CEE MARKETS-Currencies rise on hopes for conflict de-escalation in Ukraine

WARSAW/PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly strengthened on Tuesday as new positive comments related to peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine gave hope for a de-escalation and brought some stabilisation to the markets.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were set to resume the talks on Tuesday. Earlier both sides cited progress, even though Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.

"Investors seem unconcerned about the attack on the target, in Ukraine 6 km from the Polish border," Adam Antoniak, an economist at ING Bank Slaski in Warsaw, said in a morning note.

"There are also more and more comments about the rapprochement of the positions in the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, giving hope for a quick end to the war. As a result, the €/US$ pair rose yesterday ... CEE currencies also appreciated considerably," he said.

Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow, but this week markets were gradually returning to normal after an initial turmoil.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= led the rises and both currencies were strengthening by 0.55% to 4.72 and 371.68 per euro respectively as of 0930 GMT.

Markets in Hungary were closed due to a national holiday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0,34% firmer at 24.802 per euro as of 0909 GMT.

The Czech Republic and Poland both reported on Tuesday high rises in prices, underscoring inflation pressure that has led regional central banks to tighten the monetary policy.

Czech producer prices (PPI) jumped 21.3% year on year in February, a fresh record there, setting a fresh record in the country's history starting in 1993.

Poland said inflation in February was at 8.5%, slower than in January but still well above the Polish central bank's inflation target of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Meanwhile, Central European shares were mixed. The Prague stock exchange's main index PX .PX was falling by 0.86%, but the Warsaw bourse .WIG20 was up by 0,26%.

Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR reported solid results and gave strong guidance, but it was not enough to offset the decline of local financial companies.

Erste ERST.PR and Komercni Banka BKOM.PR were falling by 3.31% and 1.67% respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1113 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7900

24.8200

+0.12%

+0.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

372.3500

374.5200

+0.58%

-0.79%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7285

4.7439

+0.33%

-2.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9489

-0.00%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5730

7.5735

+0.01%

-0.73%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6200

117.6700

+0.04%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1303.96

1315.1200

-0.85%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42905.55

42905.55

+0.00%

-15.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1966.01

1972.14

-0.31%

-13.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12170.38

12330.48

-1.30%

-6.82%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1089.74

1090.16

-0.04%

-13.20%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1992.23

1988.76

+0.17%

-4.19%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

814.83

830.93

-1.94%

-0.72%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

590.22

589.73

+0.08%

-7.15%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9230

0.0290

+528bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.1730

-0.0120

+411bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8270

0.0020

+348bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.5670

0.0430

+592bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.5130

-0.0230

+545bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1660

0.0540

+482bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.83

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.93

7.78

7.58

6.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.91

5.98

5.98

4.30

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

