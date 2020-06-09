CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as data disappoints

WARSAW, June 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks eased on Tuesday, as a risk-off mood prevailed in markets after fresh negative data from Europe's economic powerhouse Germany soured the mood ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since records began in 1990 as demand dried up in the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday data showed German industrial output posted its steepest plunge on record in April.

"Yesterday and today we had some poor German data," said Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Santander Bank Polska.

"I think the reason for weaker CEE currencies is that the market sentiment today at the beginning of the day is much worse than we got used to in the previous weeks."

At 0933 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.28% against the euro at 4.443. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.32% to 344.90 and the Czech crown EURCZK= softened 0.19% to 26.655.

"It's a general risk-off in the market... we are in the middle of the recent (euro/zloty) range of 4.42-4.45 so nothing major going on. I would say that the zloty is pretty stable right now and resilient," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

The region's stock indices were down, in line with the rest of Europe, with Prague's PX index .PX falling 1.73% and Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 down 1.32%.

Shares of state-run mining company JSW JSW.WA continued to be the worst performers in Warsaw for a second day, falling 3.5%.

On Monday Poland's government announced the closure of two coal mines owned by JSW and 10 mines from PGG group for three weeks to stop the spread of the coronavirus among miners.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 1.4250% ahead of a bond-buying operation by the central bank on Wednesday.

Czech 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were up over 9 basis points at 1.061%.

Hungary's central bank will not buy any government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday, scrapping its weekly tender for the second time since launching the purchases last month NBHT1, NBHT2.

The bank launched the tenders in early May as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1133 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6550

26.6050

-0.19%

-4.59%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.9000

343.8100

-0.32%

-3.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4430

4.4305

-0.28%

-4.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8380

4.8330

-0.10%

-1.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5630

+0.04%

-1.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5500

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

946.10

962.7100

-1.73%

-15.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37781.69

38198.17

-1.09%

-18.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1817.03

1841.25

-1.32%

-15.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8854.07

8848.75

+0.06%

-11.26%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

874.31

874.29

+0.00%

-5.57%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1657.34

1661.11

-0.23%

-17.85%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

678.61

675.46

+0.47%

-15.35%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

464.89

465.84

-0.20%

-18.17%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1290

0.0360

+075bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5100

-0.1000

+109bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0610

0.0930

+140bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2460

-0.0050

+087bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8390

-0.0300

+142bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4250

-0.0610

+176bps

-5bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.34

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.80

0.75

0.71

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.26

0.28

0.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

