CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable as markets await ECB's messages

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed or held stable on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors were eyeing a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day for possible clues on a clearer schedule for unwinding its stimulus program.

"Besides news of the war, currency markets could be influenced by rate expectations, which means messages from the ECB meeting could be important," Takarekbank in Hungary wrote in a morning note.

The ECB has been reducing the pace of its money-printing program for months but it has so far avoided committing to an end date for the scheme, worried the war in Ukraine and sky-high energy prices could suddenly change the outlook.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.29% stronger on the day and trading at 376.05 per euro after the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.15% at its weekly tender on Thursday.

The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.

"This was in line with expectations as the forint's rate did not justify a rate hike today," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The firming of the forint is due to the weakening of the dollar. I don't expect it to break out of the 375-380 range in the short term, though, unless something major happens."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.04% to 4.6410 per euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, the best performer among its CEE peers so far this year, was 0.05% higher and trading at 24.419 versus the common currency.

"We remain cautious about volatility in CEE currencies in the months ahead, not only because of geopolitical risks but also because the Fed and ECB will progressively tighten their stance," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"We see EUR-CZK sideways at around the 25.00 mark over the coming year."

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.71% and Budapest .BUX gaining 1.15%. Warsaw .WIG20 weakened 0.56% while Bucharest .BETI was up 0.96%.

Markets in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw will be closed for a holiday from Friday and are due to reopen on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1120 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4190

24.4310

+0.05%

+1.86%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.0500

377.1400

+0.29%

-1.77%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6410

4.6430

+0.04%

-1.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9444

4.9420

-0.05%

+0.08%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5605

7.5545

-0.08%

-0.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6500

117.7500

+0.08%

-0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1379.82

1370.1000

+0.71%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43142.17

42651.63

+1.15%

-14.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2092.48

2104.32

-0.56%

-7.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12831.71

12709.66

+0.96%

-1.76%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1171.62

1174.42

-0.24%

-6.68%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2114.67

2121.57

-0.33%

+1.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

853.27

854.22

-0.11%

+3.96%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

636.41

631.06

+0.85%

+0.11%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.0000

-0.0770

+492bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5490

-0.0380

+398bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0800

-0.1110

+329bps

-13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0410

-0.2380

+596bps

-25bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.2620

-0.1220

+569bps

-14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7350

-0.1230

+495bps

-14bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.97

5.97

5.97

5.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.40

7.77

7.83

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.67

6.68

6.59

5.47

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.