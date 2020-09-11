CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks mixed after ECB meeting

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were little moved and stock markets were mixed on Friday, following the European Central Bank's meeting where it kept its policy rates unchanged and said its existing stimulus measures were sufficient.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= held stable, edging up 0.02% and trading at 357.29 per euro. It had recovered from five-month lows after the central bank on Tuesday launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity.
"The currency strengthened further moderately after the ECB meeting, to under 357, and it is teetering around that level this morning as well," CIB Bank said in a note.
"Looking at the past month, the forint is still underperforming the crown or the zloty. We do not expect lasting or significant appreciation soon."
Hungary raised 500 million euros ($592 million) from Samurai bonds in the Japanese market, the Hungarian Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Hungary's budget deficit could reach 7% to 9% of GDP this year due to the recession and costs linked to the COVID-19 crisis, which has forced the debt agency to boost issuance.
Hungary recorded 718 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily tally to date.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to 26.5450 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were little moved.
Markets in Poland are eyeing Moody's rating decision, to be announced later on Monday, after markets close.
"Probably the rating and the outlook will be maintained, although the rhetoric may be tightened, meaning stabilisation of the EUR / PLN rate remains the base scenario," Bank Millennium wrote in a client note.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's main index .WIG20 up 0.52% and Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firming 1.27%. Budapest .BUX was down 0.51% while Prague's stocks .PX weakened 0.78%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5450
26.5780
+0.12%
-4.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.2900
357.3500
+0.02%
-7.32%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4540
4.4540
+0.00%
-4.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8575
4.8595
+0.04%
-1.42%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5390
7.5365
-0.03%
-1.24%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5700
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
897.59
904.6900
-0.78%
-19.54%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34681.28
34858.03
-0.51%
-24.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1774.05
1764.86
+0.52%
-17.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9275.64
9159.00
+1.27%
-7.03%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
840.96
841.47
-0.06%
-9.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1605.10
1606.54
-0.09%
-20.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.80
690.81
-0.29%
-14.08%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
430.36
430.51
-0.03%
-24.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1930
-0.0010
+088bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6420
-0.0550
+131bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0570
-0.0630
+152bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0810
-0.0320
+077bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6920
-0.0230
+136bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3750
-0.0160
+184bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.37
0.41
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.86
0.92
0.64
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
