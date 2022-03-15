CEE MARKETS-Currencies rise on hopes for conflict de-escalation in Ukraine
WARSAW/PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly strengthened on Tuesday as new positive comments related to peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine gave hope for a de-escalation and brought some stabilisation to the markets.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were set to resume the talks on Tuesday. Earlier both sides cited progress, even though Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.
"Investors seem unconcerned about the attack on the target, in Ukraine 6 km from the Polish border," Adam Antoniak, an economist at ING Bank Slaski in Warsaw, said in a morning note.
"There are also more and more comments about the rapprochement of the positions in the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, giving hope for a quick end to the war. As a result, the €/US$ pair rose yesterday ... CEE currencies also appreciated considerably," he said.
Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow, but this week markets were gradually returning to normal after an initial turmoil.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= led the rises and both currencies were strengthening by 0.55% to 4.72 and 371.68 per euro respectively as of 0930 GMT.
Markets in Hungary were closed due to a national holiday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0,34% firmer at 24.802 per euro as of 0909 GMT.
The Czech Republic and Poland both reported on Tuesday high rises in prices, underscoring inflation pressure that has led regional central banks to tighten the monetary policy.
Czech producer prices (PPI) jumped 21.3% year on year in February, a fresh record there, setting a fresh record in the country's history starting in 1993.
Poland said inflation in February was at 8.5%, slower than in January but still well above the Polish central bank's inflation target of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point.
Meanwhile, Central European shares were mixed. The Prague stock exchange's main index PX .PX was falling by 0.86%, but the Warsaw bourse .WIG20 was up by 0,26%.
Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR reported solid results and gave strong guidance, but it was not enough to offset the decline of local financial companies.
Erste ERST.PR and Komercni Banka BKOM.PR were falling by 3.31% and 1.67% respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1113 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7900
24.8200
+0.12%
+0.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
372.3500
374.5200
+0.58%
-0.79%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7285
4.7439
+0.33%
-2.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9489
-0.00%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5730
7.5735
+0.01%
-0.73%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6200
117.6700
+0.04%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1303.96
1315.1200
-0.85%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42905.55
42905.55
+0.00%
-15.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1966.01
1972.14
-0.31%
-13.27%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12170.38
12330.48
-1.30%
-6.82%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1089.74
1090.16
-0.04%
-13.20%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1992.23
1988.76
+0.17%
-4.19%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
814.83
830.93
-1.94%
-0.72%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
590.22
589.73
+0.08%
-7.15%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.9230
0.0290
+528bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.1730
-0.0120
+411bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8270
0.0020
+348bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.5670
0.0430
+592bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.5130
-0.0230
+545bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1660
0.0540
+482bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.83
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.93
7.78
7.58
6.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.91
5.98
5.98
4.30
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
