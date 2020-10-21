CEE MARKETS-Currencies slide as countries report record coronavirus numbers

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slid on Wednesday, giving up early gains raised by hopes for a new stimulus package in the U.S. and the weakening of the dollar.
Most currencies in the region have suffered steep losses since last week, under pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new restrictions on the economy.
Hopes a new U.S. stimulus bill will be passed this week caused a brief correction in the fall of CEE currencies, an FX trader in Budapest said. "However, the fundamentals have not changed," he said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.05% to 27.199 versus the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.48% to 4.5870 per euro.
On Wednesday, the Czech Republic reported 11,984 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally on record. Hungary reported 48 deaths in a day, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. Poland announced a daily record of 10,040 new cases.
"These countries had mild first waves in comparison, which perhaps did not give them the necessary firefighting experience," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"When governments reassure us of no further restrictions or lockdowns, this cannot be taken at face value – the officials are simply reacting to the developments until then."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened as far as 362 per euro from levels above 366 after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 0.6% on Tuesday and reiterated its commitment to maintaining price stability.
The currency gave up some of those gains on Wednesday, sliding 0.07% on the day to trade at 364.50 per euro by 0856 GMT.
Most stock markets in the region weakened. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 led losses by sliding 0.95%. Prague's stocks .PX were down 0.56% and Bucharest .BETI lost 0.34%. Budapest's blue chip index .BUX edged up 0.03%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1056 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1990
27.1850
-0.05%
-6.50%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.5000
364.2500
-0.07%
-9.15%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5870
4.5673
-0.43%
-7.21%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8745
4.8756
+0.02%
-1.77%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5740
7.5705
-0.05%
-1.70%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
865.24
870.0800
-0.56%
-22.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33710.60
33700.78
+0.03%
-26.85%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1640.55
1656.34
-0.95%
-23.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8791.30
8821.24
-0.34%
-11.89%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
829.89
827.34
+0.31%
-10.37%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1600.57
1598.81
+0.11%
-20.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
685.67
689.30
-0.53%
-14.47%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.49
428.07
-0.14%
-24.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1120
0.0190
+088bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5940
0.0870
+138bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0310
0.0110
+161bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0240
-0.0430
+075bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5100
0.0180
+129bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2870
0.0180
+187bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.26
0.31
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
0.97
0.99
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.13
0.12
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Larry KingS)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
