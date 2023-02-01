CEE MARKETS-Currencies mostly steady ahead of big rate decisions

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Wednesday, with Hungary's forint being the sole gainer after data suggested an improvement in economic sentiment, while the markets were awaiting policy decisions from the world's key central banks.
The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose in Poland and the Czech Republic in January. In Hungary, the indicator dropped, but came out above a long-term monthly average and above the 50-point level separating growth from decline.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was adding 0.38% to 390.2 per euro by 1026 GMT.
Markets were focusing on U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision, due later in the day, and the European Central Bank, which will decide on rates on Thursday.
In the region, the Czech National Bank's policy meeting is due on Thursday, where the main rate CZCBIR=ECI is expected to stay at more than two-decade high of 7.00%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 23.764 per euro, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat at 4.71 per euro.
Some Central European stock markets were on a rise, with Prague .PX up by 0.82%, Budapest .BUX adding 0.1%, while Warsaw .WIG20 was down by 0.80%. Bucharest .BETI was increasing by 0.63%.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
