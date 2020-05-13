CEE MARKETS-Currencies, most stocks slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief speech
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and most stock markets fell on Wednesday, due to risk aversion on worries over U.S.-China tensions and speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce negative interest rates.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking in a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 1300 GMT.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday again pushed the Fed to adopt negative rates as data showed that U.S. consumer prices dropped 0.8% in April, the biggest decline since the Great Recession.
"It's a mild risk aversion due to the relations between China and the U.S. but also everyone is expecting Jerome Powell's speech... will Jerome Powell say something about the possibility of negative interest rates in the U.S.?," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
At 0858 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.20% at 4.5662. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.44% at 27.529 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.66% at 353.13.
"We have a small motion of risk aversion... but you must remember that this is still a very light market, no big flows, just short-term players following global sentiment," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
Stocks were mostly lower, with the main indices in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX falling 0.75% and 0.37%, respectively. However, Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 0.47%, with the best performer mBank MBK.WA rising over 4%.
"Today we have the second day of banks outperforming," said Kamil Stolarski, head of equity research at Santander Bank, Polska. "Someone's decided to have more exposure to Polish banks... it started to happen in the middle of the day yesterday."
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell around 5 basis points to 1.362% ahead of another round of bond buying by the central bank, designed to inject liquidity into a market hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
In Hungary, the central bank bought a total of 25 billion forints ($76.74 million) worth of government bonds from local lenders at its auction on Tuesday, half the amount it purchased at its previous auction a week ago.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were down 6.5 basis points at 0.967%.
Wednesday will see a Czech bond auction offering three bonds, maturing in 2022, 2026 and 2031.
Short-dated bonds have seen the highest demand among investors since borrowing ramped up to record levels in the past two months, in which the finance ministry was selling several times what was on offer.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5290
27.4090
-0.44%
-7.62%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.1300
350.7850
-0.66%
-6.23%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5662
4.5572
-0.20%
-6.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8345
4.8295
-0.10%
-0.96%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5700
7.5650
-0.07%
-1.65%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
883.96
890.6100
-0.75%
-20.77%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35012.66
35143.13
-0.37%
-24.02%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1630.10
1622.51
+0.47%
-24.18%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8278.78
8408.11
-1.54%
-17.02%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
803.34
807.38
-0.50%
-13.23%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1544.38
1547.34
-0.19%
-23.45%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
680.43
673.94
+0.96%
-15.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
452.09
451.78
+0.07%
-20.43%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3650
0.0630
+110bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4630
-0.0190
+119bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9670
-0.0650
+149bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5340
-0.0280
+127bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9670
-0.0400
+170bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3620
-0.0530
+189bps
-4bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.24
0.25
0.24
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.36
1.31
1.25
1.07
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.31
0.28
0.31
0.68
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 325.7600 forints)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.