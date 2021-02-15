CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks firm as markets eye economic data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were little moved on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday and liquidity was low, while investors were eyeing economic data that could shed more light on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.23% on the day to 4.4870, a touch stronger than the psychological level of 4.5 that economists previously thought would trigger a central bank intervention.

"For the performance of the Polish zloty, the results on the current account will be important, where maintaining a significant surplus (in relation to GDP) should be interpreted as favourable," PKO Bank wrote in a note.

The central bank of Poland publishes current account data at 1300 GMT today.

Polish inflation came in at 2.7% y/y in Jan, above the 2.4% forecast by analysts, data on Monday showed.

The Czech Republic reported on Friday higher-than-expected 2.2% inflation year-on-year in January, while Hungary's headline inflation was unchanged at an annual 2.7%, matching forecasts.

Markets are also eyeing GDP data from the region to be published on Tuesday, providing more information about the effects of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Hungary, Romania and Slovakia report fourth-quarter GDP data tomorrow, while data in Poland published on Friday shows that Q4 GDP fell 2.8% year-on-year, less than expected in a positive sign for the country.

Ratings agencies Fitch and S&P affirmed their ratings of Hungary late on Friday, with Fitch affirming the country at 'BBB' with a stable outlook.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.08% to 359.14 per euro on Monday, towards the weaker end of the 355-360 range where it has been trading for weeks.

"The market has already priced in GDP data for last year and the beginning of 2021, investors try to look ahead," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"News is good, the market mood is positive, if the forint breaks out of its range, that will be towards the strong side."

Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX adding 1.53% and Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.43%. Prague .PX strengthened 1.23%

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1053 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.7530 25.7300 -0.09% +1.85% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 359.1400 358.8500 -0.08% +1.00% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4870 4.4975 +0.23% +1.61% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8750 4.8754 +0.01% -0.21% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5700 7.5715 +0.02% -0.30% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4600 117.5600 +0.09% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1073.36 1060.3700 +1.23% +4.50% .BUX Budapest .BUX 44057.16 43389.33 +1.54% +4.63% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1964.74 1937.07 +1.43% -0.97% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10520.10 10492.21 +0.27% +7.29% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 929.46 930.80 -0.14% +3.18% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1823.61 1813.78 +0.54% +4.85% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 739.48 739.48 +0.00% -1.22% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 498.50 496.75 +0.35% +11.39% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.3650 -0.0370 +106bps -4bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.0270 -0.0460 +168bps -8bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.4720 -0.0380 +186bps -9bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1350 0.0130 +083bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.5620 0.0230 +121bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3720 0.0530 +176bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.47 0.68 0.92 0.36 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.86 0.92 1.02 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.26 0.29 0.34 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

