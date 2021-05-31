CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, Polish QE schedule in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable on Monday as trade volume was low with markets in the US and the United Kingdom closed, while Polish bond markets were eyeing the central bank's schedule of QE purchases for signs of tapering.

Polish bond yields were unmoved as markets were looking forward to the central bank's schedule of June bond purchases, due later in the day.

Last week the bank bought less than a third of government bonds that investors offered to sell, which some analysts understood as a sign of a potential start to tapering.

"It will be important to observe whether the central bank will stick to two operations per month or scale it down to only one, which could indicate a potentially earlier end of the program than the year-end (our baseline)," Erste Bank wrote.

The Polish and Hungarian central banks started quantitative easing programs last year to help their economies weather the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The National Bank of Hungary said after its rate meeting last week that its bond purchase programme remained a "crucial" policy tool and "the NBH will continue to use the programme by maintaining a lasting presence in the market."

Currencies kept hovering near strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations that were fuelled by higher-than-expected CPI data and signals from central banks.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.06% to trade at 4.4805 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.2% to 25.510 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.1% lower at 348.35 to the euro, still trading near 9-month highs.

"Although short positions against the forint have drastically been cut back recently, there is little chance for further significant firming in the short term," CIB Bank wrote.

"The further direction for the currency could be decided by the June rate meeting."

Stocks were mixed, with Prague .PX and Warsaw gaining more than 0.2% each while Budapest .BUX slid 0.15%. Bucharest .BETI added 0.72%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5100

25.4600

-0.20%

+2.82%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

348.3500

348.0000

-0.10%

+4.13%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4805

4.4830

+0.06%

+1.76%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9195

4.9200

+0.01%

-1.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1166.14

1163.5100

+0.23%

+13.53%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46161.72

46233.29

-0.15%

+9.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2240.50

2236.31

+0.19%

+12.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11504.73

11421.04

+0.73%

+17.33%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1142.76

1143.10

-0.03%

+26.85%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1927.60

1928.52

-0.05%

+10.83%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

769.01

778.88

-1.27%

+2.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

528.85

528.59

+0.05%

+18.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5250

-0.0390

+118bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4790

-0.0380

+203bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7370

-0.0170

+190bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3490

0.0050

+101bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2840

-0.0150

+183bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9000

0.0070

+206bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.69

0.93

1.26

0.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.26

1.50

1.67

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.33

0.48

0.67

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Christina Fincher)

