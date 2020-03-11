CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, investors weigh potential cenbank moves

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, while investors maintained a cautious stance as European governments stepped up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Regional equities recouped some of the huge losses suffered on Monday, when both the Budapest and Prague stock markets were down more than 7%, their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Both Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX gained more than 1% by 0842 GMT, while Bucharest .BETI and Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.3%.
Markets were reacting to the 50 bps rate cut announced by the Bank of England and looking forward to the Thursday meeting of the European Central Bank, expecting measures to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Regional central bank officials said they were assessing the economic damage caused by the virus but sent mixed messages about the need for rate cuts.
The Czech crown fell almost 1% on Tuesday after central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said he did not currently see a need to cut interest rates. Earlier, another Czech central banker, Ales Michl, said he would propose a 25 basis point cut.
In Poland, two rate-setters said this week that it was time to consider a rate cut, while a third called for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates.
"Commentary by some central banks from the region highlighted the stark divergence between central bankers' views of rate stability and the market's implied easing, which now expects a cut from most countries in the region at their next meeting," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
Among regional currencies, the forint EURHUF= gained 0.24% on Wednesday, outperforming its peers. The Polish zloty EURPLN= climbed 0.12%, while the Czech crown and the Romanian leu EURRON= were trading stable.
The Hungarian forint has stayed fairly stable in the face of the coronavirus panic, regaining some of its losses to the euro after it hit a fresh record low of 340.60 two weeks ago.
There are several reasons for this, analysts say. Investors are closing previously held carry-trade positions, which benefit the forint.
"We have disappeared from the map. People who want to make money are concentrating on other parts of the world now," a dealer in Budapest said.
"There are still news stories about possible central bank rate hikes in Hungary, and interbank rates have climbed up somewhat, which keeps the forint steady. But this will melt away," he added.
The NBH is the most dovish in the region with its base rate at 0.9%. The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on March 24.
"Right now there is more volatility in bond markets. Yields seesawed in the past few days, sometimes moving more than 10 bps in a day," another trader in Budapest said.
Bond yields were reacting to international news and movements in the U.S. bond market, he added.
The Czech finance ministry will test markets with a raised offer at its planned bond auctions on Wednesday, including offering up to 7 billion crowns of a new bond due in 2031. Results of the auction will be published later on Wednesday.
Dealers say bond trading has been relatively unaffected so far amid market turmoil though spreads on the official MTS platform have widened.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0942 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6400
25.6220
-0.07%
-0.81%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
335.0800
335.9000
+0.24%
-1.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3130
4.3182
+0.12%
-1.31%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8195
4.8229
+0.07%
-0.65%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5620
7.5455
-0.22%
-1.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
925.27
912.7600
+1.37%
-17.06%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38783.56
38380.60
+1.05%
-15.84%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1594.06
1599.48
-0.34%
-25.86%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8697.15
8722.11
-0.29%
-12.83%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
857.82
843.94
+1.64%
-7.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1651.16
1665.47
-0.86%
-18.16%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
757.33
757.33
+0.00%
-5.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
493.17
494.81
-0.33%
-13.20%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.8430
0.0000
+280bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1360
-0.1130
+206bps
-13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1320
0.0000
+189bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.2050
0.0280
+216bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4010
0.0630
+233bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5920
0.0490
+235bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.82
1.39
1.05
2.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.71
0.72
0.70
0.69
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.39
1.17
1.07
1.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
