CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed, forint pressured by EU budget veto

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint underperforming its regional peers as Hungary and Poland's veto of the EU's budget and pandemic rescue package kept investors concerned.
The Hungarian currency EURHUF= edged up 0.02% on the day and was trading at 361.20 versus the euro after losses in the previous two sessions.
"The veto is still putting pressure on the forint," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "This is keeping Europe on edge, and the end result of the process will move markets significantly."
Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.
The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, as a retreat in inflation and gains by the forint in recent months eased pressure on the bank to tighten policy further.
The bank, however, substantially expanded its bond purchase programme and increased its cheap loans programme to aid the economic recovery.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.31% at 26.428 per euro, while The Romanian leu EURRON= was mostly stable at 4.8730.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.47% to trade at 4.4700 versus the common currency.
The currency also suffered losses following the EU budget's veto, but these were less significant than the weakening of the forint as Hungary's economy is more vulnerable, analysts said earlier.
Stock markets in the region firmed, with Budapest's stock market .BUX leading gains, adding 1.41% with OTP Bank OTPB.BU outperforming the wider market and firming 2.66% by 1005 GMT.
Prague's .PX equities gained 0.84% and Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 was up 0.52%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were 0.89% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1054 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4280
26.5100
+0.31%
-3.77%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.2000
361.2600
+0.02%
-8.32%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4700
4.4910
+0.47%
-4.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8730
4.8730
+0.00%
-1.74%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5655
+0.02%
-1.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
942.59
934.7500
+0.84%
-15.51%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37998.23
37470.50
+1.41%
-17.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1802.88
1793.56
+0.52%
-16.15%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8932.58
8854.20
+0.89%
-10.47%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
840.11
839.96
+0.02%
-9.26%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1695.34
1695.34
+0.00%
-15.97%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
712.81
712.00
+0.11%
-11.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
426.52
425.65
+0.20%
-24.93%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0680
0.0240
+079bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6950
-0.0150
+144bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1610
-0.0160
+172bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0180
-0.0100
+074bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3890
-0.0120
+113bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1730
-0.0250
+174bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.37
0.43
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.73
0.72
0.70
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw)
