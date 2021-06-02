CEE MARKETS-Currencies move sideways after strong gains on rate hike speculation

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets moved sideways on Wednesday after recent gains, with the Polish zloty dipping about 0.1% and the forint firming on expectations that interest rates may rise to counter inflationary pressures.

The forint EURHUF= has gained more than 6% against the euro since near-record lows hit in mid-March as the pandemic receded, and after the National Bank of Hungary said it expected to raise interest rates later this month to tame inflation.

The zloty, which has added 4.6% against the euro in the past two months, is digesting a high inflation reading and a decrease in the number of central bank bond-buying operations, which have fuelled speculation over when interest rates will rise.

"Polish CPI inflation (was) the fastest since November 2011, but there was no surprise," Commerzbank said in a note, adding that high inflation bolsters MPC hawks who want to end QE purchases and perhaps even a start raising rates.

"The (Polish central bank) governor's own language, although still dovish, has been more compromising of late, acknowledging the possible need for rate hikes after mid-2022," Commerzbank said.

The hawkish turn at the Hungarian central bank last month has added to a sizeable forint rally, which could repeat in the zloty, Commerzbank added.

Hungarian brokerage Equilor said the forint was testing levels around 346 against the euro with firm support seen at 344.

Equities were moderately higher on Wednesday after a record-setting day on Tuesday.

Equilor noted that new uncertainties in international markets may undercut the bull trend, especially as the largest stock, OTP Bank OTPB.BU also set a new high on Tuesday.

Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures, which may also erode gains in other emerging markets.

Fed policymakers have suggested tapering bond-buying, with the upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0951 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4150

25.4200

+0.02%

+3.20%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

346.0600

346.3500

+0.08%

+4.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4641

4.4610

-0.07%

+2.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9200

4.9220

+0.04%

-1.12%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5080

7.5083

+0.00%

+0.53%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6050

+0.05%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1174.92

1173.7100

+0.10%

+14.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46744.77

46699.74

+0.10%

+11.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2239.95

2233.37

+0.29%

+12.90%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11533.26

11431.12

+0.89%

+17.62%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1142.69

1142.08

+0.05%

+26.85%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1942.09

1944.66

-0.13%

+11.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

780.71

781.64

-0.12%

+4.29%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

531.60

529.62

+0.37%

+18.79%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5080

-0.0090

+117bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4800

-0.0460

+205bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7630

-0.0060

+195bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3870

0.0530

+105bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2810

-0.0150

+185bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8760

-0.0020

+206bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.70

0.97

1.26

0.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.26

1.50

1.67

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.51

0.68

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Marton Dunai @mdunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.