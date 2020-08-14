CEE MARKETS-Currencies shrug off dismal second-quarter GDP data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held steady on Friday as countries in the region reported GDP data for the second quarter showing the hefty, but expected, impact on their economies of lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic output plunged 8%-13% in the region, mostly in line with analyst forecasts and priced in by markets.

Hungary's GDP HUGDPP=ECI shrank the most, dropping by an annual 13.6%, faster than analyst forecasts.

"The number did not cause any surprise, even though it is somewhat worse than expected, so I do not expect a big effect" an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Looking at rising coronavirus cases in Hungary and neighbouring countries, my worry is that there could be need for restrictive measures again, though not complete lockdowns."

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.25% to 346.00 to the euro, but stayed within the range it has been stuck in for a third week.

Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECI contracted 10.5% in the second quarter year-on-year.

Poland's GDP PLGDP=ECI fell 8.2% year-on-year in the second quarter compared with a 2.0% rise in the previous quarter.

"The fall of Q2 GDP growth was not as big as expected," said Katarzyna Rzentarzewska at Erste Group.

The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.08% to 4.394 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.08% to 4.8350 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable, gaining 0.04% and trading at 26.120 per euro.

The Czech Republic was the first in the region to publish Q2 GDP data two weeks ago, with a smaller-than-expected contraction of 10.7% year-on-year.

Stocks in the CEE region weakened, in line with global markets as investors were unnerved by a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus and dismal economic data from China.

Budapest's .BUX assets led losses, dropping 0.83%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.73% while Prague's blue chip index .PX was down 0.45%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI edged down 0.18%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1050 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1200 26.1300 +0.04% -2.63% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 346.0000 345.1500 -0.25% -4.29% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3940 4.3975 +0.08% -3.13% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8350 4.8310 -0.08% -0.97% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5350 7.5115 -0.31% -1.19% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.6000 +0.04% +0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 912.62 916.7700 -0.45% -18.20% .BUX Budapest .BUX 36450.12 36756.82 -0.83% -20.90% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1844.58 1858.35 -0.74% -14.21% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8748.70 8764.47 -0.18% -12.31% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 859.09 858.49 +0.07% -7.21% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1599.71 1604.40 -0.29% -20.71% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 668.18 667.94 +0.04% -16.65% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 435.05 435.61 -0.13% -23.43% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1190 -0.0190 +076bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.7020 -0.0180 +133bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.9800 -0.0160 +140bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1510 -0.0060 +079bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.6840 -0.0170 +131bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2930 0.0000 +171bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.33 0.33 0.42 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.76 0.72 0.83 0.60 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.20 0.20 0.22 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

