CEE MARKETS-Currencies retreat after vaccine-fuelled surge

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slipped on Tuesday, giving up some of their gains from the previous day when a wave of optimism swept through global financial markets on news drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech saw good progress for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, boosting market sentiment around the world.

"This is taking profit after the initial wave of optimism after this vaccine news," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

At 1013 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.59% weaker against the euro at 4.5075, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.17% softer at 26.49 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.26% to 359.30. The Romanian leu EURRON= fell 0.07% to 4.866.

"The forint has also firmed significantly in the past days so the potential inflationary pressure from the side of the exchange rate has declined for the next few months," Equilor said in a note.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 3% in October, slightly below analysts' forecast of 3.1%.

In Poland, the central bank issued new projections for gross domestic product and inflation, showing the country's economy in 2020 will contract by less than previously feared.

Stocks built on Monday's gains, with the main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 up 0.8%-1.5%.

In Poland, banks led the gains, with Pekao PEO.WA, PKO BP PKO.WA and Santander bank Polska SPL1.WA up 6%-7%

Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, said banks may have been boosted by hopes for a normalisation of monetary policy after the news about the coronavirus vaccine.

Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were up 4 basis points at 1.287% after jumping on Monday on the vaccine news. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose over 1 basis point to 1.1000.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1113 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4900

26.4450

-0.17%

-3.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.3000

358.3600

-0.26%

-7.84%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5075

4.4810

-0.59%

-5.57%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8660

4.8625

-0.07%

-1.60%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5670

7.5615

-0.07%

-1.61%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

906.97

893.3900

+1.52%

-18.70%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36920.07

36524.01

+1.08%

-19.88%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1780.35

1765.71

+0.83%

-17.20%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9059.76

9129.64

-0.77%

-9.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

841.18

839.50

+0.20%

-9.15%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1638.38

1636.38

+0.12%

-18.79%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

697.68

710.61

-1.82%

-12.97%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

425.32

425.96

-0.15%

-25.14%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0240

-0.0320

+075bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6460

0.0170

+136bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1000

0.0160

+159bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0280

0.0010

+075bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4170

0.0380

+113bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2870

0.0400

+178bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.37

0.45

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.80

0.83

0.84

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.22

0.22

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

