CEE MARKETS-Currencies retreat, forint at new record low

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Friday, with the Czech crown and Romanian leu giving up some of the previous day's gains and the Hungarian forint setting a fresh record low after an unexpected Czech rate hike shook up the region's markets. The Czech crown jumped as much as 0.8% on Thursday after the Czech National Bank delivered a surprise increase in interest rates to quell domestic price pressures, raising the main two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%. [nL8N2A65W6] Raiffeisen said the bank's policy was in "stark contrast" to other rate setting bodies, like the European Central Bank, which has been easing policy. "The interest rate differential between the Czech Republic and the euro zone is supportive of the CZK (Czech crown) exchange rate and shields it from spillovers from virus-driven sell-offs," Raiffeisen said, referring to worries over China's coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, Romania sold 1.16 billion lei ($267 million) of 2029 treasury bonds on Thursday, more than double the planned amount. Sentiment in Romania was helped by signs an early election had moved a step closer after the president asked outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government. [nL8N2A679S] [nL8N2A65ZK] "We had a very strong bond auction yesterday on the primary market ... offshores sold euro to buy RON (lei) to participate in the auction," said Valentin Tataru, an economist at ING in Romania. "It might have political connections ... maybe people are perceiving the signals coming from the political scene with the early elections as positive." At 0909 GMT, the crown was 0.30% weaker against the euro at 25.047, while the leu was 0.15% weaker at 4.7616. The Polish zloty shed 0.11% to be bid at 4.2622. The Hungarian forint set a fresh record low against the euro, falling 0.30% to 338.91. The forint has become a financing currency in carry-trade deals, as the Hungarian central bank has held an ultra-dovish stance, keeping interest rates at the lowest level in Central Europe. This means investors have been buying higher-yielding assets by using forints, and have built up short positions expecting further forint weakness. "There have already been carry trade deals in the region, and the surprise rate hike by the Czech central bank made some investors shift from HUF (forints) to the crown," said a dealer in Budapest. He said the dollar's strengthening had contributed to the forint's falls. The Hungarian central bank's swap tender on Monday will be closely watched by investors to see how the bank fine-tunes market liquidity amid the latest bout of forint weakness, he added. Czech ten-year yields continued to rise after Thursday's rate hike, going up 1 basis point to 1.648%. Polish 10-year yields fell in line with euro zone equivalents, as further cases of coronavirus dented risk appetite. At 0925 GMT, the 10-year yield was 2.109%, down just over 3 basis points. Stocks also took a knock from virus fears, with Warsaw's WIG 20 falling 0.2% and Budapest's main index shedding 0.15%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1130 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech EURHUF Hungary 0 0 EURPLN Polish EURRON Romanian EURHRK Croatian EURRSD Serbian 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1107.82 1114.60 -0.61% -0.70% 00 .BUX Budapest 44005.2 44127.9 -0.28% -4.51% 8 9 .WIG20 Warsaw .BETI Buchares 10110.4 10107.3 +0.03% +1.33% t 9 8 .SBITO Ljubljan .CRBEX Zagreb .BELEX Belgrade .SOFIX Sofia Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year s CZ5YT= 5-year s CZ10YT s Poland PL2YT= 2-year s PL5YT= 5-year s PL10YT s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Hungary Poland Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** ($1 = 4.3442 lei) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter) ((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;)) Keywords: EASTEUROPE MARKETS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.