CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, investors eye global cues in wait-and-watch mode
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were stable, while stock indexes looked for direction on Thursday as investors were trying to gauge the economic effects of the coronavirus and the tools deployed by major central banks to soften the blow.
Hungary confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus late on Wednesday, which means that the virus is now present across Central Europe, and analysts are assessing the potential impact from possible supply-chain disruptions and on tourism.
The U.S. Fed's emergency 50bps rate cut on Tuesday helped stabilize Central European markets that suffered huge losses last week. The central banks of Australia and Canada also cut interest rates this week.
"The U.S. interest rate curve prices further cuts, which would entail great support for CEE asset prices and risky currencies," Raiffeisen bank said in a note.
"The ECB might also loosen policy, which will take pressure off national central banks despite the inflationary pressures on them," a trader in Budapest said.
Prague's main index .PX was up 0.8%, as of 0922 GMT on Thursday, while stocks in Budapest .BUX, Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest .BETI moved sideways.
Some regional central banks signalled this week that they are watching the coronavirus developments closely, but said they did not see reasons for policy changes at the moment.
The Polish central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5% on Wednesday. NBP governor Adam Glapinski said that interest rates will remain stable, and the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will react calmly in the face of a mounting threat to the global economy from the coronavirus.
Poland's benchmark interest rate has been stable since the bank ended an easing cycle in 2015. The NBP decided to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday despite accelerating inflation and slowing growth at home and in major economies.
"The emergency Fed rate cut in the wake of the coronavirus completely removed any pressure on NBP to react hawkishly to inflation overshoot," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"Yesterday's NBP remarks gave us an early indication about how CEE central banks as a group might behave in coming weeks: the entire emphasis turned to what the central bank could do to ease monetary policy and counter potential effects of the virus," Ghose added.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened slightly after the central bank's decision on Wednesday, and was trading stable at 4.2986 to the euro on Thursday.
Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted for a second time on Wednesday in a media interview saying he saw stable rates this year after a surprise hike last month, but he told weekly magazine Ekonom that the coronavirus outbreak was a big uncertainty.
The Czech National Bank surprised markets with a 25-basis points hike to its main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI last month.
Czech forward rates have fallen sharply in the previous two sessions, with the 12x15 FRA falling 65 basis points and signalling chances of more than 100 bps in rate cuts next year. CZKFRA, PRIBOR=
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1022 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3450
25.3500
+0.02%
+0.34%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
336.5000
335.8800
-0.18%
-1.59%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2986
4.2969
-0.04%
-0.98%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8080
4.8051
-0.06%
-0.41%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4825
7.4845
+0.03%
-0.50%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4400
117.5450
+0.09%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1014.98
1007.2400
+0.77%
-9.02%
Budapest
.BUX
43275.80
43327.92
-0.12%
-6.09%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1861.31
1860.95
+0.02%
-13.43%
Bucharest
.BETI
9765.45
9766.69
-0.01%
-2.12%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
913.61
911.47
+0.23%
-1.32%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1874.18
1868.74
+0.29%
-7.10%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
790.73
778.03
+1.63%
-1.37%
Sofia
.SOFIX
538.40
543.21
-0.89%
-5.23%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7100
-0.1060
+253bps
-12bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3890
-0.0800
+221bps
-9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2170
0.0320
+184bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.2950
0.0390
+212bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4470
0.0050
+226bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7440
0.0230
+237bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.04
1.69
1.52
2.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.69
0.71
0.74
0.64
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.53
1.38
1.26
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
