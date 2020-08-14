CEE MARKETS-Currencies shrug off dismal second-quarter GDP data

Most Central European currencies held steady on Friday as countries in the region reported GDP data for the second quarter showing the hefty, but expected, impact on their economies of lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic output plunged 8%-13% in the region, mostly in line with analyst forecasts and priced in by markets.

Hungary's GDP HUGDPP=ECI shrank the most, dropping by an annual 13.6%, faster than analyst forecasts.

"The number did not cause any surprise, even though it is somewhat worse than expected, so I do not expect a big effect" an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Looking at rising coronavirus cases in Hungary and neighbouring countries, my worry is that there could be need for restrictive measures again, though not complete lockdowns."

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.25% to 346.00 to the euro, but stayed within the range it has been stuck in for a third week.

Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECI contracted 10.5% in the second quarter year-on-year.

Poland's GDP PLGDP=ECI fell 8.2% year-on-year in the second quarter compared with a 2.0% rise in the previous quarter.

"The fall of Q2 GDP growth was not as big as expected," said Katarzyna Rzentarzewska at Erste Group.

The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.08% to 4.394 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.08% to 4.8350 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable, gaining 0.04% and trading at 26.120 per euro.

The Czech Republic was the first in the region to publish Q2 GDP data two weeks ago, with a smaller-than-expected contraction of 10.7% year-on-year.

Stocks in the CEE region weakened, in line with global markets as investors were unnerved by a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus and dismal economic data from China.

Budapest's .BUX assets led losses, dropping 0.83%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.73% while Prague's blue chip index .PX was down 0.45%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI edged down 0.18%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1200

26.1300

+0.04%

-2.63%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

346.0000

345.1500

-0.25%

-4.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3940

4.3975

+0.08%

-3.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8350

4.8310

-0.08%

-0.97%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5115

-0.31%

-1.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

912.62

916.7700

-0.45%

-18.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36450.12

36756.82

-0.83%

-20.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1844.58

1858.35

-0.74%

-14.21%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8748.70

8764.47

-0.18%

-12.31%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

859.09

858.49

+0.07%

-7.21%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1599.71

1604.40

-0.29%

-20.71%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

668.18

667.94

+0.04%

-16.65%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

435.05

435.61

-0.13%

-23.43%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1190

-0.0190

+076bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7020

-0.0180

+133bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9800

-0.0160

+140bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1510

-0.0060

+079bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6840

-0.0170

+131bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2930

0.0000

+171bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.42

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.72

0.83

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.22

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

