CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks rally as PMI data shows uptick in manufacturing

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Central European currencies edged up on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election, while stocks firmed across the region as PMI data in Europe showed growth in manufacturing.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election, while stocks firmed across the region as PMI data in Europe showed growth in manufacturing.

Budapest's market .BUX firmed 2.73% with OTP Bank OTPB.BU outperforming the wider market, up 3.77% by 1042 GMT.

"OTP is moving together with European banks as good PMI data in Germany brought a good mood into markets," a stock trader in Budapest said.

IHS Markit's Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing in Germany rose to 58.2 in October, the highest reading since February 2018.

Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 2.2%, while Bucharest .BETI firmed 1.07% and Prague's index .PX rose 1.21%.

PMI data published on Monday showed improved manufacturing sentiment in the CEE region as well, while COVID-19 lockdown measures and spiking coronavirus infections across Europe foreshadow a slowdown, analysts said.

Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 50.1 in October from a revised 48.7 in September. In Poland, PMI for manufacturing was 50.8, while Czech manufacturing sentiment rose to a two-year high of 51.9.

CEE currencies, recently under pressure from a jump in coronavirus cases, held stable on Monday after steep losses last week.

"We saw some end-of-the-month (positive) correction in regional currencies on Friday, and they started the day as quietly as they finished their previous session," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"The region, just like everybody else, is waiting for the U.S. presidential election," he added.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.29% at 27.191 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.13% to 4.6040. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.14% to 366.30 versus the common currency after plunging near its all-time low of 369.54 last week.

Investors are looking ahead to central bank meetings in the region, with the National Bank of Poland (NBP) meeting on Nov. 4 and the Czech central bank expected to make a rate decision on Nov. 5.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1142 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1910

27.2700

+0.29%

-6.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.3000

366.8100

+0.14%

-9.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6040

4.6100

+0.13%

-7.55%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8640

4.8630

-0.02%

-1.56%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5730

7.5735

+0.01%

-1.68%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6000

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

850.86

842.9200

+0.94%

-23.73%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33160.45

32279.17

+2.73%

-28.04%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1549.30

1515.97

+2.20%

-27.94%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8613.21

8510.37

+1.21%

-13.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

804.11

793.55

+1.33%

-13.15%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1569.00

1574.68

-0.36%

-22.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

702.36

701.76

+0.09%

-12.39%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

428.86

427.94

+0.21%

-24.52%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0460

0.0140

+084bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5720

0.0050

+138bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9950

0.0080

+162bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0240

-0.0330

+077bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3900

0.0070

+120bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1890

0.0020

+181bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.23

0.24

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.92

0.96

0.99

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.13

0.13

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More