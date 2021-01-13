CEE MARKETS-Currencies nearly flat ahead of Polish cenbank rate decision
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Wednesday, ahead of the Polish central bank's monetary policy meeting outcome, where analysts expect it to keep rates on hold, although some see a chance for another rate cut this year.
The zloty EURPLN= was little changed, edging up 0.1% to 4.5245 per euro.
"Until the decision is published, volatility in the domestic market should remain limited," Bank Millenium wrote in a note.
"The message may be the source of volatility, as long as the Council emphasizes even stronger determination to maintain the weak zloty," they added.
Of 21 analysts polled by Reuters, 19 expected the main interest rate to remain stable at 0.1%.
However, some analysts think that the rate could be cut this year as December inflation came in lower than expected and central bank governor Adam Glapinski said that a rate cut could be possible in the first quarter if there is a third wave of the pandemic.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.07% to 359.30.
"Trade is quiet, investors are waiting for the Polish rate decision," a Budapest-based trader said. "If rates remain unchanged, then the forint and the zloty could firm."
Fresh economic data from the Czech Republic and Romania underlined the effects of the second wave of the pandemic on the region.
Czech headline inflation eased to a two-year low in December, putting the year-on-year rate at 2.3%. Retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles fell by 7.0% year-on-year in November.
The Czech finance ministry will hold its first bond auctions of the year later in the day.
Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6% month-on- month in November, and was up 0.4% from a year ago.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.14% to trade at 26.200 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.
Budapest's stocks .BUX were up 1.58% as Pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU jumped 7.5% by 1019 GMT, after media reports that its U.S. partner AbbVie said in a presentation it saw peak sales of Vraylar, a key antipsychotic drug, at $4 billion with currently approved indications.
Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.89%, while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.84% and Prague .PX slid 0.02%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2000
26.1630
-0.14%
+0.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.3000
359.0500
-0.07%
+0.95%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5245
4.5290
+0.10%
+0.77%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8735
-0.01%
-0.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5780
7.5800
+0.03%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1076.08
1076.2900
-0.02%
+4.76%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44945.48
44246.56
+1.58%
+6.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2025.58
2043.73
-0.89%
+2.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10257.29
10171.42
+0.84%
+4.61%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
954.93
952.92
+0.21%
+6.00%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1827.61
1818.47
+0.50%
+5.08%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
753.76
745.34
+1.13%
+0.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
453.59
452.50
+0.24%
+1.35%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2690
-0.0240
+097bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7840
-0.0260
+149bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3040
0.0050
+180bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0460
-0.0610
+074bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3870
-0.0500
+109bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2320
-0.0160
+173bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.45
0.50
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.73
0.74
0.77
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.15
0.16
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.