CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as Ukraine fears intensify

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The currencies of Poland and Hungary slipped on Thursday, affected by reports of shelling in eastern Ukraine and a verdict from the European Union's top court that could result in Warsaw and Budapest losing funding.

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces accused each other of firing across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned a possible Russian invasion could be imminent.

"The world wanted to see the end of the Russia-Ukraine situation but today worse news has come out... so there is a small retracement in our region," a Warsaw-based trader said.

The trader also said the ruling by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday was weighing on the zloty EURPLN= and forint EURHUF=. The ruling cleared the way to cut billions of euros of funds to Poland and Hungary, whose populist rulers the bloc accuses of violating democratic rights.

At 0957 GMT the zloty was 0.22% weaker against the euro at 4.5093. The forint was 0.17% softer at 356.00. The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were both little changed at 4.9440 and 24.3770 respectively.

Bonds were mixed ahead of United States jobs data that economists said could influence global yields. The Polish 10-year yield PL10YT=RR was up around 1 basis point at 3.949%, while the Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR fell around 3 basis points to 3.021%.

"Strong data from the U.S. labour market should theoretically pull up the yield curves in the U.S. and, consequently, the yield curves in the world," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.

"A possible upward shift in yield curves in the U.S. will support the return of Polish bond yields towards 4.0%."

Stocks were down across the region amid worries over Ukraine, with Budapest's main index .BUX falling 0.71%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3770

24.3700

-0.03%

+2.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.0000

355.4000

-0.17%

+3.76%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5093

4.4995

-0.22%

+1.81%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9440

4.9421

-0.04%

+0.08%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5305

+0.01%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1448.88

1449.0100

-0.01%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51386.61

51756.19

-0.71%

+1.31%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2205.47

2212.73

-0.33%

-2.71%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13341.49

13321.69

+0.15%

+2.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1286.12

1277.04

+0.71%

+2.44%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2147.81

2150.59

-0.13%

+3.29%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

863.00

862.05

+0.11%

+5.14%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.04

623.39

-0.38%

-2.30%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8870

-0.1140

+426bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2950

0.0280

+326bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0210

-0.0280

+275bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.7010

0.0340

+407bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9770

0.0220

+394bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9490

0.0090

+368bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.81

5.94

5.82

4.58

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.66

4.74

4.74

3.39

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

