CEE MARKETS- Currencies move sideways, forint softens as investors assess 2023 outlook

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased slightly on Monday, while its peers were stable in Central Europe as investors assessed 2023 prospects after a tumultuous 2022 when inflation soared to double-digits, and central banks ramped up interest rates.

Central Europe's currencies diverged in 2022, with the crown faring the best with a 3% gain after its central bank started market interventions in May to prevent a plunge in the currency.

The Czech bank ended its rate hikes just as global central banks started tightening. The Hungarian and Polish central banks are also holding their respective rates now, with the Polish central bank the first to have a rate meeting in the new year in the region on Wednesday.

"We forecast the NBP to leave rates unchanged at +6.75%, in line with consensus expectations," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"We also do not expect significant changes to the NBP’s guidance, and expect the Council and Governor Glapinski to reiterate the dovish guidance for rate stability."

On Monday, Poland's zloty EURPLN= was flat versus the euro. It lost 2% in 2022, outperforming the Hungarian forint EURHUF= which depreciated by more than 7% last year amid Budapest's disputes with the European Union over rule-of-law issues that have held up funds from Brussels.

The forint was down 0.2% at 401 to the euro in thin mid-morning trade on Monday.

"The beginning of 2023 on the domestic currency market should start calmly. The EUR/PLN exchange rate is moving around the level of 4.68 and remains in a sideways trend with limits at 4.6624 and 4.7070, respectively," Bank Millennium said.

The first PMI data from the region on Monday showed that manufacturing slumps in Poland and the Czech Republic eased slightly in December although activity remained deep in negative territory, with high prices cutting demand and firms reducing staff in response, signalling a difficult year ahead.

Hungary's seasonally-adjusted PMI jumped to 63.1 in December from a revised 56.0 in November, remaining an outlier in the region, as new orders were strong in December. But the Hungarian economy is also slowing sharply, even though the government hopes it can still grow by 1.5%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1030 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

401.0000

400.3000

-0.17%

-0.39%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6780

4.6785

+0.01%

+0.25%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9400

4.9460

+0.12%

+0.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3000

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1209.76

1201.7300

+0.67%

+0.67%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43568.23

43793.76

-0.51%

-0.51%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1805.71

1792.01

+0.76%

+0.76%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11663.53

11663.53

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1046.13

1048.80

-0.25%

-0.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

261.77

262.77

-0.38%

-0.38%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.61

824.61

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.49

601.49

+0.00%

+0.00%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8700

-0.0460

+319bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3040

-0.0030

+284bps

+9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1680

0.0480

+270bps

+14bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6440

-0.0840

+396bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8190

-0.0620

+435bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8050

-0.0720

+433bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.12

6.95

6.56

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.70

14.50

13.42

16.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.17

7.23

7.10

7.02

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Central Europe's currencies in 2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3VveRlL

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

