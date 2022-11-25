CEE MARKETS-Currencies move sideways as weaker dollar, EU funds in view

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were hovering close to recent levels in thin trade on Friday as investors eyed a weakening dollar and worries over European Union funding in Hungary in a market that remained subdued due to a holiday in the United States.

The greenback stood close to a three-month low and was headed for a weekly loss as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December preoccupied investors. A weaker dollar is generally supportive for emerging market currencies.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.05% stronger against the euro at 4.6935.

"The PLN has been suprisingly insensitive to the weaker dollar which we would expect to lead to some strengthening in the PLN," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao.

"It seems that many of the trends that we have seen over recent weeks have exhausted themselves, in particular the trend towards a stronger U.S. dollar."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% weaker at 412.60.

The region's worst performing currency this year, the forint has been hit in recent days by media reports that the European Commission was going to withhold funding for Budapest due to concerns over the rule of law.

"Reports on EU funds further weakened the forint in the first half of the previous session, it tested the 415 level, and if that was broken the next level could be around 430 so it is worth watching that in the next few days," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

A trader in Budapest said that there was little trade in the forint and that it would likely remain in the 412-414 range on Friday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.08% stronger at 24.38, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was 0.11% stronger at 4.9175.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3800

24.4000

+0.08%

+2.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

412.6000

412.0500

-0.13%

-10.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6935

4.6960

+0.05%

-2.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9175

4.9230

+0.11%

+0.62%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5380

7.5465

+0.11%

-0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3350

+0.07%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1242.04

1244.4700

-0.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45097.07

45276.59

-0.40%

-11.09%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1750.77

1753.95

-0.18%

-22.77%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11638.27

11575.78

+0.54%

-10.90%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1070.40

1070.47

-0.01%

-14.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1904.26

1903.42

+0.04%

-8.42%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.56

811.95

-0.29%

-1.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

595.74

593.10

+0.45%

-6.28%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6360

-0.2790

+349bps

-32bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0390

0.0030

+307bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8280

0.0040

+290bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.0790

0.0890

+493bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0850

0.1560

+512bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8280

0.1470

+490bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.06

6.73

6.36

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.81

12.29

11.47

15.33

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.38

7.37

7.10

7.32

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.