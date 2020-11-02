CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks rally as PMI data shows uptick in manufacturing

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election, while stocks firmed across the region as PMI data in Europe showed growth in manufacturing.

Budapest's market .BUX firmed 2.73% with OTP Bank OTPB.BU outperforming the wider market, up 3.77% by 1042 GMT.

"OTP is moving together with European banks as good PMI data in Germany brought a good mood into markets," a stock trader in Budapest said.

IHS Markit's Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing in Germany rose to 58.2 in October, the highest reading since February 2018.

Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 2.2%, while Bucharest .BETI firmed 1.07% and Prague's index .PX rose 1.21%.

PMI data published on Monday showed improved manufacturing sentiment in the CEE region as well, while COVID-19 lockdown measures and spiking coronavirus infections across Europe foreshadow a slowdown, analysts said.

Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 50.1 in October from a revised 48.7 in September. In Poland, PMI for manufacturing was 50.8, while Czech manufacturing sentiment rose to a two-year high of 51.9.

CEE currencies, recently under pressure from a jump in coronavirus cases, held stable on Monday after steep losses last week.

"We saw some end-of-the-month (positive) correction in regional currencies on Friday, and they started the day as quietly as they finished their previous session," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"The region, just like everybody else, is waiting for the U.S. presidential election," he added.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.29% at 27.191 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.13% to 4.6040. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.14% to 366.30 versus the common currency after plunging near its all-time low of 369.54 last week.

Investors are looking ahead to central bank meetings in the region, with the National Bank of Poland (NBP) meeting on Nov. 4 and the Czech central bank expected to make a rate decision on Nov. 5.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1142 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.1910 27.2700 +0.29% -6.47% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 366.3000 366.8100 +0.14% -9.60% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6040 4.6100 +0.13% -7.55% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8640 4.8630 -0.02% -1.56% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5730 7.5735 +0.01% -1.68% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.6000 +0.06% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 850.86 842.9200 +0.94% -23.73% .BUX Budapest .BUX 33160.45 32279.17 +2.73% -28.04% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1549.30 1515.97 +2.20% -27.94% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8613.21 8510.37 +1.21% -13.67% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 804.11 793.55 +1.33% -13.15% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1569.00 1574.68 -0.36% -22.23% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 702.36 701.76 +0.09% -12.39% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 428.86 427.94 +0.21% -24.52% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0460 0.0140 +084bps +1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5720 0.0050 +138bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.9950 0.0080 +162bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR -0.0240 -0.0330 +077bps -3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.3900 0.0070 +120bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.1890 0.0020 +181bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.29 0.23 0.24 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.92 0.96 0.99 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.15 0.13 0.13 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.