CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks firm as markets eye economic data
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were little moved on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday and liquidity was low, while investors were eyeing economic data that could shed more light on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.23% on the day to 4.4870, a touch stronger than the psychological level of 4.5 that economists previously thought would trigger a central bank intervention.
"For the performance of the Polish zloty, the results on the current account will be important, where maintaining a significant surplus (in relation to GDP) should be interpreted as favourable," PKO Bank wrote in a note.
The central bank of Poland publishes current account data at 1300 GMT today.
Polish inflation came in at 2.7% y/y in Jan, above the 2.4% forecast by analysts, data on Monday showed.
The Czech Republic reported on Friday higher-than-expected 2.2% inflation year-on-year in January, while Hungary's headline inflation was unchanged at an annual 2.7%, matching forecasts.
Markets are also eyeing GDP data from the region to be published on Tuesday, providing more information about the effects of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
Hungary, Romania and Slovakia report fourth-quarter GDP data tomorrow, while data in Poland published on Friday shows that Q4 GDP fell 2.8% year-on-year, less than expected in a positive sign for the country.
Ratings agencies Fitch and S&P affirmed their ratings of Hungary late on Friday, with Fitch affirming the country at 'BBB' with a stable outlook.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.08% to 359.14 per euro on Monday, towards the weaker end of the 355-360 range where it has been trading for weeks.
"The market has already priced in GDP data for last year and the beginning of 2021, investors try to look ahead," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"News is good, the market mood is positive, if the forint breaks out of its range, that will be towards the strong side."
Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX adding 1.53% and Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.43%. Prague .PX strengthened 1.23%
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7530
25.7300
-0.09%
+1.85%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.1400
358.8500
-0.08%
+1.00%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4870
4.4975
+0.23%
+1.61%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8754
+0.01%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5700
7.5715
+0.02%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5600
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1073.36
1060.3700
+1.23%
+4.50%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44057.16
43389.33
+1.54%
+4.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1964.74
1937.07
+1.43%
-0.97%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10520.10
10492.21
+0.27%
+7.29%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
929.46
930.80
-0.14%
+3.18%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1823.61
1813.78
+0.54%
+4.85%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
739.48
739.48
+0.00%
-1.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
498.50
496.75
+0.35%
+11.39%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3650
-0.0370
+106bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0270
-0.0460
+168bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4720
-0.0380
+186bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1350
0.0130
+083bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5620
0.0230
+121bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3720
0.0530
+176bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.47
0.68
0.92
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.86
0.92
1.02
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.29
0.34
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond)
