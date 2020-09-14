CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks firm on fresh vaccine hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable on Monday, but most stock markets firmed as investors cheered Astrazeneca AZN.L resuming vaccine trials, while also keeping an eye on a spike in coronavirus cases in the region and government steps around it.

"The growing number of (coronavirus) infections and unconvincing stock market performance is keeping the crown on the defensive," CSOB said in a client note.

The crown EURCZK= edged down 0.05% on Monday, trading at 26.600 per euro.

​ The Czech Republic has seen one of Europe's largest spikes in COVID-19 cases recently.

​ The Czech government is aiming to avoid mass lockdowns like those seen at the beginning of the pandemic that pushed the economy into a sharp 11% on year contraction in the second quarter.

Hungary has also seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, with a record number of 916 new cases on Saturday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government will avoid blanket school closures to help keep the economy going.

"The new infections have not affected markets as there are no lockdown measures like before, and nobody expects those to return," a Budapest-based FX-trader said.

"The central bank calmed things down (in Hungary) with the foreign currency swap tenders last week. It confirmed that it does not like a euro-forint exchange rate above 360 and the market more or less accepts that."

The central bank will hold a swap tender providing euro liquidity on Friday. The NBH added swap tenders providing foreign currency liquidity to its monetary policy toolkit to reduce volatility in the domestic fx swap market.

The forint EURHUF= was little moved, down 0.02% and trading at 357.72 versus the common currency.

Most stocks in Central Europe followed the global trend and strengthened as AstraZeneca had resumed clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Bucharest's equities .BETI rose 0.6% while Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 was up 0.16%. Pargue's blue chip index .PX firmed 0.07% while Budapest .BUX edged down 0.01% by 0856 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1056 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6000

26.5860

-0.05%

-4.39%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.7200

357.6500

-0.02%

-7.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4488

4.4498

+0.02%

-4.32%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8570

4.8580

+0.02%

-1.41%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5360

7.5383

+0.03%

-1.20%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

898.37

897.7700

+0.07%

-19.47%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34834.14

34837.99

-0.01%

-24.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1775.80

1772.89

+0.16%

-17.41%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9358.32

9301.73

+0.61%

-6.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

845.59

847.34

-0.21%

-8.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1608.49

1610.09

-0.10%

-20.27%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

688.28

690.76

-0.36%

-14.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

431.49

431.95

-0.11%

-24.05%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1970

-0.0110

+090bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6140

-0.0920

+131bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0320

-0.0790

+152bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0700

-0.0340

+077bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6970

-0.0140

+140bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3700

-0.0030

+186bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.36

0.40

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.86

0.92

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.20

0.21

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.