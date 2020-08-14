CEE MARKETS-Currencies shrug off dismal second-quarter GDP data

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held steady on Friday as countries in the region reported GDP data for the second quarter showing the hefty, but expected, impact on their economies of lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Economic output plunged 8%-13% in the region, mostly in line with analyst forecasts and priced in by markets.
Hungary's GDP HUGDPP=ECI shrank the most, dropping by an annual 13.6%, faster than analyst forecasts.
"The number did not cause any surprise, even though it is somewhat worse than expected, so I do not expect a big effect" an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Looking at rising coronavirus cases in Hungary and neighbouring countries, my worry is that there could be need for restrictive measures again, though not complete lockdowns."
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.25% to 346.00 to the euro, but stayed within the range it has been stuck in for a third week.
Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECI contracted 10.5% in the second quarter year-on-year.
Poland's GDP PLGDP=ECI fell 8.2% year-on-year in the second quarter compared with a 2.0% rise in the previous quarter.
"The fall of Q2 GDP growth was not as big as expected," said Katarzyna Rzentarzewska at Erste Group.
The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.08% to 4.394 versus the common currency.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.08% to 4.8350 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable, gaining 0.04% and trading at 26.120 per euro.
The Czech Republic was the first in the region to publish Q2 GDP data two weeks ago, with a smaller-than-expected contraction of 10.7% year-on-year.
Stocks in the CEE region weakened, in line with global markets as investors were unnerved by a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus and dismal economic data from China.
Budapest's .BUX assets led losses, dropping 0.83%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.73% while Prague's blue chip index .PX was down 0.45%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI edged down 0.18%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1200
26.1300
+0.04%
-2.63%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
346.0000
345.1500
-0.25%
-4.29%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3940
4.3975
+0.08%
-3.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8350
4.8310
-0.08%
-0.97%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5115
-0.31%
-1.19%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
912.62
916.7700
-0.45%
-18.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36450.12
36756.82
-0.83%
-20.90%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1844.58
1858.35
-0.74%
-14.21%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8748.70
8764.47
-0.18%
-12.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
859.09
858.49
+0.07%
-7.21%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1599.71
1604.40
-0.29%
-20.71%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
668.18
667.94
+0.04%
-16.65%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
435.05
435.61
-0.13%
-23.43%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1190
-0.0190
+076bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7020
-0.0180
+133bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9800
-0.0160
+140bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1510
-0.0060
+079bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6840
-0.0170
+131bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2930
0.0000
+171bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.42
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.72
0.83
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.22
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.