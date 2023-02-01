CEE MARKETS-Currencies mostly steady ahead of big rate decisions

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Wednesday, with Hungary's forint being the sole gainer after data suggested an improvement in economic sentiment, while the markets were awaiting policy decisions from the world's key central banks.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose in Poland and the Czech Republic in January. In Hungary, the indicator dropped, but came out above a long-term monthly average and above the 50-point level separating growth from decline.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was adding 0.38% to 390.2 per euro by 1026 GMT.

Markets were focusing on U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision, due later in the day, and the European Central Bank, which will decide on rates on Thursday.

In the region, the Czech National Bank's policy meeting is due on Thursday, where the main rate CZCBIR=ECI is expected to stay at more than two-decade high of 7.00%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 23.764 per euro, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat at 4.71 per euro.

Some Central European stock markets were on a rise, with Prague .PX up by 0.82%, Budapest .BUX adding 0.1%, while Warsaw .WIG20 was down by 0.80%. Bucharest .BETI was increasing by 0.63%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1026 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7640

23.7790

+0.06%

+1.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

390.2000

391.7000

+0.38%

+2.37%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7100

4.7100

+0.00%

-0.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9140

4.9205

+0.13%

+0.58%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.3500

+0.03%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1340.61

1329.6600

+0.82%

+11.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45392.09

45339.18

+0.12%

+3.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1887.08

1902.25

-0.80%

+5.31%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12212.86

12139.42

+0.60%

+4.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1143.87

1130.79

+1.16%

+9.06%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2117.95

2110.79

+0.34%

+706.01%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

859.91

860.34

-0.05%

+4.28%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.96

614.89

+0.01%

+2.24%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6730

-0.2270

+306bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0450

-0.0120

+276bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5990

-0.0250

+235bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0330

-0.1220

+342bps

-12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9280

-0.0630

+365bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0480

0.0840

+380bps

+11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.92

6.45

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.70

13.02

11.61

16.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.95

6.82

6.44

6.95

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

