATES

Central banker Oldrich Dedek told Reuters in an interview this week nothing had changed for him since the last meeting when he backed stable rates, adding debate on a cut was still far away.

In Hungary, the central bank has maintained its accommodative stance and has repeatedly said downward inflation risks have increased.

Poland's flash CPI stood at 2.5% in October, the statistics office said earlier on Thursday, in line with expectations.

"The data will not have an impact on the Monetary Policy Council (MCP) decision on interest rates next week. MPC has consequently announced a long-term stabilization in the cost of money," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, said in a note.

At 0847 GMT, the crownEURCZK= was flat versus the euro, while the Hungarian forintEURHUF= was 0.1% weaker, along with the Polish zloty EURPLN=.

"The Fed rate cut is good for emerging market currencies but for the time being we do not expect a significant forint strengthening," brokerage Equilor said.

Stock markets fell across the region, in a correction after significant gains in recent days.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1047 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4980

25.5055

+0.03%

+0.82%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

329.9000

329.5500

-0.11%

-2.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2620

4.2597

-0.06%

+0.65%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7570

4.7585

+0.03%

-2.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4550

7.4622

+0.10%

-0.60%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.4900

+0.10%

+0.79%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1056.43

1061.8800

-0.51%

+7.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42231.83

42796.70

-1.32%

+7.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2204.50

2227.38

-1.03%

-3.17%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9630.77

9646.87

-0.17%

+30.43%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

853.56

853.56

+0.00%

+6.13%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1997.23

2002.26

-0.25%

+14.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

748.68

749.79

-0.15%

-1.71%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

556.04

555.86

+0.03%

-6.46%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2850

0.0460

+194bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0750

-0.0600

+172bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4080

-0.0030

+182bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4400

-0.0250

+210bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7160

-0.0470

+236bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9890

-0.0290

+240bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.24

2.12

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.31

0.34

0.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.71

1.68

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by David Holmes)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

