CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable ahead of inflation data deluge

BUDAPEST, June 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were range-bound on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data releases in the region later this week and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Market players are awaiting May CPI data to be released by Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania this week, after a jump in April inflation across the region fuelled policy tightening expectations.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.1% on the day and was trading at 347.25, adding to its losses from the previous session but still within its recent range of 345-348, where it recently firmed to on rate-hike bets.
"Trade volume is so low that bigger swings within this range are normal," a Budapest-based trader said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.18% and was trading at 25.388. It was stuck within recent ranges, not significantly moved by industrial, retail and jobs data released this week that showed economic recovery remained on track.
"The crown is close to its technical barrier at around 25.38 (to the euro)," CSOB said.
Markets will watch for inflation data on Thursday for clues as to whether a rate hike will be on the cards this month or later. Analysts see a rate hike coming in August as more likely.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07% to 4.4670 versus the common currency ahead of a rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Poland on Wednesday.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved. Romania's economy contracted 0.2% on the year in the first quarter. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 2.8% in seasonally-adjusted terms.
Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX edged up 0.04%. Warsaw's index .WIG20 slid 0.4%, while Bucharest .BETI added 0.81%.
Budapest's stocks .BUX gained 0.33%. Shares of Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU were 0.17% lower by 0847 GMT after the company said it would buy the Slovenian operations of Austria's OMV OMVV.VI.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1044 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3880
25.4330
+0.18%
+3.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.2500
346.9000
-0.10%
+4.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4670
4.4700
+0.07%
+2.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9225
4.9235
+0.02%
-1.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4940
7.5003
+0.08%
+0.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5750
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1180.76
1180.2300
+0.04%
+14.96%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48412.94
48255.90
+0.33%
+14.97%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2237.73
2246.63
-0.40%
+12.79%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11355.86
11264.75
+0.81%
+15.81%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1132.20
1143.51
-0.99%
+25.68%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1945.73
1942.34
+0.17%
+11.87%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
781.38
781.86
-0.06%
+4.38%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
537.29
536.20
+0.20%
+20.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3110
-0.0930
+098bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4980
-0.0170
+208bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7370
-0.0120
+194bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4280
0.0000
+110bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3060
-0.0020
+189bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8730
0.0110
+207bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.74
1.01
1.33
0.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.29
1.52
1.67
0.92
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.34
0.53
0.73
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
