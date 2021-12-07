CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as investors eye more rate hikes in Poland, Hungary

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower on Tuesday in thin trade as investors were eyeing key inflation data and central bank rate decisions due later in the week, while stocks firmed as global sentiment was upbeat.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.04% lower at 365.49 per euro in low liquidity, as investors were eyeing November CPI data due on Wednesday and the central bank's one-week deposit tender on Thursday, two FX traders in Budapest said.

Hungary's annual headline inflation is expected to have peaked above 7% in November and the central bank will continue hiking its interest rates this month to curb inflation, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday.

According to a Reuters poll, November headline inflation is expected at an annual 7.3%.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will hold its first FX swap tender this month later today. The bank announced on Friday that it will hold foreign currency swap tenders providing the euro liquidity and a discount bill tender in December to improve monetary policy transmission.

"The FX swap tender can help stabilize the forint's rate when investors adjust their positions at the end of the quarter, but it usually does not have an immediate effect on the forint's rate," one FX trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.07% to 4.5980 per euro, halting its recent gains that were supported by increased rate hike expectations as November inflation jumped.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) holds its next rate-setting meeting on Wednesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50 basis-point hike to 1.75%.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to trade at 25.4500 versus the common currency. November inflation data in the Czech Republic will be published on Friday.

Industrial output data showed on Tuesday that a global chip shortage in the car sector dragged heavily on Czech and Hungarian industrial output in October, setting up their economies for a weak start to the fourth quarter.

Global stocks rose as concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus eased.

Warsaw's .WIG20 equities led gains, adding 1.77%, while Budapest .BUX was 1.15% higher. Prague .PX was 0.85% up and Bucharest .BETI added 0.95%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4500

25.4290

-0.08%

+3.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.4900

365.3600

-0.04%

-0.76%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5980

4.5947

-0.07%

-0.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9475

-0.01%

-1.68%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5255

+0.03%

+0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1380.95

1369.2500

+0.85%

+34.45%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51305.41

50723.42

+1.15%

+21.84%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2229.37

2190.67

+1.77%

+12.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12566.24

12448.01

+0.95%

+28.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1220.99

1215.70

+0.44%

+35.54%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1996.95

1991.88

+0.25%

+14.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

831.89

833.81

-0.23%

+11.12%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

624.62

624.64

-0.00%

+39.57%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.9090

0.0090

+362bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.6640

0.0310

+327bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5500

-0.0110

+292bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.9050

-0.0300

+362bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.3080

-0.1300

+391bps

-15bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2920

0.0700

+366bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.95

3.94

3.82

3.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.47

4.60

4.60

3.49

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.10

3.32

3.27

2.24

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

