CEE MARKETS-Currencies seek direction ahead of U.S. election, c.bank meetings

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Central European currencies hardly moved on Friday, after steep losses earlier this week, as investors shifted focus to the U.S. presidential election and central bank meetings in Poland and the Czech Republic next week.
A steep rise in coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown measures in Europe have put pressure on regional currencies this month.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= lost 1.9% of its value versus the euro in October. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 1.1% this month while the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.8%.
The second wave of the pandemic "could usher in additional support from central banks – mostly in the form of QE," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) holds its rate-setting meeting on Nov 4 and the Czech central bank meets on Nov 5.
Morgan Stanley expects the NBP to keep its policy rate at 0.10% at the upcoming meeting and to continue to rely on QE.
They expect the Czech National Bank to ease further, using a rate cut and QE as well, "if not in November then most likely in December."
Several board members said in recent weeks the Czech central bank does not need to adjust its policy as inflation, above the central bank's 1%-3% target band, was being offset by the impact of coronavirus restrictions.
Data showed on Friday that the Czech economy expanded by 6.2% in the third quarter versus the previous three months, beating expectations. On a year-on-year basis, the economy fell by 5.8% in real terms.
The Czech crown firmed 0.18% on the day to 27.295 versus the common currency, while the Polish zloty was unmoved and trading at 4.6180.
The Hungarian forint was flat at around 367.50 per euro. The currency fell to near its all-time-low of 369.54 in the previous session.
The central bank of Hungary could hike its one-week deposit rate if the currency started falling in an uncontrolled manner, CIB Bank wrote in a note.
The bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% NBHK on Thursday.
Hungary's economy is expected to shrink by 6.0-6.5% this year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday.
Stock markets were mixed, with Budapest's equities .BUX gaining 0.6% while Warsaw .WIG20 lost 1.91%. Prague's blue chip index .PX slid 0.3% while Bucharest .BETI was down 0.37%.
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
