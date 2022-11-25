CEE MARKETS-Currencies move sideways as weaker dollar, EU funds in view

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were hovering close to recent levels in thin trade on Friday as investors eyed a weakening dollar and worries over European Union funding in Hungary in a market that remained subdued due to a holiday in the United States.
The greenback stood close to a three-month low and was headed for a weekly loss as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December preoccupied investors. A weaker dollar is generally supportive for emerging market currencies.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.05% stronger against the euro at 4.6935.
"The PLN has been suprisingly insensitive to the weaker dollar which we would expect to lead to some strengthening in the PLN," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao.
"It seems that many of the trends that we have seen over recent weeks have exhausted themselves, in particular the trend towards a stronger U.S. dollar."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% weaker at 412.60.
The region's worst performing currency this year, the forint has been hit in recent days by media reports that the European Commission was going to withhold funding for Budapest due to concerns over the rule of law.
"Reports on EU funds further weakened the forint in the first half of the previous session, it tested the 415 level, and if that was broken the next level could be around 430 so it is worth watching that in the next few days," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
A trader in Budapest said that there was little trade in the forint and that it would likely remain in the 412-414 range on Friday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.08% stronger at 24.38, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was 0.11% stronger at 4.9175.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3800
24.4000
+0.08%
+2.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
412.6000
412.0500
-0.13%
-10.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6935
4.6960
+0.05%
-2.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9175
4.9230
+0.11%
+0.62%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5465
+0.11%
-0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3350
+0.07%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1242.04
1244.4700
-0.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45097.07
45276.59
-0.40%
-11.09%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1750.77
1753.95
-0.18%
-22.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11638.27
11575.78
+0.54%
-10.90%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1070.40
1070.47
-0.01%
-14.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1904.26
1903.42
+0.04%
-8.42%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.56
811.95
-0.29%
-1.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
595.74
593.10
+0.45%
-6.28%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6360
-0.2790
+349bps
-32bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0390
0.0030
+307bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8280
0.0040
+290bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.0790
0.0890
+493bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0850
0.1560
+512bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8280
0.1470
+490bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.06
6.73
6.36
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.81
12.29
11.47
15.33
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.38
7.37
7.10
7.32
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.