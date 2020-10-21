CEE MARKETS-Currencies slide as countries report record coronavirus numbers

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slid on Wednesday, giving up early gains raised by hopes for a new stimulus package in the U.S. and the weakening of the dollar.

Most currencies in the region have suffered steep losses since last week, under pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new restrictions on the economy.

Hopes a new U.S. stimulus bill will be passed this week caused a brief correction in the fall of CEE currencies, an FX trader in Budapest said. "However, the fundamentals have not changed," he said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.05% to 27.199 versus the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.48% to 4.5870 per euro.

On Wednesday, the Czech Republic reported 11,984 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally on record. Hungary reported 48 deaths in a day, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. Poland announced a daily record of 10,040 new cases.

"These countries had mild first waves in comparison, which perhaps did not give them the necessary firefighting experience," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"When governments reassure us of no further restrictions or lockdowns, this cannot be taken at face value – the officials are simply reacting to the developments until then."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened as far as 362 per euro from levels above 366 after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 0.6% on Tuesday and reiterated its commitment to maintaining price stability.

The currency gave up some of those gains on Wednesday, sliding 0.07% on the day to trade at 364.50 per euro by 0856 GMT.

Most stock markets in the region weakened. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 led losses by sliding 0.95%. Prague's stocks .PX were down 0.56% and Bucharest .BETI lost 0.34%. Budapest's blue chip index .BUX edged up 0.03%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1056 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1990

27.1850

-0.05%

-6.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.5000

364.2500

-0.07%

-9.15%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5870

4.5673

-0.43%

-7.21%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8745

4.8756

+0.02%

-1.77%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5740

7.5705

-0.05%

-1.70%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

865.24

870.0800

-0.56%

-22.44%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33710.60

33700.78

+0.03%

-26.85%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1640.55

1656.34

-0.95%

-23.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8791.30

8821.24

-0.34%

-11.89%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

829.89

827.34

+0.31%

-10.37%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1600.57

1598.81

+0.11%

-20.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

685.67

689.30

-0.53%

-14.47%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

427.49

428.07

-0.14%

-24.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1120

0.0190

+088bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5940

0.0870

+138bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0310

0.0110

+161bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0240

-0.0430

+075bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5100

0.0180

+129bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2870

0.0180

+187bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.26

0.31

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

0.97

0.99

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.13

0.12

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

