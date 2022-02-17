CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as Ukraine fears intensify
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The currencies of Poland and Hungary slipped on Thursday, affected by reports of shelling in eastern Ukraine and a verdict from the European Union's top court that could result in Warsaw and Budapest losing funding.
Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces accused each other of firing across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned a possible Russian invasion could be imminent.
"The world wanted to see the end of the Russia-Ukraine situation but today worse news has come out... so there is a small retracement in our region," a Warsaw-based trader said.
The trader also said the ruling by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday was weighing on the zloty EURPLN= and forint EURHUF=. The ruling cleared the way to cut billions of euros of funds to Poland and Hungary, whose populist rulers the bloc accuses of violating democratic rights.
At 0957 GMT the zloty was 0.22% weaker against the euro at 4.5093. The forint was 0.17% softer at 356.00. The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were both little changed at 4.9440 and 24.3770 respectively.
Bonds were mixed ahead of United States jobs data that economists said could influence global yields. The Polish 10-year yield PL10YT=RR was up around 1 basis point at 3.949%, while the Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR fell around 3 basis points to 3.021%.
"Strong data from the U.S. labour market should theoretically pull up the yield curves in the U.S. and, consequently, the yield curves in the world," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.
"A possible upward shift in yield curves in the U.S. will support the return of Polish bond yields towards 4.0%."
Stocks were down across the region amid worries over Ukraine, with Budapest's main index .BUX falling 0.71%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3770
24.3700
-0.03%
+2.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.0000
355.4000
-0.17%
+3.76%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5093
4.4995
-0.22%
+1.81%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9421
-0.04%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5305
+0.01%
-0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1448.88
1449.0100
-0.01%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51386.61
51756.19
-0.71%
+1.31%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2205.47
2212.73
-0.33%
-2.71%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13341.49
13321.69
+0.15%
+2.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1286.12
1277.04
+0.71%
+2.44%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2147.81
2150.59
-0.13%
+3.29%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
863.00
862.05
+0.11%
+5.14%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.04
623.39
-0.38%
-2.30%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8870
-0.1140
+426bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2950
0.0280
+326bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0210
-0.0280
+275bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.7010
0.0340
+407bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9770
0.0220
+394bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9490
0.0090
+368bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.81
5.94
5.82
4.58
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.66
4.74
4.74
3.39
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Shelling breaks out in east Ukraine as West and Moscow dispute troop moves
FACTBOX-Top EU court throws out Polish, Hungarian challenge to "money for demoracy"
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news EMRGCEEUCEE/
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX=
Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX=)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.