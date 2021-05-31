CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, Polish QE schedule in focus

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable on Monday as trade volume was low with markets in the US and the United Kingdom closed, while Polish bond markets were eyeing the central bank's schedule of QE purchases for signs of tapering.
Polish bond yields were unmoved as markets were looking forward to the central bank's schedule of June bond purchases, due later in the day.
Last week the bank bought less than a third of government bonds that investors offered to sell, which some analysts understood as a sign of a potential start to tapering.
"It will be important to observe whether the central bank will stick to two operations per month or scale it down to only one, which could indicate a potentially earlier end of the program than the year-end (our baseline)," Erste Bank wrote.
The Polish and Hungarian central banks started quantitative easing programs last year to help their economies weather the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
The National Bank of Hungary said after its rate meeting last week that its bond purchase programme remained a "crucial" policy tool and "the NBH will continue to use the programme by maintaining a lasting presence in the market."
Currencies kept hovering near strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations that were fuelled by higher-than-expected CPI data and signals from central banks.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.06% to trade at 4.4805 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.2% to 25.510 versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.1% lower at 348.35 to the euro, still trading near 9-month highs.
"Although short positions against the forint have drastically been cut back recently, there is little chance for further significant firming in the short term," CIB Bank wrote.
"The further direction for the currency could be decided by the June rate meeting."
Stocks were mixed, with Prague .PX and Warsaw gaining more than 0.2% each while Budapest .BUX slid 0.15%. Bucharest .BETI added 0.72%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5100
25.4600
-0.20%
+2.82%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
348.3500
348.0000
-0.10%
+4.13%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4805
4.4830
+0.06%
+1.76%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9195
4.9200
+0.01%
-1.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1166.14
1163.5100
+0.23%
+13.53%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46161.72
46233.29
-0.15%
+9.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2240.50
2236.31
+0.19%
+12.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11504.73
11421.04
+0.73%
+17.33%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1142.76
1143.10
-0.03%
+26.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1927.60
1928.52
-0.05%
+10.83%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
769.01
778.88
-1.27%
+2.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
528.85
528.59
+0.05%
+18.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5250
-0.0390
+118bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4790
-0.0380
+203bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7370
-0.0170
+190bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3490
0.0050
+101bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2840
-0.0150
+183bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9000
0.0070
+206bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.69
0.93
1.26
0.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.26
1.50
1.67
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.33
0.48
0.67
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Christina Fincher)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
