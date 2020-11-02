CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks rally as PMI data shows uptick in manufacturing

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election, while stocks firmed across the region as PMI data in Europe showed growth in manufacturing.
Budapest's market .BUX firmed 2.73% with OTP Bank OTPB.BU outperforming the wider market, up 3.77% by 1042 GMT.
"OTP is moving together with European banks as good PMI data in Germany brought a good mood into markets," a stock trader in Budapest said.
IHS Markit's Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing in Germany rose to 58.2 in October, the highest reading since February 2018.
Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 2.2%, while Bucharest .BETI firmed 1.07% and Prague's index .PX rose 1.21%.
PMI data published on Monday showed improved manufacturing sentiment in the CEE region as well, while COVID-19 lockdown measures and spiking coronavirus infections across Europe foreshadow a slowdown, analysts said.
Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 50.1 in October from a revised 48.7 in September. In Poland, PMI for manufacturing was 50.8, while Czech manufacturing sentiment rose to a two-year high of 51.9.
CEE currencies, recently under pressure from a jump in coronavirus cases, held stable on Monday after steep losses last week.
"We saw some end-of-the-month (positive) correction in regional currencies on Friday, and they started the day as quietly as they finished their previous session," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"The region, just like everybody else, is waiting for the U.S. presidential election," he added.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.29% at 27.191 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.13% to 4.6040. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.14% to 366.30 versus the common currency after plunging near its all-time low of 369.54 last week.
Investors are looking ahead to central bank meetings in the region, with the National Bank of Poland (NBP) meeting on Nov. 4 and the Czech central bank expected to make a rate decision on Nov. 5.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1142 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1910
27.2700
+0.29%
-6.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.3000
366.8100
+0.14%
-9.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6040
4.6100
+0.13%
-7.55%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8640
4.8630
-0.02%
-1.56%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5730
7.5735
+0.01%
-1.68%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6000
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
850.86
842.9200
+0.94%
-23.73%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33160.45
32279.17
+2.73%
-28.04%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1549.30
1515.97
+2.20%
-27.94%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8613.21
8510.37
+1.21%
-13.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
804.11
793.55
+1.33%
-13.15%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1569.00
1574.68
-0.36%
-22.23%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
702.36
701.76
+0.09%
-12.39%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
428.86
427.94
+0.21%
-24.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0460
0.0140
+084bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5720
0.0050
+138bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9950
0.0080
+162bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0240
-0.0330
+077bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3900
0.0070
+120bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1890
0.0020
+181bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.23
0.24
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.92
0.96
0.99
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.13
0.13
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
