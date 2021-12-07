CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as investors eye more rate hikes in Poland, Hungary
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower on Tuesday in thin trade as investors were eyeing key inflation data and central bank rate decisions due later in the week, while stocks firmed as global sentiment was upbeat.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.04% lower at 365.49 per euro in low liquidity, as investors were eyeing November CPI data due on Wednesday and the central bank's one-week deposit tender on Thursday, two FX traders in Budapest said.
Hungary's annual headline inflation is expected to have peaked above 7% in November and the central bank will continue hiking its interest rates this month to curb inflation, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday.
According to a Reuters poll, November headline inflation is expected at an annual 7.3%.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will hold its first FX swap tender this month later today. The bank announced on Friday that it will hold foreign currency swap tenders providing the euro liquidity and a discount bill tender in December to improve monetary policy transmission.
"The FX swap tender can help stabilize the forint's rate when investors adjust their positions at the end of the quarter, but it usually does not have an immediate effect on the forint's rate," one FX trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.07% to 4.5980 per euro, halting its recent gains that were supported by increased rate hike expectations as November inflation jumped.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) holds its next rate-setting meeting on Wednesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50 basis-point hike to 1.75%.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to trade at 25.4500 versus the common currency. November inflation data in the Czech Republic will be published on Friday.
Industrial output data showed on Tuesday that a global chip shortage in the car sector dragged heavily on Czech and Hungarian industrial output in October, setting up their economies for a weak start to the fourth quarter.
Global stocks rose as concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus eased.
Warsaw's .WIG20 equities led gains, adding 1.77%, while Budapest .BUX was 1.15% higher. Prague .PX was 0.85% up and Bucharest .BETI added 0.95%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4500
25.4290
-0.08%
+3.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.4900
365.3600
-0.04%
-0.76%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5980
4.5947
-0.07%
-0.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9475
-0.01%
-1.68%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5255
+0.03%
+0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1380.95
1369.2500
+0.85%
+34.45%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51305.41
50723.42
+1.15%
+21.84%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2229.37
2190.67
+1.77%
+12.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12566.24
12448.01
+0.95%
+28.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1220.99
1215.70
+0.44%
+35.54%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1996.95
1991.88
+0.25%
+14.81%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
831.89
833.81
-0.23%
+11.12%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
624.62
624.64
-0.00%
+39.57%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.9090
0.0090
+362bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.6640
0.0310
+327bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5500
-0.0110
+292bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9050
-0.0300
+362bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.3080
-0.1300
+391bps
-15bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2920
0.0700
+366bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.95
3.94
3.82
3.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.47
4.60
4.60
3.49
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.10
3.32
3.27
2.24
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
