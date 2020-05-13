CEE MARKETS-Currencies, most stocks slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief speech

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and most stock markets fell on Wednesday, due to risk aversion on worries over U.S.-China tensions and speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce negative interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking in a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 1300 GMT.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday again pushed the Fed to adopt negative rates as data showed that U.S. consumer prices dropped 0.8% in April, the biggest decline since the Great Recession.

"It's a mild risk aversion due to the relations between China and the U.S. but also everyone is expecting Jerome Powell's speech... will Jerome Powell say something about the possibility of negative interest rates in the U.S.?," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

At 0858 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.20% at 4.5662. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.44% at 27.529 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.66% at 353.13.

"We have a small motion of risk aversion... but you must remember that this is still a very light market, no big flows, just short-term players following global sentiment," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

Stocks were mostly lower, with the main indices in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX falling 0.75% and 0.37%, respectively. However, Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 0.47%, with the best performer mBank MBK.WA rising over 4%.

"Today we have the second day of banks outperforming," said Kamil Stolarski, head of equity research at Santander Bank, Polska. "Someone's decided to have more exposure to Polish banks... it started to happen in the middle of the day yesterday."

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell around 5 basis points to 1.362% ahead of another round of bond buying by the central bank, designed to inject liquidity into a market hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

In Hungary, the central bank bought a total of 25 billion forints ($76.74 million) worth of government bonds from local lenders at its auction on Tuesday, half the amount it purchased at its previous auction a week ago.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were down 6.5 basis points at 0.967%.

Wednesday will see a Czech bond auction offering three bonds, maturing in 2022, 2026 and 2031.

Short-dated bonds have seen the highest demand among investors since borrowing ramped up to record levels in the past two months, in which the finance ministry was selling several times what was on offer.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1058 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5290

27.4090

-0.44%

-7.62%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.1300

350.7850

-0.66%

-6.23%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5662

4.5572

-0.20%

-6.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8345

4.8295

-0.10%

-0.96%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5700

7.5650

-0.07%

-1.65%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

883.96

890.6100

-0.75%

-20.77%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35012.66

35143.13

-0.37%

-24.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1630.10

1622.51

+0.47%

-24.18%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8278.78

8408.11

-1.54%

-17.02%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

803.34

807.38

-0.50%

-13.23%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1544.38

1547.34

-0.19%

-23.45%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

680.43

673.94

+0.96%

-15.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

452.09

451.78

+0.07%

-20.43%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3650

0.0630

+110bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4630

-0.0190

+119bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9670

-0.0650

+149bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5340

-0.0280

+127bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9670

-0.0400

+170bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3620

-0.0530

+189bps

-4bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.24

0.25

0.24

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.36

1.31

1.25

1.07

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.31

0.28

0.31

0.68

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

($1 = 325.7600 forints)

