CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks firm on fresh vaccine hopes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable on Monday, but most stock markets firmed as investors cheered Astrazeneca AZN.L resuming vaccine trials, while also keeping an eye on a spike in coronavirus cases in the region and government steps around it.
"The growing number of (coronavirus) infections and unconvincing stock market performance is keeping the crown on the defensive," CSOB said in a client note.
The crown EURCZK= edged down 0.05% on Monday, trading at 26.600 per euro.
The Czech Republic has seen one of Europe's largest spikes in COVID-19 cases recently.
The Czech government is aiming to avoid mass lockdowns like those seen at the beginning of the pandemic that pushed the economy into a sharp 11% on year contraction in the second quarter.
Hungary has also seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, with a record number of 916 new cases on Saturday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government will avoid blanket school closures to help keep the economy going.
"The new infections have not affected markets as there are no lockdown measures like before, and nobody expects those to return," a Budapest-based FX-trader said.
"The central bank calmed things down (in Hungary) with the foreign currency swap tenders last week. It confirmed that it does not like a euro-forint exchange rate above 360 and the market more or less accepts that."
The central bank will hold a swap tender providing euro liquidity on Friday. The NBH added swap tenders providing foreign currency liquidity to its monetary policy toolkit to reduce volatility in the domestic fx swap market.
The forint EURHUF= was little moved, down 0.02% and trading at 357.72 versus the common currency.
Most stocks in Central Europe followed the global trend and strengthened as AstraZeneca had resumed clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Bucharest's equities .BETI rose 0.6% while Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 was up 0.16%. Pargue's blue chip index .PX firmed 0.07% while Budapest .BUX edged down 0.01% by 0856 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1056 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6000
26.5860
-0.05%
-4.39%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.7200
357.6500
-0.02%
-7.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4488
4.4498
+0.02%
-4.32%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8570
4.8580
+0.02%
-1.41%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5360
7.5383
+0.03%
-1.20%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
898.37
897.7700
+0.07%
-19.47%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34834.14
34837.99
-0.01%
-24.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1775.80
1772.89
+0.16%
-17.41%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9358.32
9301.73
+0.61%
-6.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
845.59
847.34
-0.21%
-8.67%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1608.49
1610.09
-0.10%
-20.27%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.28
690.76
-0.36%
-14.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
431.49
431.95
-0.11%
-24.05%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1970
-0.0110
+090bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6140
-0.0920
+131bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0320
-0.0790
+152bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0700
-0.0340
+077bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6970
-0.0140
+140bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3700
-0.0030
+186bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.40
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.86
0.92
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.20
0.21
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
