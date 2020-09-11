CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks mixed after ECB meeting

Most Central European currencies were little moved and stock markets were mixed on Friday, following the European Central Bank's meeting where it kept its policy rates unchanged and said its existing stimulus measures were sufficient.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= held stable, edging up 0.02% and trading at 357.29 per euro. It had recovered from five-month lows after the central bank on Tuesday launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity.

"The currency strengthened further moderately after the ECB meeting, to under 357, and it is teetering around that level this morning as well," CIB Bank said in a note.

"Looking at the past month, the forint is still underperforming the crown or the zloty. We do not expect lasting or significant appreciation soon."

Hungary raised 500 million euros ($592 million) from Samurai bonds in the Japanese market, the Hungarian Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Hungary's budget deficit could reach 7% to 9% of GDP this year due to the recession and costs linked to the COVID-19 crisis, which has forced the debt agency to boost issuance.

Hungary recorded 718 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily tally to date.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to 26.5450 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were little moved.

Markets in Poland are eyeing Moody's rating decision, to be announced later on Monday, after markets close.

"Probably the rating and the outlook will be maintained, although the rhetoric may be tightened, meaning stabilisation of the EUR / PLN rate remains the base scenario," Bank Millennium wrote in a client note.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's main index .WIG20 up 0.52% and Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firming 1.27%. Budapest .BUX was down 0.51% while Prague's stocks .PX weakened 0.78%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5450

26.5780

+0.12%

-4.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.2900

357.3500

+0.02%

-7.32%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4540

4.4540

+0.00%

-4.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8575

4.8595

+0.04%

-1.42%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5390

7.5365

-0.03%

-1.24%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5700

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

897.59

904.6900

-0.78%

-19.54%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34681.28

34858.03

-0.51%

-24.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1774.05

1764.86

+0.52%

-17.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9275.64

9159.00

+1.27%

-7.03%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

840.96

841.47

-0.06%

-9.17%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1605.10

1606.54

-0.09%

-20.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

688.80

690.81

-0.29%

-14.08%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

430.36

430.51

-0.03%

-24.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1930

-0.0010

+088bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6420

-0.0550

+131bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0570

-0.0630

+152bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0810

-0.0320

+077bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6920

-0.0230

+136bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3750

-0.0160

+184bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.37

0.41

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.86

0.92

0.64

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

