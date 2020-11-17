CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip after Polish-Hungarian veto of EU budget

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were weaker on Tuesday, as investors looked ahead to a central bank meeting in Budapest against the backdrop of Poland and Hungary's veto of the EU budget and worries about rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EU nations on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.

"In the morning there was some slight zloty selling because of the Polish-Hungarian veto... but right now the high dollar selling is pushing the zloty higher," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

The dollar has been under pressure amid concerns about the soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases across the United States.

At 0914 GMT the zloty EURPLN= was 0.38% weaker against the euro at 4.49 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.46% weaker at 360.65. In the Czech Republic, where markets were closed for a holiday, the crown EURCZK= was little changed at 26.4250.

The Romanian leu was also broadly stable against the euro at 4.8735.

In Hungary, all eyes were on the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH).

The bank will announce its decision at 1300 GMT. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the NBH is expected to leave its base rate at 0.6% as a retreat in inflation and gains in the forint ease pressure on the bank.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 3% in October, below forecasts. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

"The forint did suffer volatility yesterday because of Hungary's veto of the EU budget, but the central bank will note this only as an exogenous risk factor," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

The main stock indices in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX were trading 0.48% and 0.33% lower respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1014 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4250

26.4200

-0.02%

-3.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.6500

359.0000

-0.46%

-8.18%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4900

4.4730

-0.38%

-5.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8735

4.8715

-0.04%

-1.75%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5675

+0.05%

-1.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

934.75

934.7500

+0.00%

-16.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37289.45

37414.60

-0.33%

-19.08%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1790.41

1799.02

-0.48%

-16.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8966.09

8906.97

+0.66%

-10.14%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

838.45

837.56

+0.11%

-9.44%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1674.89

1673.57

+0.08%

-16.98%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

709.43

709.43

+0.00%

-11.51%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

422.38

422.84

-0.11%

-25.66%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

-0.0180

-0.0620

+070bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6860

-0.0240

+142bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1510

-0.0260

+169bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0150

-0.0130

+074bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4410

0.0160

+117bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2240

0.0230

+176bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.43

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.74

0.73

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.22

0.25

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

