CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks mixed after ECB meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were little moved and stock markets were mixed on Friday, following the European Central Bank's meeting where it kept its policy rates unchanged and said its existing stimulus measures were sufficient.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= held stable, edging up 0.02% and trading at 357.29 per euro. It had recovered from five-month lows after the central bank on Tuesday launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity.

"The currency strengthened further moderately after the ECB meeting, to under 357, and it is teetering around that level this morning as well," CIB Bank said in a note.

"Looking at the past month, the forint is still underperforming the crown or the zloty. We do not expect lasting or significant appreciation soon."

Hungary raised 500 million euros ($592 million) from Samurai bonds in the Japanese market, the Hungarian Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Hungary's budget deficit could reach 7% to 9% of GDP this year due to the recession and costs linked to the COVID-19 crisis, which has forced the debt agency to boost issuance.

Hungary recorded 718 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily tally to date.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to 26.5450 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were little moved.

Markets in Poland are eyeing Moody's rating decision, to be announced later on Monday, after markets close.

"Probably the rating and the outlook will be maintained, although the rhetoric may be tightened, meaning stabilisation of the EUR / PLN rate remains the base scenario," Bank Millennium wrote in a client note.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's main index .WIG20 up 0.52% and Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firming 1.27%. Budapest .BUX was down 0.51% while Prague's stocks .PX weakened 0.78%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.5450 26.5780 +0.12% -4.19% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 357.2900 357.3500 +0.02% -7.32% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4540 4.4540 +0.00% -4.44% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8575 4.8595 +0.04% -1.42% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5390 7.5365 -0.03% -1.24% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5700 +0.08% +0.08% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 897.59 904.6900 -0.78% -19.54% .BUX Budapest .BUX 34681.28 34858.03 -0.51% -24.74% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1774.05 1764.86 +0.52% -17.49% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9275.64 9159.00 +1.27% -7.03% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 840.96 841.47 -0.06% -9.17% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1605.10 1606.54 -0.09% -20.44% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 688.80 690.81 -0.29% -14.08% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 430.36 430.51 -0.03% -24.25% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1930 -0.0010 +088bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.6420 -0.0550 +131bps -3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0570 -0.0630 +152bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0810 -0.0320 +077bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.6920 -0.0230 +136bps +1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3750 -0.0160 +184bps +2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.36 0.37 0.41 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.79 0.86 0.92 0.64 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

