CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks firm as markets eye economic data

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Most Central European currencies were little moved on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday and liquidity was low, while investors were eyeing economic data that could shed more light on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were little moved on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday and liquidity was low, while investors were eyeing economic data that could shed more light on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.23% on the day to 4.4870, a touch stronger than the psychological level of 4.5 that economists previously thought would trigger a central bank intervention.

"For the performance of the Polish zloty, the results on the current account will be important, where maintaining a significant surplus (in relation to GDP) should be interpreted as favourable," PKO Bank wrote in a note.

The central bank of Poland publishes current account data at 1300 GMT today.

Polish inflation came in at 2.7% y/y in Jan, above the 2.4% forecast by analysts, data on Monday showed.

The Czech Republic reported on Friday higher-than-expected 2.2% inflation year-on-year in January, while Hungary's headline inflation was unchanged at an annual 2.7%, matching forecasts.

Markets are also eyeing GDP data from the region to be published on Tuesday, providing more information about the effects of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Hungary, Romania and Slovakia report fourth-quarter GDP data tomorrow, while data in Poland published on Friday shows that Q4 GDP fell 2.8% year-on-year, less than expected in a positive sign for the country.

Ratings agencies Fitch and S&P affirmed their ratings of Hungary late on Friday, with Fitch affirming the country at 'BBB' with a stable outlook.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.08% to 359.14 per euro on Monday, towards the weaker end of the 355-360 range where it has been trading for weeks.

"The market has already priced in GDP data for last year and the beginning of 2021, investors try to look ahead," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"News is good, the market mood is positive, if the forint breaks out of its range, that will be towards the strong side."

Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX adding 1.53% and Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.43%. Prague .PX strengthened 1.23%

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7530

25.7300

-0.09%

+1.85%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.1400

358.8500

-0.08%

+1.00%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4870

4.4975

+0.23%

+1.61%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8754

+0.01%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5700

7.5715

+0.02%

-0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5600

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1073.36

1060.3700

+1.23%

+4.50%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44057.16

43389.33

+1.54%

+4.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1964.74

1937.07

+1.43%

-0.97%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10520.10

10492.21

+0.27%

+7.29%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

929.46

930.80

-0.14%

+3.18%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1823.61

1813.78

+0.54%

+4.85%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

739.48

739.48

+0.00%

-1.22%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

498.50

496.75

+0.35%

+11.39%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3650

-0.0370

+106bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0270

-0.0460

+168bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4720

-0.0380

+186bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1350

0.0130

+083bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5620

0.0230

+121bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3720

0.0530

+176bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.47

0.68

0.92

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.86

0.92

1.02

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.29

0.34

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More