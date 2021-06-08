CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable ahead of inflation data deluge

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were range-bound on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data releases in the region later this week and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

Market players are awaiting May CPI data to be released by Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania this week, after a jump in April inflation across the region fuelled policy tightening expectations.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.1% on the day and was trading at 347.25, adding to its losses from the previous session but still within its recent range of 345-348, where it recently firmed to on rate-hike bets.

"Trade volume is so low that bigger swings within this range are normal," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.18% and was trading at 25.388. It was stuck within recent ranges, not significantly moved by industrial, retail and jobs data released this week that showed economic recovery remained on track.

"The crown is close to its technical barrier at around 25.38 (to the euro)," CSOB said.

Markets will watch for inflation data on Thursday for clues as to whether a rate hike will be on the cards this month or later. Analysts see a rate hike coming in August as more likely.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07% to 4.4670 versus the common currency ahead of a rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Poland on Wednesday.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved. Romania's economy contracted 0.2% on the year in the first quarter. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 2.8% in seasonally-adjusted terms.

Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX edged up 0.04%. Warsaw's index .WIG20 slid 0.4%, while Bucharest .BETI added 0.81%.

Budapest's stocks .BUX gained 0.33%. Shares of Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU were 0.17% lower by 0847 GMT after the company said it would buy the Slovenian operations of Austria's OMV OMVV.VI.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1044 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3880

25.4330

+0.18%

+3.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.2500

346.9000

-0.10%

+4.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4670

4.4700

+0.07%

+2.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9225

4.9235

+0.02%

-1.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4940

7.5003

+0.08%

+0.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5750

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1180.76

1180.2300

+0.04%

+14.96%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48412.94

48255.90

+0.33%

+14.97%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2237.73

2246.63

-0.40%

+12.79%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11355.86

11264.75

+0.81%

+15.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1132.20

1143.51

-0.99%

+25.68%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1945.73

1942.34

+0.17%

+11.87%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

781.38

781.86

-0.06%

+4.38%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

537.29

536.20

+0.20%

+20.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3110

-0.0930

+098bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4980

-0.0170

+208bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7370

-0.0120

+194bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4280

0.0000

+110bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3060

-0.0020

+189bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8730

0.0110

+207bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.74

1.01

1.33

0.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.29

1.52

1.67

0.92

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.34

0.53

0.73

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

