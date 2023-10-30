CEE MARKETS-Currencies move sideways with central banks in focus

By 0944 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 24.6440 per euro, off last week's low of 24.738, its weakest since July 2022.

Markets price in chances of an interest rate cut this week, although analysts have been fairly split on whether the Czech National Bank (CNB) may wait until December or even next year to start easing.

"If we see the CZK weakening in the coming days due to the global story, this reduces the likelihood of a CNB rate cut, which would ultimately be positive news for the CZK in the end," ING analysts wrote

"The delivery of a rate cut itself, which is our baseline scenario, would lead the crown closer to 25.0 EUR/CZK," they added.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.1% against the euro to 383.05, with one trader saying global cues would be a driver this week with no major Hungarian data due.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= gave back gains from earlier in the session and was flat at 4.461 to the euro, off a post-election high of 4.41 hit in mid-October.

Poland's statistics office will on Tuesday publish a flash inflation reading for October, expected to show a further easing of price growth, coming before rate-setters meet next week.

"The beginning of the week will be marked by waiting for domestic inflation data, which may slightly influence the assessment of the future path of NBP (National Bank of Poland) rates," Bank Pekao said.

The outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, along with European Central Bank rate-setter comments after the bank paused on hikes last week, are being closely watch, a Warsaw-based currency trader said.

In Romania, the leu EURRON= started the week at the higher end of the range it has been trading in since mid-September.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1144 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6440

24.6150

-0.12%

-1.97%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.0500

382.8000

-0.07%

+4.28%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4610

4.4625

+0.03%

+5.12%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9630

4.9638

+0.02%

-0.41%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2200

+0.10%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1357.75

1351.2900

+0.48%

+12.98%

Budapest

.BUX

56509.66

56314.97

+0.35%

+29.04%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2129.07

2103.73

+1.20%

+18.81%

Bucharest

.BETI

14291.15

14257.84

+0.23%

+22.53%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7420

-0.2380

+168bps

-21bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3710

-0.0590

+172bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6500

-0.0300

+185bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1990

-0.0190

+213bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3680

-0.0270

+272bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7410

-0.0300

+294bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.42

5.45

4.50

7.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.31

8.92

8.04

11.43

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.31

4.91

4.65

5.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

