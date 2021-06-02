CEE MARKETS-Currencies move sideways after strong gains on rate hike speculation

By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets moved sideways on Wednesday after recent gains, with the Polish zloty dipping about 0.1% and the forint firming on expectations that interest rates may rise to counter inflationary pressures.
The forint EURHUF= has gained more than 6% against the euro since near-record lows hit in mid-March as the pandemic receded, and after the National Bank of Hungary said it expected to raise interest rates later this month to tame inflation.
The zloty, which has added 4.6% against the euro in the past two months, is digesting a high inflation reading and a decrease in the number of central bank bond-buying operations, which have fuelled speculation over when interest rates will rise.
"Polish CPI inflation (was) the fastest since November 2011, but there was no surprise," Commerzbank said in a note, adding that high inflation bolsters MPC hawks who want to end QE purchases and perhaps even a start raising rates.
"The (Polish central bank) governor's own language, although still dovish, has been more compromising of late, acknowledging the possible need for rate hikes after mid-2022," Commerzbank said.
The hawkish turn at the Hungarian central bank last month has added to a sizeable forint rally, which could repeat in the zloty, Commerzbank added.
Hungarian brokerage Equilor said the forint was testing levels around 346 against the euro with firm support seen at 344.
Equities were moderately higher on Wednesday after a record-setting day on Tuesday.
Equilor noted that new uncertainties in international markets may undercut the bull trend, especially as the largest stock, OTP Bank OTPB.BU also set a new high on Tuesday.
Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures, which may also erode gains in other emerging markets.
Fed policymakers have suggested tapering bond-buying, with the upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0951 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4150
25.4200
+0.02%
+3.20%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
346.0600
346.3500
+0.08%
+4.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4641
4.4610
-0.07%
+2.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9200
4.9220
+0.04%
-1.12%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5080
7.5083
+0.00%
+0.53%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6050
+0.05%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1174.92
1173.7100
+0.10%
+14.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46744.77
46699.74
+0.10%
+11.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2239.95
2233.37
+0.29%
+12.90%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11533.26
11431.12
+0.89%
+17.62%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1142.69
1142.08
+0.05%
+26.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1942.09
1944.66
-0.13%
+11.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
780.71
781.64
-0.12%
+4.29%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
531.60
529.62
+0.37%
+18.79%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5080
-0.0090
+117bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4800
-0.0460
+205bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7630
-0.0060
+195bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3870
0.0530
+105bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2810
-0.0150
+185bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8760
-0.0020
+206bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.70
0.97
1.26
0.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.26
1.50
1.67
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.51
0.68
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Marton Dunai @mdunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)
((marton.dunai@tr.com; https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW;))
