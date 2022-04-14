CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable as markets await ECB's messages
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed or held stable on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors were eyeing a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day for possible clues on a clearer schedule for unwinding its stimulus program.
"Besides news of the war, currency markets could be influenced by rate expectations, which means messages from the ECB meeting could be important," Takarekbank in Hungary wrote in a morning note.
The ECB has been reducing the pace of its money-printing program for months but it has so far avoided committing to an end date for the scheme, worried the war in Ukraine and sky-high energy prices could suddenly change the outlook.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.29% stronger on the day and trading at 376.05 per euro after the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.15% at its weekly tender on Thursday.
The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.
"This was in line with expectations as the forint's rate did not justify a rate hike today," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The firming of the forint is due to the weakening of the dollar. I don't expect it to break out of the 375-380 range in the short term, though, unless something major happens."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.04% to 4.6410 per euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, the best performer among its CEE peers so far this year, was 0.05% higher and trading at 24.419 versus the common currency.
"We remain cautious about volatility in CEE currencies in the months ahead, not only because of geopolitical risks but also because the Fed and ECB will progressively tighten their stance," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"We see EUR-CZK sideways at around the 25.00 mark over the coming year."
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.71% and Budapest .BUX gaining 1.15%. Warsaw .WIG20 weakened 0.56% while Bucharest .BETI was up 0.96%.
Markets in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw will be closed for a holiday from Friday and are due to reopen on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4190
24.4310
+0.05%
+1.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.0500
377.1400
+0.29%
-1.77%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6410
4.6430
+0.04%
-1.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9444
4.9420
-0.05%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5605
7.5545
-0.08%
-0.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6500
117.7500
+0.08%
-0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1379.82
1370.1000
+0.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43142.17
42651.63
+1.15%
-14.94%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2092.48
2104.32
-0.56%
-7.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12831.71
12709.66
+0.96%
-1.76%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1171.62
1174.42
-0.24%
-6.68%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2114.67
2121.57
-0.33%
+1.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
853.27
854.22
-0.11%
+3.96%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
636.41
631.06
+0.85%
+0.11%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.0000
-0.0770
+492bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5490
-0.0380
+398bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0800
-0.1110
+329bps
-13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0410
-0.2380
+596bps
-25bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2620
-0.1220
+569bps
-14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7350
-0.1230
+495bps
-14bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.40
7.77
7.83
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.67
6.68
6.59
5.47
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
