CEE MARKETS- Currencies steady after Fed move, stocks mixed

By 0830 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK=, Hungarian forint EURHUF= and Romanian leu EURRON= were each 0.1% higher against the euro on the day, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat.
"The U.S. Fed meeting yesterday produced the widely expected result bringing a 25 basis point rate cut and dovish wording," Raiffeisen Bank said in a research note.
"Still, a small relief rally in CEE local bond markets may be possible in the coming days due to relatively cautious positioning of the markets ahead of the Fed meeting."
Bond yields were mixed on Thursday.
Polish industrial output fell by 1.3% in August while analysts had expected it to rise by 1.7%.
"The data is clearly weaker than expected," said Piotr Bielski, Santander Bank Polska head of economic analysis.
"I think that one can suspect that this slowdown in Western Europe, to which we have been resistant for a long time, has a mark on Polish industry. This is a signal that we are not completely immune to the global slowdown."
Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 was down 0.6% on the day, while Hungary's .BUX fell 0.5%. In Prague and Bucharest, stocks were up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1027 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8750
25.9040
+0.11%
-0.65%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
332.7300
332.9400
+0.06%
-3.50%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3431
4.3422
-0.02%
-1.23%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7395
4.7418
+0.05%
-1.80%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.3980
7.3975
-0.01%
+0.16%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6150
+0.10%
+0.68%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1053.46
1050.0200
+0.33%
+6.78%
Budapest
.BUX
40726.13
40930.24
-0.50%
+4.06%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2190.50
2205.02
-0.66%
-3.78%
Bucharest
.BETI
9323.76
9313.44
+0.11%
+26.28%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
857.74
859.27
-0.18%
+6.65%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1896.22
1893.77
+0.13%
+8.43%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
760.59
759.43
+0.15%
-0.14%
Sofia
.SOFIX
580.60
580.65
-0.01%
-2.33%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2870
-0.0930
+199bps
-10bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1020
-0.0840
+183bps
-10bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3930
-0.0170
+189bps
-4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4960
0.0160
+220bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8400
0.0190
+257bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1130
0.0430
+261bps
+3bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
1.99
2.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.33
0.37
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.73
1.70
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; Reuters Messaging: luiza.ilie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
