CEE MARKETS- Currencies steady after Fed move, stocks mixed

By 0830 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK=, Hungarian forint EURHUF= and Romanian leu EURRON= were each 0.1% higher against the euro on the day, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat.

"The U.S. Fed meeting yesterday produced the widely expected result bringing a 25 basis point rate cut and dovish wording," Raiffeisen Bank said in a research note.

"Still, a small relief rally in CEE local bond markets may be possible in the coming days due to relatively cautious positioning of the markets ahead of the Fed meeting."

Bond yields were mixed on Thursday.

Polish industrial output fell by 1.3% in August while analysts had expected it to rise by 1.7%.

"The data is clearly weaker than expected," said Piotr Bielski, Santander Bank Polska head of economic analysis.

"I think that one can suspect that this slowdown in Western Europe, to which we have been resistant for a long time, has a mark on Polish industry. This is a signal that we are not completely immune to the global slowdown."

Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 was down 0.6% on the day, while Hungary's .BUX fell 0.5%. In Prague and Bucharest, stocks were up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1027 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8750

25.9040

+0.11%

-0.65%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

332.7300

332.9400

+0.06%

-3.50%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3431

4.3422

-0.02%

-1.23%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7395

4.7418

+0.05%

-1.80%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.3980

7.3975

-0.01%

+0.16%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6150

+0.10%

+0.68%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1053.46

1050.0200

+0.33%

+6.78%

Budapest

.BUX

40726.13

40930.24

-0.50%

+4.06%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2190.50

2205.02

-0.66%

-3.78%

Bucharest

.BETI

9323.76

9313.44

+0.11%

+26.28%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

857.74

859.27

-0.18%

+6.65%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1896.22

1893.77

+0.13%

+8.43%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

760.59

759.43

+0.15%

-0.14%

Sofia

.SOFIX

580.60

580.65

-0.01%

-2.33%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2870

-0.0930

+199bps

-10bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1020

-0.0840

+183bps

-10bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3930

-0.0170

+189bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4960

0.0160

+220bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8400

0.0190

+257bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1130

0.0430

+261bps

+3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

1.99

2.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.33

0.37

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.73

1.70

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; Reuters Messaging: luiza.ilie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

