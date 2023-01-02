CEE MARKETS- Currencies move sideways, forint softens as investors assess 2023 outlook

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased slightly on Monday, while its peers were stable in Central Europe as investors assessed 2023 prospects after a tumultuous 2022 when inflation soared to double-digits, and central banks ramped up interest rates.
Central Europe's currencies diverged in 2022, with the crown faring the best with a 3% gain after its central bank started market interventions in May to prevent a plunge in the currency.
The Czech bank ended its rate hikes just as global central banks started tightening. The Hungarian and Polish central banks are also holding their respective rates now, with the Polish central bank the first to have a rate meeting in the new year in the region on Wednesday.
"We forecast the NBP to leave rates unchanged at +6.75%, in line with consensus expectations," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"We also do not expect significant changes to the NBP’s guidance, and expect the Council and Governor Glapinski to reiterate the dovish guidance for rate stability."
On Monday, Poland's zloty EURPLN= was flat versus the euro. It lost 2% in 2022, outperforming the Hungarian forint EURHUF= which depreciated by more than 7% last year amid Budapest's disputes with the European Union over rule-of-law issues that have held up funds from Brussels.
The forint was down 0.2% at 401 to the euro in thin mid-morning trade on Monday.
"The beginning of 2023 on the domestic currency market should start calmly. The EUR/PLN exchange rate is moving around the level of 4.68 and remains in a sideways trend with limits at 4.6624 and 4.7070, respectively," Bank Millennium said.
The first PMI data from the region on Monday showed that manufacturing slumps in Poland and the Czech Republic eased slightly in December although activity remained deep in negative territory, with high prices cutting demand and firms reducing staff in response, signalling a difficult year ahead.
Hungary's seasonally-adjusted PMI jumped to 63.1 in December from a revised 56.0 in November, remaining an outlier in the region, as new orders were strong in December. But the Hungarian economy is also slowing sharply, even though the government hopes it can still grow by 1.5%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1030 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
401.0000
400.3000
-0.17%
-0.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6780
4.6785
+0.01%
+0.25%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9460
+0.12%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3000
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1209.76
1201.7300
+0.67%
+0.67%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43568.23
43793.76
-0.51%
-0.51%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1805.71
1792.01
+0.76%
+0.76%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11663.53
11663.53
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1046.13
1048.80
-0.25%
-0.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
261.77
262.77
-0.38%
-0.38%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.61
824.61
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.49
601.49
+0.00%
+0.00%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8700
-0.0460
+319bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3040
-0.0030
+284bps
+9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1680
0.0480
+270bps
+14bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6440
-0.0840
+396bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8190
-0.0620
+435bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8050
-0.0720
+433bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.12
6.95
6.56
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.70
14.50
13.42
16.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.17
7.23
7.10
7.02
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Louise Heavens)
