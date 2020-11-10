CEE MARKETS-Currencies retreat after vaccine-fuelled surge
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slipped on Tuesday, giving up some of their gains from the previous day when a wave of optimism swept through global financial markets on news drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech saw good progress for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, boosting market sentiment around the world.
"This is taking profit after the initial wave of optimism after this vaccine news," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.
At 1013 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.59% weaker against the euro at 4.5075, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.17% softer at 26.49 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.26% to 359.30. The Romanian leu EURRON= fell 0.07% to 4.866.
"The forint has also firmed significantly in the past days so the potential inflationary pressure from the side of the exchange rate has declined for the next few months," Equilor said in a note.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 3% in October, slightly below analysts' forecast of 3.1%.
In Poland, the central bank issued new projections for gross domestic product and inflation, showing the country's economy in 2020 will contract by less than previously feared.
Stocks built on Monday's gains, with the main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 up 0.8%-1.5%.
In Poland, banks led the gains, with Pekao PEO.WA, PKO BP PKO.WA and Santander bank Polska SPL1.WA up 6%-7%
Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, said banks may have been boosted by hopes for a normalisation of monetary policy after the news about the coronavirus vaccine.
Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were up 4 basis points at 1.287% after jumping on Monday on the vaccine news. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose over 1 basis point to 1.1000.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1113 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4900
26.4450
-0.17%
-3.99%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.3000
358.3600
-0.26%
-7.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5075
4.4810
-0.59%
-5.57%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8660
4.8625
-0.07%
-1.60%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5670
7.5615
-0.07%
-1.61%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
906.97
893.3900
+1.52%
-18.70%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36920.07
36524.01
+1.08%
-19.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1780.35
1765.71
+0.83%
-17.20%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9059.76
9129.64
-0.77%
-9.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
841.18
839.50
+0.20%
-9.15%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1638.38
1636.38
+0.12%
-18.79%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
697.68
710.61
-1.82%
-12.97%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.32
425.96
-0.15%
-25.14%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0240
-0.0320
+075bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6460
0.0170
+136bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1000
0.0160
+159bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0280
0.0010
+075bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4170
0.0380
+113bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2870
0.0400
+178bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.37
0.45
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.80
0.83
0.84
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.22
0.22
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
