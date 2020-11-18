CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed, forint pressured by EU budget veto

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint underperforming its regional peers as Hungary and Poland's veto of the EU's budget and pandemic rescue package kept investors concerned.

The Hungarian currency EURHUF= edged up 0.02% on the day and was trading at 361.20 versus the euro after losses in the previous two sessions.

"The veto is still putting pressure on the forint," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "This is keeping Europe on edge, and the end result of the process will move markets significantly."

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.

The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, as a retreat in inflation and gains by the forint in recent months eased pressure on the bank to tighten policy further.

The bank, however, substantially expanded its bond purchase programme and increased its cheap loans programme to aid the economic recovery.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.31% at 26.428 per euro, while The Romanian leu EURRON= was mostly stable at 4.8730.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.47% to trade at 4.4700 versus the common currency.

The currency also suffered losses following the EU budget's veto, but these were less significant than the weakening of the forint as Hungary's economy is more vulnerable, analysts said earlier.

Stock markets in the region firmed, with Budapest's stock market .BUX leading gains, adding 1.41% with OTP Bank OTPB.BU outperforming the wider market and firming 2.66% by 1005 GMT.

Prague's .PX equities gained 0.84% and Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 was up 0.52%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were 0.89% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1054 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4280

26.5100

+0.31%

-3.77%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.2000

361.2600

+0.02%

-8.32%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4700

4.4910

+0.47%

-4.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8730

4.8730

+0.00%

-1.74%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5655

+0.02%

-1.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

942.59

934.7500

+0.84%

-15.51%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37998.23

37470.50

+1.41%

-17.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1802.88

1793.56

+0.52%

-16.15%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8932.58

8854.20

+0.89%

-10.47%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

840.11

839.96

+0.02%

-9.26%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1695.34

1695.34

+0.00%

-15.97%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

712.81

712.00

+0.11%

-11.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

426.52

425.65

+0.20%

-24.93%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0680

0.0240

+079bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6950

-0.0150

+144bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1610

-0.0160

+172bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0180

-0.0100

+074bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3890

-0.0120

+113bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1730

-0.0250

+174bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.43

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.72

0.70

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

