CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as data disappoints

WARSAW, June 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks eased on Tuesday, as a risk-off mood prevailed in markets after fresh negative data from Europe's economic powerhouse Germany soured the mood ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since records began in 1990 as demand dried up in the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday data showed German industrial output posted its steepest plunge on record in April.
"Yesterday and today we had some poor German data," said Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Santander Bank Polska.
"I think the reason for weaker CEE currencies is that the market sentiment today at the beginning of the day is much worse than we got used to in the previous weeks."
At 0933 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.28% against the euro at 4.443. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.32% to 344.90 and the Czech crown EURCZK= softened 0.19% to 26.655.
"It's a general risk-off in the market... we are in the middle of the recent (euro/zloty) range of 4.42-4.45 so nothing major going on. I would say that the zloty is pretty stable right now and resilient," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
The region's stock indices were down, in line with the rest of Europe, with Prague's PX index .PX falling 1.73% and Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 down 1.32%.
Shares of state-run mining company JSW JSW.WA continued to be the worst performers in Warsaw for a second day, falling 3.5%.
On Monday Poland's government announced the closure of two coal mines owned by JSW and 10 mines from PGG group for three weeks to stop the spread of the coronavirus among miners.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 1.4250% ahead of a bond-buying operation by the central bank on Wednesday.
Czech 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were up over 9 basis points at 1.061%.
Hungary's central bank will not buy any government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday, scrapping its weekly tender for the second time since launching the purchases last month NBHT1, NBHT2.
The bank launched the tenders in early May as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1133 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6550
26.6050
-0.19%
-4.59%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.9000
343.8100
-0.32%
-3.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4430
4.4305
-0.28%
-4.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8380
4.8330
-0.10%
-1.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5630
+0.04%
-1.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5500
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
946.10
962.7100
-1.73%
-15.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37781.69
38198.17
-1.09%
-18.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1817.03
1841.25
-1.32%
-15.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8854.07
8848.75
+0.06%
-11.26%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
874.31
874.29
+0.00%
-5.57%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1657.34
1661.11
-0.23%
-17.85%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
678.61
675.46
+0.47%
-15.35%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
464.89
465.84
-0.20%
-18.17%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1290
0.0360
+075bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5100
-0.1000
+109bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0610
0.0930
+140bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2460
-0.0050
+087bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8390
-0.0300
+142bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4250
-0.0610
+176bps
-5bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.34
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.80
0.75
0.71
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.26
0.28
0.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.