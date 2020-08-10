CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable as investors digest China data, eye U.S.-Sino tensions

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held steady while equities were mixed as investors took stock of data showing growth in industrial output in China, a sign of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, U.S.-China tensions and worries about the further economic effects of the pandemic were also affecting investor sentiment. Markets also looked to Washington for signs of more U.S. stimulus. L8N2FC1EOL4N2FC19X

Currencies in the region edged up with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading gains, up 0.17% at 345.40 to the euro.

"The exchange rate is still moving sideways in the narrow range between 343 and 383," Erste bank said in a note.

The forint has been stuck in this range for about two weeks.

"According to the technical picture, there is a chance of the forint weakening slightly in the short term," Equilor said in a note.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.06% to 4.406 per euro.

Poland's interest rates are too low and the central bank's rate-setting panel should consider increasing them, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Monday. The central bank has cut rates three times this year to a record low of 0.1%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 26.275 versus the common currency. The crown retreated from a multi-month high last week after the central bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was also stable, up 0.04% and trading at 4.8365 per euro after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate to 1.50% last Wednesday.

"In view of the currently louder calls from the political side for a further easing of monetary policy, one can hardly avoid the impression of increasing political influence," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Should the latter manifest itself, this is (medium-term) no good news for the RON."

Most share markets in the region firmed, with Budapest's stocks .BUX gaining 1.4% by 0829 GMT. Prague's equities .PX firmed 1.15% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI edged up 0.3%. Warsaw's .WIG20 main index slipped 0.13%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1029 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2750

26.3000

+0.10%

-3.21%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.4000

346.0000

+0.17%

-4.13%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4060

4.4085

+0.06%

-3.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8365

4.8385

+0.04%

-1.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4600

7.4655

+0.07%

-0.20%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

917.65

907.2600

+1.15%

-17.75%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36454.65

35952.53

+1.40%

-20.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1814.86

1817.23

-0.13%

-15.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8601.16

8572.86

+0.33%

-13.79%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

843.53

840.05

+0.41%

-8.89%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1576.87

1576.45

+0.03%

-21.84%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

662.60

667.68

-0.76%

-17.35%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

430.70

430.87

-0.04%

-24.19%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1810

0.1270

+087bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3140

-0.0320

+101bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8280

0.0060

+134bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1400

-0.0050

+083bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6760

-0.0240

+137bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2850

-0.0070

+180bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.35

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.60

0.59

0.58

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.17

0.16

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

