CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip after Polish-Hungarian veto of EU budget
By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were weaker on Tuesday, as investors looked ahead to a central bank meeting in Budapest against the backdrop of Poland and Hungary's veto of the EU budget and worries about rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EU nations on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.
"In the morning there was some slight zloty selling because of the Polish-Hungarian veto... but right now the high dollar selling is pushing the zloty higher," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
The dollar has been under pressure amid concerns about the soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases across the United States.
At 0914 GMT the zloty EURPLN= was 0.38% weaker against the euro at 4.49 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.46% weaker at 360.65. In the Czech Republic, where markets were closed for a holiday, the crown EURCZK= was little changed at 26.4250.
The Romanian leu was also broadly stable against the euro at 4.8735.
In Hungary, all eyes were on the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH).
The bank will announce its decision at 1300 GMT. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the NBH is expected to leave its base rate at 0.6% as a retreat in inflation and gains in the forint ease pressure on the bank.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 3% in October, below forecasts. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
"The forint did suffer volatility yesterday because of Hungary's veto of the EU budget, but the central bank will note this only as an exogenous risk factor," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
The main stock indices in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX were trading 0.48% and 0.33% lower respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1014 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4250
26.4200
-0.02%
-3.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.6500
359.0000
-0.46%
-8.18%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4900
4.4730
-0.38%
-5.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8735
4.8715
-0.04%
-1.75%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5675
+0.05%
-1.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
934.75
934.7500
+0.00%
-16.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37289.45
37414.60
-0.33%
-19.08%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1790.41
1799.02
-0.48%
-16.73%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8966.09
8906.97
+0.66%
-10.14%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
838.45
837.56
+0.11%
-9.44%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1674.89
1673.57
+0.08%
-16.98%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
709.43
709.43
+0.00%
-11.51%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
422.38
422.84
-0.11%
-25.66%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
-0.0180
-0.0620
+070bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6860
-0.0240
+142bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1510
-0.0260
+169bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0150
-0.0130
+074bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4410
0.0160
+117bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2240
0.0230
+176bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.37
0.43
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.74
0.73
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.22
0.25
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Nick Macfie)
