CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable as investors digest China data, eye U.S.-Sino tensions

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held steady while equities were mixed as investors took stock of data showing growth in industrial output in China, a sign of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, U.S.-China tensions and worries about the further economic effects of the pandemic were also affecting investor sentiment. Markets also looked to Washington for signs of more U.S. stimulus. L8N2FC1EOL4N2FC19X
Currencies in the region edged up with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading gains, up 0.17% at 345.40 to the euro.
"The exchange rate is still moving sideways in the narrow range between 343 and 383," Erste bank said in a note.
The forint has been stuck in this range for about two weeks.
"According to the technical picture, there is a chance of the forint weakening slightly in the short term," Equilor said in a note.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.06% to 4.406 per euro.
Poland's interest rates are too low and the central bank's rate-setting panel should consider increasing them, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Monday. The central bank has cut rates three times this year to a record low of 0.1%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 26.275 versus the common currency. The crown retreated from a multi-month high last week after the central bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was also stable, up 0.04% and trading at 4.8365 per euro after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate to 1.50% last Wednesday.
"In view of the currently louder calls from the political side for a further easing of monetary policy, one can hardly avoid the impression of increasing political influence," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"Should the latter manifest itself, this is (medium-term) no good news for the RON."
Most share markets in the region firmed, with Budapest's stocks .BUX gaining 1.4% by 0829 GMT. Prague's equities .PX firmed 1.15% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI edged up 0.3%. Warsaw's .WIG20 main index slipped 0.13%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1029 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2750
26.3000
+0.10%
-3.21%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.4000
346.0000
+0.17%
-4.13%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4060
4.4085
+0.06%
-3.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8365
4.8385
+0.04%
-1.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4600
7.4655
+0.07%
-0.20%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
917.65
907.2600
+1.15%
-17.75%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36454.65
35952.53
+1.40%
-20.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1814.86
1817.23
-0.13%
-15.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8601.16
8572.86
+0.33%
-13.79%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
843.53
840.05
+0.41%
-8.89%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1576.87
1576.45
+0.03%
-21.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
662.60
667.68
-0.76%
-17.35%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
430.70
430.87
-0.04%
-24.19%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1810
0.1270
+087bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3140
-0.0320
+101bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8280
0.0060
+134bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1400
-0.0050
+083bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6760
-0.0240
+137bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2850
-0.0070
+180bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.35
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.60
0.59
0.58
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
