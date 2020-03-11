CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, investors weigh potential cenbank moves

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, while investors maintained a cautious stance as European governments stepped up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Regional equities recouped some of the huge losses suffered on Monday, when both the Budapest and Prague stock markets were down more than 7%, their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Both Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX gained more than 1% by 0842 GMT, while Bucharest .BETI and Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.3%.

Markets were reacting to the 50 bps rate cut announced by the Bank of England and looking forward to the Thursday meeting of the European Central Bank, expecting measures to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Regional central bank officials said they were assessing the economic damage caused by the virus but sent mixed messages about the need for rate cuts.

The Czech crown fell almost 1% on Tuesday after central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said he did not currently see a need to cut interest rates. Earlier, another Czech central banker, Ales Michl, said he would propose a 25 basis point cut.

In Poland, two rate-setters said this week that it was time to consider a rate cut, while a third called for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates.

"Commentary by some central banks from the region highlighted the stark divergence between central bankers' views of rate stability and the market's implied easing, which now expects a cut from most countries in the region at their next meeting," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

Among regional currencies, the forint EURHUF= gained 0.24% on Wednesday, outperforming its peers. The Polish zloty EURPLN= climbed 0.12%, while the Czech crown and the Romanian leu EURRON= were trading stable.

The Hungarian forint has stayed fairly stable in the face of the coronavirus panic, regaining some of its losses to the euro after it hit a fresh record low of 340.60 two weeks ago.

There are several reasons for this, analysts say. Investors are closing previously held carry-trade positions, which benefit the forint.

"We have disappeared from the map. People who want to make money are concentrating on other parts of the world now," a dealer in Budapest said.

"There are still news stories about possible central bank rate hikes in Hungary, and interbank rates have climbed up somewhat, which keeps the forint steady. But this will melt away," he added.

The NBH is the most dovish in the region with its base rate at 0.9%. The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on March 24.

"Right now there is more volatility in bond markets. Yields seesawed in the past few days, sometimes moving more than 10 bps in a day," another trader in Budapest said.

Bond yields were reacting to international news and movements in the U.S. bond market, he added.

The Czech finance ministry will test markets with a raised offer at its planned bond auctions on Wednesday, including offering up to 7 billion crowns of a new bond due in 2031. Results of the auction will be published later on Wednesday.

Dealers say bond trading has been relatively unaffected so far amid market turmoil though spreads on the official MTS platform have widened.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0942 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6400

25.6220

-0.07%

-0.81%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

335.0800

335.9000

+0.24%

-1.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3130

4.3182

+0.12%

-1.31%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8195

4.8229

+0.07%

-0.65%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5620

7.5455

-0.22%

-1.54%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

925.27

912.7600

+1.37%

-17.06%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38783.56

38380.60

+1.05%

-15.84%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1594.06

1599.48

-0.34%

-25.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8697.15

8722.11

-0.29%

-12.83%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

857.82

843.94

+1.64%

-7.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1651.16

1665.47

-0.86%

-18.16%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

757.33

757.33

+0.00%

-5.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

493.17

494.81

-0.33%

-13.20%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.8430

0.0000

+280bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1360

-0.1130

+206bps

-13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1320

0.0000

+189bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.2050

0.0280

+216bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4010

0.0630

+233bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5920

0.0490

+235bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.82

1.39

1.05

2.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.71

0.72

0.70

0.69

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.39

1.17

1.07

1.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

