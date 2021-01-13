CEE MARKETS-Currencies nearly flat ahead of Polish cenbank rate decision

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Wednesday, ahead of the Polish central bank's monetary policy meeting outcome, where analysts expect it to keep rates on hold, although some see a chance for another rate cut this year.

The zloty EURPLN= was little changed, edging up 0.1% to 4.5245 per euro.

"Until the decision is published, volatility in the domestic market should remain limited," Bank Millenium wrote in a note.

"The message may be the source of volatility, as long as the Council emphasizes even stronger determination to maintain the weak zloty," they added.

Of 21 analysts polled by Reuters, 19 expected the main interest rate to remain stable at 0.1%.

However, some analysts think that the rate could be cut this year as December inflation came in lower than expected and central bank governor Adam Glapinski said that a rate cut could be possible in the first quarter if there is a third wave of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.07% to 359.30.

"Trade is quiet, investors are waiting for the Polish rate decision," a Budapest-based trader said. "If rates remain unchanged, then the forint and the zloty could firm."

Fresh economic data from the Czech Republic and Romania underlined the effects of the second wave of the pandemic on the region.

Czech headline inflation eased to a two-year low in December, putting the year-on-year rate at 2.3%. Retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles fell by 7.0% year-on-year in November.

The Czech finance ministry will hold its first bond auctions of the year later in the day.

Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6% month-on- month in November, and was up 0.4% from a year ago.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.14% to trade at 26.200 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.

Budapest's stocks .BUX were up 1.58% as Pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU jumped 7.5% by 1019 GMT, after media reports that its U.S. partner AbbVie said in a presentation it saw peak sales of Vraylar, a key antipsychotic drug, at $4 billion with currently approved indications.

Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.89%, while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.84% and Prague .PX slid 0.02%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2000

26.1630

-0.14%

+0.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.3000

359.0500

-0.07%

+0.95%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5245

4.5290

+0.10%

+0.77%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8735

-0.01%

-0.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5780

7.5800

+0.03%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1076.08

1076.2900

-0.02%

+4.76%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44945.48

44246.56

+1.58%

+6.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2025.58

2043.73

-0.89%

+2.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10257.29

10171.42

+0.84%

+4.61%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

954.93

952.92

+0.21%

+6.00%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1827.61

1818.47

+0.50%

+5.08%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

753.76

745.34

+1.13%

+0.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

453.59

452.50

+0.24%

+1.35%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2690

-0.0240

+097bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7840

-0.0260

+149bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3040

0.0050

+180bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0460

-0.0610

+074bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3870

-0.0500

+109bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2320

-0.0160

+173bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.45

0.50

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.74

0.77

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.15

0.16

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

