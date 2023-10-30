CEE MARKETS-Currencies move sideways with central banks in focus

By 0944 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 24.6440 per euro, off last week's low of 24.738, its weakest since July 2022.
Markets price in chances of an interest rate cut this week, although analysts have been fairly split on whether the Czech National Bank (CNB) may wait until December or even next year to start easing.
"If we see the CZK weakening in the coming days due to the global story, this reduces the likelihood of a CNB rate cut, which would ultimately be positive news for the CZK in the end," ING analysts wrote
"The delivery of a rate cut itself, which is our baseline scenario, would lead the crown closer to 25.0 EUR/CZK," they added.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.1% against the euro to 383.05, with one trader saying global cues would be a driver this week with no major Hungarian data due.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= gave back gains from earlier in the session and was flat at 4.461 to the euro, off a post-election high of 4.41 hit in mid-October.
Poland's statistics office will on Tuesday publish a flash inflation reading for October, expected to show a further easing of price growth, coming before rate-setters meet next week.
"The beginning of the week will be marked by waiting for domestic inflation data, which may slightly influence the assessment of the future path of NBP (National Bank of Poland) rates," Bank Pekao said.
The outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, along with European Central Bank rate-setter comments after the bank paused on hikes last week, are being closely watch, a Warsaw-based currency trader said.
In Romania, the leu EURRON= started the week at the higher end of the range it has been trading in since mid-September.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1144 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6440
24.6150
-0.12%
-1.97%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.0500
382.8000
-0.07%
+4.28%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4610
4.4625
+0.03%
+5.12%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9630
4.9638
+0.02%
-0.41%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2200
+0.10%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1357.75
1351.2900
+0.48%
+12.98%
Budapest
.BUX
56509.66
56314.97
+0.35%
+29.04%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2129.07
2103.73
+1.20%
+18.81%
Bucharest
.BETI
14291.15
14257.84
+0.23%
+22.53%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7420
-0.2380
+168bps
-21bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3710
-0.0590
+172bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6500
-0.0300
+185bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1990
-0.0190
+213bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3680
-0.0270
+272bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7410
-0.0300
+294bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.42
5.45
4.50
7.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.31
8.92
8.04
11.43
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.31
4.91
4.65
5.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
